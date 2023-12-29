Urban Spice 4591 Route 27
4591 Route 27
Kingston, NJ 08528
Food
Small Plates
- Aloo Mutter Samosa$8.99
Crispy fried turnovers filled with delicious, mildly spiced potatoes and green peas
- Aloo Tikki$8.99
Shallow fried green pea mash stuffed potato patties served on a bed of chickpea
- Dahi Papdi Chaat$8.99
Crispy chips, spicy diced potatoes and chickpeas topped with sweet yogurt, tamarind and mint sauce
- Dahi Bhalla$8.99
Chef's signature dishes. Lentil dumplings soaked in sweet yogurt topped with tamarind and mint chutney
- Bharwan Mirchi$8.99
Batter fried potato mash stuffed jalapeño peppers gently fried
- Assorted Bhajiya$9.99
Jalapeño pepper, cauliflower, onion fritters
- Hara Bhara Kabab$9.99
Fresh spinach galette scrumptiously spiced and griddled
- Kurkuri Bhindi$11.99
Chef's signature dishes. Crispy, crunchy spiced okra
- Fish Amritsari$12.99
Batter fried spicy fish flavored with caraway seed
- Fish Fry$12.99
Chef's signature dishes. Crumb fried fish
- Chicken Pakora$12.99
Spiced chicken fritters
- Club Kachori aloo Hong subzi$11.99
The Clay Oven - Tandoor
- Tulsi Paneer Tikka$19.99
Basil marinated homemade cheese cooked in charcoal clay oven - 'tandoor'
- Tandoori Soya Chop$19.99
Marinated wheat gluten cooked in charcoal clay oven - 'tandoor'
- Tandoori Shrimp$27.99
Gently seasoned shrimp cooked in charcoal fired oven
- Tandoori Fish Tikka$26.99
Salmon steaks marinated in lemon, ginger and garlic cooked to perfection in clay oven
- Urban Spice Tandoori Chicken$29.99
Chef's signature dishes. Whole chicken marinated in yoghurt, red chili and chef's select spices, barbecued in clay oven
- Chicken Tikka$20.99
Tender boneless pieces of chicken subtly flavored with spices and cooked in clay oven
- Murgh Malai Kabab$20.99
Chicken breast marinated in mildly spiced yoghurt and cheese finished in 'tandoor'
- Chicken Reshmi Kabab$20.99
Minced chicken seasoned with fresh herbs and spices, cooked in clay oven
- Urban Signature Lamb Chops$32.99
Chef's signature dishes. Succulent lamb chops marinated in spices and then cooked in charcoal 'tandoor'
- Tandoori Mixed Grill$34.99
A combination of our appetizing tandoori chicken, chicken seekh kabab, shrimp tandoori, lamb chop, malai kabab and chicken tikka
Soups
Urban Delicacies - Large Plates Shakaahari/Vegetables
- Palak Paneer$21.99
Fresh, homemade Indian cheese gently cooked with garden fresh spinach and mild spices
- Shahi Paneer$20.99
Homemade cheese simmered in saffron cream gravy
- Paneer Tikka Masala$20.99
Homemade cheese, onions and tomatoes cooked in our special sauce
- Paneer Maska$20.99
Cottage cheese cubes simmered in silky tomato gravy infused with dry fenugreek
- Kadhai Paneer$20.99
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in onion and tomato sauce, finished with special chef's spice
- Malai Kofta$21.99
Chef's signature dishes. Homemade cottage cheese dumplings simmered in a mildly spiced, creamy sauce
- Baingan Ka Bartha$20.99
Eggplant roasted in the tandoor and cooked with green peas, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic
- Guncha-wa-Keema$21.99
Stir-fried fresh cauliflower with colored bell peppers and Indian spices
- Navratan Korma$20.99
A royal mélange - a treat of nine garden fresh vegetables gently simmered in a spice-laced cream sauce with nuts
- Bhindi Do Pyaza$21.99
Stir-fried fresh okra with onion and Indian spices
- Chana Masala$18.99
Chickpeas and fresh tomatoes cooked with traditional spices
- Dal Makhani$18.99
Chef's signature dishes. Black lentils simmered overnight on amber heightened with cream and butter
- Yellow Dal Urban Tadka$18.99
Yellow lentils tempered with cumin, onions, tomatoes, ginger and garlic in clarified butter
Samudri/Seafood
- Chingri Malai Curry$21.99
Shrimp simmered in mildly spiced flavorful coconut cream gravy
- Chingri Hara Masala$21.99
Mélange of shrimp and spinach enriched with scallion and mint
- Malabar Meen Curry$21.99
Fish cubes simmered in mild coconut cream gravy with Indian malabari blend of herbs and spices
- Fish Curry$21.99
Fish cubes simmered in onion tomato gravy mildly spiced
Murgh/Chicken
- Murgh Handi Korma$20.99
Chicken morsels cooked in a mild flavorful sauce
- Kadhai Murgh$20.99
Boneless chicken cooked in onion and tomato sauce, finished with green peppers and spices, uniquely flavorful
- Murgh Saagwala$21.99
Boneless chicken sautéed with spinach and enhanced with mild Indian spices
- Murgh Tikka Masala$20.99
Tender morsels of boneless chicken tikka cooked in a rich tomato, onion and cream sauce
- Butter Chicken$20.99
Chef's signature dishes. Tandoori chicken cooked in a creamy tomato gravy, enhanced with butter and dry fenugreek
Gosht/Goat & Lamb
- Lamb Rogan Josh$22.99
Chef's signature dishes. Tender cubes of lamb simmered in its own juices with Indian spices flavored with tomato and fennel
- Lamb Korma$24.99
Succulent pieces of goat cooked in a mild flavorful sauce
- Goat Laal Maas$22.99
Tender pieces of lamb simmered in onion tomato gravy mildly spiced with Indian spices
- Goat Nihari$25.99
Chef's signature dishes. Succulent pieces of goat cooked in fresh spinach puree, coriander and other fragrant herb gravy
Roti/Breads
- Tikona Tawa Paratha$4.99
Griddled wheat flat bread
- Tandoori Naan$4.99
Traditional white bread baked in 'tandoor'
- Tandoori Roti$4.99
Whole wheat bread baked in charcoal clay oven
- Tandoori Laccha Paratha$4.99
Crispy, flaky, layered whole wheat flat bread cooked in 'tandoor'
- Tandoori Onion Kulcha$4.99
Scrumptious unleavened bread stuffed with onion and spices
- Tandoori Paneer Kulcha$4.99
Savory unleavened bread filled with homemade cheese and spices
- Garlic Naan$4.99
Chef's signature dishes. Unleavened bread topped with fresh garlic cooked in 'tandoor'
- Chili Garlic Naan$4.99
Unleavened bread topped with fresh garlic and green hot chili peppers
- Aloo Paratha$4.99
Wheat bread stuffed with delicately spiced potatoes
- Bread Basket$15.99
Naan, onion kulcha, tandoori roti and tawa paratha... A tasty addition to enhance any meal
- Bullet Naan$4.99
Chef's signature dishes. Wheat bread baked in 'tandoor' and topped with hot chili peppers
Biryani
- Vegetable Biryani$21.99
Chef's signature dishes. Seasonal vegetables cooked along basmati rice with angel hair onions and mint over 'dum'
- Basmati Rice$4.99
Steamed white rice
- Jeera Rice$4.99
Aromatic rice, infused with tempered royal cumin
- Shrimp Biryani$22.99
Shrimp cooked along basmati rice with angel hair onions, fresh ginger, and mint over 'dum' enriched with saffron and cardamom mace powder
- Chicken Biryani$21.99
Tender pieces of chicken cooked along basmati rice with fried hair onions and mint over 'dum' enriched with saffron
- Lamb Biryani$23.99
Tender pieces of boneless lamb cooked along basmati rice with angel hair onions, fresh ginger and mint over 'dum' enriched with saffron and cardamom mace powder
- Goat Biryani$25.99
Chef's signature dishes. Succulent pieces of goat cooked along basmati rice over 'dum' enriched with saffron and cardamom mace powder
Meetha
Accompaniments
4591 Route 27, Kingston, NJ 08528
