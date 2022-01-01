Restaurant header imageView gallery

Utility Brewing Company

457 Reviews

$$

206 North Vienna

Ruston, LA 71270

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Bread
Downtown Pizza

Entry Fee

Corn Hole- 10/1- Team of 2 Entry

$10.00

HEF YEAH

Hef Yeah 20oz

$6.00

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Brussels

$7.00

Meatballs

$6.00

Pimento

$7.00

Salads

Utility salads are all created with house-made dressings and farm fresh ingredients.

SM Utility House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, tomato, asiago, creamy house vinaigrette

LG Utility House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, tomato, asiago, creamy house vinaigrette

SM Zesty Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan, anchovies (if requested), house made caesar dressing

LG Zesty Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan, anchovies (if requested), house made caesar dressing

SM Vienna Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, tomato, cranberries, asiago, gorgonzola, walnuts, house made honey balsamic dressing

LG Vienna Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, tomato, cranberries, asiago, gorgonzola, walnuts, house made honey balsamic dressing

SM Trenton Apple Walnut Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, green apples, red onion, walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola, croutons, house made blue cheese dressing

LG Trenton Apple Walnut Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, green apples, red onion, walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola, croutons, house made blue cheese dressing

Pizza

All of our pizzas are made from scratch using 100% Italian Caputo Flour, water, yeast, and sea salt.

Margherita Pizza

$11.00

italian tomato sauce, fresh house made mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Pesto Pie

$13.00

pesto, house made mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red bell pepper, caramelized onions

Lincoln Pizza

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, cajun sausage, goat cheese

Silver Fox Pizza

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, red pepper flakes, kalamata olives, arugula

Spicy Artichoke Pizza

$14.00

italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke, gorgonzola, roasted garlic, hot garlic oil, basil

Downtown Pizza

$14.00

garlic olive oil, mozzarella, bacon, cajun sausage, gorgonzola, tomatoes

Ruston Home Pie

$14.00

italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted red bell pepper, farm fresh egg, asiago, arugula

Pineapple Pie

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, pineapple, fresh jalapeno

Build Your Own

$10.00

Starts with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Smokey Pig

$16.00

barbecue sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork by Bad Wolf, bacon, jalapeños, green onions

American Dream

$17.00

Brisket by Bad Wolf, mushroom, roasted red pepper, bbq sauce base, rosemary, and white sauce.

SPECIAL thanksgiving

$15.00

sweet potato cranberries balsamic glaze bacon brussels garlic base

taco pizza

$16.00

MEAN GREEN

$14.00

HONEY PIE

$15.00

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

$6.50

baked crust with a creamy Nutella center, topped with creme fraiche and powdered sugar

apple cinnamon

$6.50

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Sides

4 oz Marinara

$1.00

2 oz Blue Cheese

$1.25

2 oz Creamy Vinaigrette

$1.25

2 oz Caesar

$1.25

2 oz Honey Balsamic

$1.25

2 oz Pesto

$1.50

2 oz Hot Oil

$1.25

By the Glass

tulip beermosa

$4.00

BEERMOSA TULIP

$4.00

STOUT Taster

$3.00

STOUT 10oz (tulip)

$4.00

STOUT pint

$5.00

STOUT happy hour

$3.00

STOUT IMPERIAL

$6.00

stout crowler

$10.00

TASTER PILSNER

$2.00

PINT PILSNER

$5.00

IMPERIAL PILSNER

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR PILSNER

$3.00

PILSNER CROWLER

$10.00

TASTER SOUR

$2.50

SOUR PINT

$5.00

SOUR 10 OZ

$4.00

SOUR IMPERIAL

$6.00

SOUR HAPPY HOUR

$3.00

SOUR CROWLER

$10.00

PALE PINT

$5.00

PALE IMPERIAL

$6.00

PALE CROWLER

$10.00

PALE TASTER

$2.00

PALE HAPPY HOUR

$3.00

pint hefeweizen

$6.00

happy hour hefeweizen

$4.00

taster hefeweizen

$2.50

imperial hefeweizen

$7.00

hefeweizen growler

$12.00

PINT OKTOBERFEST

$5.00

IMPERIAL OKTOBERFEST

$6.00

CROWLER OKTOBERFEST

$10.00

TASTER OKTOBERFEST

$2.00

Honey saison taster

$2.50

Honey Saison Tulip

$5.00

Honey Saison to-go

$10.00

AMBER LAGER PINT

$5.00

AMBER LAGER TASTER

$2.00

AMBER LAGER IMPERIAL

$6.00

AMBER LAGER CROWLER

$10.00

BULLDOG BLONDE TASTER

$2.00

BULLDOG BLONDE PINT

$5.00

BULLDOG IMPERIAL

$6.00

BULLDOG CROWLER

$10.00

BARREL BUZZ TULIP

$7.00

BARRELL BUZZ TASTER

$3.00

IPA TASTER

$2.50

IPA TULIP

$5.00

IPA PINT

$6.00

IPA HAPPY HOUR

$4.00

IPA IMPERIAL

$7.00

IPA CROWLER

$12.00

TASTER BARREL STOUT

$3.00

TULIP BARREL STOUT

$7.00

Anni glass beer combo

$14.00

Buy a Friend a Beer

Buy a friend a beer

$5.00

SHIFT BEER

SHIFT BEER

WEDNESDAY CROWLER DEAL

WEDNESDAY 3 CROWLER DEAL

$25.00

Water

Water

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half/Half

$2.00

Coca-cola Products

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Glasses

Logo Pint Glass (white font)

$5.00

Logo Mug (with handle)

$10.00

Anniversary Glass

$5.00

Shirts

Gray Logo (Small - 2XL)

$24.00

Green Hop (Small - XL)

$24.00

Beer Made Here (Small - 2XL)

$24.00

OKTOBERFEST TEE

$24.00

Hats

Logo Cap- Coal

$24.00

Logo Cap- Navy

$24.00

Logo Beanie- Gray

$20.00

HopBulb Cap

$24.00

Lapel Pin

Logo Lapel Pin

$5.00

Stickers

Beer & Pizza Bumper Sticker

$1.00

Black Hop Sticker

$1.00

Blue Hop Sticker

$1.00

Iridescent Hop Sticker

$1.00

Magnet

Utility Logo Magnet

$1.00

HEF ANI GLASS

5 YEAR GLASS

$10.00

SWEATSHIRTS

LARGE

$40.00

XL

$40.00

MEDIUM

$40.00

SMALL

$40.00

XXL

$40.00

STAFF SWEAT SHIRTS

$24.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A North Louisiana favorite serving wood-fired pizza and beer made from scratch to our local community.

