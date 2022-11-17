Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Pub

review star

No reviews yet

100 Fairview Rd

Asheville, NC 28803

Order Again

Pigs, Wings And Things

Wings

$8.90+

6 or 10 piece with the choice of dry rub, buffalo, chili crisp, fwaygo, or BBQ sauce; served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.90

A pile of fries loaded with cheese, bacon, chives, served with spicy ranch

Corn salsa

Corn salsa

$6.90

Black eyed peas, black beans, corn, and bell peppers tossed in a vinaigrette with tortilla chips

Twisted Pigs

$6.90

Thick cut bacon coated in cinnamon maple dust

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.90

Bite size dogs wrapped in puff pastry, served with hot mustard

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.90

Delicious, creamy, made in house buffalo dip topped with chives, served with tortilla chips

Fried Pickles

$8.90

Hand breaded seasoned pickles served with spicy ranch

Pork Rinds

$5.90

Coated with house seasoning, served with island watermelon relish

Veggie Hummus Basket

$6.90

House made hummus, carrots, celery and cucumbers, served with pita chips

brisket corn salsa dip

$11.90

Let's Smash

Village Burger

$14.90

Double Smash, Havarti cheese, pickles, lettuce, red onion, lusty monk mustard

Fairview Burger

$13.90

From Northern Cali: Double smash patties, Cheddar cheese, Pickled Red Onions, house made Dad sauce

Oklahoma Onion Burger

$14.90

For fans of Onions (or Oklahoma). Double smash patties cooked in caramelized onions, topped with mustard, pickles and american cheese

Chicken Smash

$13.90

Mojo Criolla marinated chicken, topped with american cheese, mayo and pickles

Bare Burger

$11.90

Good Dogs

Lap Dog

Lap Dog

$9.90

Relish, onions, Duke's mayo and lusty monk mustard

Yard Dog

Yard Dog

$9.90

seared dog topped w Sauerkraut, slaw and banana peppers

Attack Dog

Attack Dog

$10.90

Deep fried, bacon wrapped hot dog smothered in Velveeta cheese

Weiner Dog

Weiner Dog

$9.90

Seared dog topped with chili crisp sauce and sweet relish

Bull Dog

$10.90

Topped with salty, creamy cheese, onions, tomoatoes, chipotle aioli

Bare Dog

$8.90

VILLAGE PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$8.90

Just cheese, sauce and crust

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.90

Ground Beef Pizza

$9.90

Pepperoni, ground beef, onions, peppers

Veggie Pizza

$9.90

Ask your server about today's toppings

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.90

A sackful

Onion Rings

$6.90

Smaller sack

Mac and Cheese

$6.90

House Salad

$6.90

Veggies

$1.50

Chips

$0.75

Sweet tater fries

$6.90

Sweet!

Reese's Ice Cream bar

$6.00Out of stock

Ice cream, not chicken

Oreo ice cream sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Cookies & ice cream

$7.90

Salads

Village Salad

$13.90

Spinach and Arugula mix, topped with Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers with Lemon Vinaigrette

Baby Kale Caesar

$11.90

Caesar dressing, buttery croutons and parm

Kids menu

Single smash burger

$6.90

Good Dog

$6.90

Chicken Tenders

$6.90

Daily Specials

Mozz Sticks

$11.00

cookies n ice cream

$7.90

Chicken Tacos

$10.90

Soup

$8.90

Philly cheesesteak

$14.90

philly cheese wonton cup

$7.90

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Swt Tea

$2.50

Devils Foot

$2.50

shirley temple

$2.50

root beer

$2.50

orange

$2.50

pibb

$2.50

lemonade

$2.50

coke zero

$2.50

NA canned

High Rise D8 seltzer

$8.00

Devils Foot Ginger Beer

$5.00

RedBull

$5.00

Hop Splash

$4.00

Draft Beer

Birdy Haze IPA

$5.00

Brunch Stout

$6.00

Flat Rock Blackberry

$6.00

FF Lake James

$6.00

FF Supper Table

$6.00

FB Kolsch

$6.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$6.00

Spaceman Pale

$6.00

Sugar Cookie

$8.00

Lagunitas

$5.00

Dales Pale

$6.00

Sierra Pale

$6.00

SN Sunny

$6.00

AMB Boone Cr Blonde

$6.00

Village IPA

$5.00

Village Mule

$12.00

Village Pilsner

$5.00

Village Porter

$5.00

Volio Sparkling Rose

$6.00

Volio Sparkling Wine

$6.00

Wild Basin Black Raspberry

$6.00

WW Appalachia IPA

$5.00

WW Pernicious IPA

$6.00

Hi Wire Brown

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Heineken

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

gingers revenge

$7.00

FB Redmond Session IPA

$5.00

Foothills Juicy IPA

$5.00

Sierra Nev. Wild little thing

$5.00

Sweeten Creek Pilsner

$5.00

Sierra Nev. Wild lil thing

$5.00Out of stock

Sweeten creek session IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Innovation Afternoon Delight Blonde

$5.00

Catawba White Zombie

$5.00

Bold Rock Dry 16 Oz

$6.00

Green Man Brewing ESB

$5.00

Bold Rock AVL Cider

$6.00

Truly citrus

$5.00

french broad frog horn IPA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
