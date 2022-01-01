Vittorio's Restaurant
639 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
184 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street
No Reviews
308 35th street Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View restaurant