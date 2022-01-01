Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

4,956 Reviews

$$

55 Merrick Rd

Amityville, NY 11701

Order Again

Popular Items

French Toast Bites
Start You Day
Half French Toast Bites

Benedicts

Hash & Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes. Our Hash is a mixture of our seasoned potatoes and our slow cooked corned beef.

Chorizo Sausage Benedict

$14.00

Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes

Country Ham Benedict

$14.00

Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes

Avocado Blt Benedict

$14.50

Eggs how you like over a toasted ciabatta bread with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.00

Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, smoked salmon, served with breakfast potatoes

Frittatas

Farmhouse Frittata

$14.50

A mixture of eggs, bacon, sausage, mushrooms and cheddar cheese then oven baked. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Florentine Frittata

$14.50

Mixture of eggs, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Then oven baked and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Omelets

Viking Omelet

$13.50

Spinach, sliced button mushrooms, Swiss cheese, topped with warm Hollandaise sauce and diced tomatoes. Served with our Breakfast potatoes.

Brownstone Omelet

$13.50

Potatoes, hickory bacon and melted Cheddar. Served with a side of our Breakfast potatoes.

Eggs

Hash & Eggs

$15.50

Slow cooked corned beef with our seasoned potatoes, served with two eggs cooked the way you like them.

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

New York thick cut 6 oz. strip steak, three eggs cooked your way, with buttery mushrooms and breakfast potatoes.

Hungry Man Feast

$14.50

Cheese omelet, grilled ham, two sausage links, three strips of bacon three silver dollar pancakes with breakfast potatoes and toast.

Start You Day

$13.00

Three eggs cooked the way you like served with three strips of bacon or two breakfast links, seasoned breakfast potatoes and toast.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado, Cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa and seasoned breakfast potatoes.

BEC Sandwich

$12.50

Scrambled eggs on a fresh buttery croissant, crispy bacon and melted American cheese, served with breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Scramble

$14.00

Ham, sausage, hickory bacon, peppers, onion, tomato, and scrambled eggs tossed together and topped with melted Cheddar, served with breakfast potatoes.

Grecian Scramble

$14.00

Scramble of potatoes, fresh spinach, Feta cheese, fresh dill, red onion and tomatoes. Served with salad greens.

Breakfast Bowl

$14.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.50

Pancakes

Fresh Fruit Pancakes

$13.50

Stack of our blueberry pancakes topped with fresh sliced strawberries and bananas.

Brownstones Stack

$13.50

3 pancakes served with your choice of bacon or breakfast sausage links.

Banana Foster

$13.50

3 Buttermilk pancakes topped with caramelized bananas, walnuts and warm caramel rum sauce.

Birthday Pancakes

$9.99

A happy stack of 3 pancakes decorated with cream, cheese icing, sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Cinnamon Swirl

$13.50

3 pancakes served with brown sugar and cinnamon swirls in each layer, topped with our heavenly rich cream cheese frosting.

Black & White

$13.50

Blueberry & White Chocolate Chip

$13.50

French Toast

Our most popular French toast bites topped with fresh berries and bananas, and dusted with powdered sugar.

French Toast Bites

$13.50

Our most popular French Toast Bites, topped with fresh berries, bananas and dusted powdered sugar.

Half French Toast Bites

$6.99

Our most popular French toast bites topped with fresh berries and bananas, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

French toast stuffed with strawberry cream cheese, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream in a pool of strawberry sauce.

Cinnamon Raisin Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Challah bread stuffed with cinnamon raisin cream cheese, dusted with Louisiana pecans, served with maple syrup.

Traditional French Toast

$13.50

Thick golden brown challah toast, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh berries and bananas.

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Waffles & Crepes

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$12.50

Waffle topped with fresh berries and whipped cream.

Salted Caramel Waffle

$12.50

Waffle topped with candied pecans, caramel sauce, bananas and fresh whipped cream.

Nutella & Oreo Waffle

$12.50

Waffle topped with nutella spread with Oreo cookie crumbles and fresh whipped cream.

Sophia Berry Farm Crepe

$12.50

Crepe filled with fresh berries with strawberry sauce and fresh whipped cream.

Nikki's Nutella Crepe

$12.50

Crepe filled with fresh strawberries, sliced banana, Nutella with raspberry and caramel sauces.

Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

House made crispy fried chicken, glazed with spicy honey & topped with our signature honey butter.

Lighter Breakfast

Yogurt Bowl

$12.00

Delicious bowl of low fat vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh berries, sliced banana topped with Chia seeds and coconut shavings.

The Healthiest Omelet

$14.00

Egg whites, diced tomatoes, sliced turkey, spinach, Swiss cheese, served with side of fresh fruit.

Green Eggs With Ham

$14.00

Three scrambled egg whites topped with a half avocado (theres your green), grilled ham, and a side of salad greens.

Fresh Fruit Cup

$7.00

Burgers

8 oz. Black Angus burgers served with French fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Custom Burger

$13.00

Einsteins Relativity

$14.50

Crispy bacon and Cheddar cheese topped with an over easy egg. 8 oz. Black Angus burgers served with French fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

It's Beyond Us

$15.00

Plant based patty with 20 grams of plant protein served with slice avocado.

Paninis

Little Italy

$14.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers with fresh Mozzarella. Paninis include a side of pasta salad or French fries.

Sterling Place

$14.50

Sliced turkey, hickory bacon, Colby Jack cheese, tomato with avocado ranch dressing.

Park Slope

$14.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast with Kalamata olive tapenade and Goat cheese. Paninis include a side of pasta salad or French fries.

Union Street

$14.50

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50

This classic sandwich made with thinly sliced beefsteak, peppers, onions and provolone cheese served on a club roll with french fries.

Carrol Reuben

$15.50

Grilled pastrami with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye, served with French fries.

Brownstones BLT

$14.25

Hickory smoked bacon with sliced ripe tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, sliced avocado and chipotle mayo, served with Mediterranean pasta salad.

5th Ave French Dip

$15.50

Hot roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, with red wine au jus dipping sauce, served with French fries.

Trendy Veggie

$14.00

Hummus, tomatoes, lemon dressed arugula, avocado, and Sriracha chili sauce on two thick cut multi-grain toasts, with Mediterranean pasta salad

Bruschetta Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, tomato bruschetta, and Romaine leaves, served with Mediterranean pasta salad.

Trukey BLT Wrap

$14.00

Sliced turkey, smoked bacon, sliced ripe tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, ranch dressing and served with French fries.

Avocado Toast

Bruschetta Toast

$14.00

Fresh made avocado smash with balsamic tomato bruschetta and balsamic reduction, drizzled over two thick cut multi-grain toast.

Sriracha Toast

$14.00

Fresh avocado smash, bacon, sliced egg, bagel shop everything seeds mix and drizzled with Sriracha chili sauce on two thick multi-grain toast.

Mozzarella Toast

$14.00

Fresh made avocado smash, Mozzarella, bacon, evoo drizzle, sun-dried tomatoes, black pepper over two thick cut multi-grain toast.

Poached Egg

$14.50

Fresh avocado smash, pickled onion garnish, poached egg , topped with hollandaise sauce on two thick cut multi-grain toast.

Salads

Chicken Avocado Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, creamy cilantro lime dressing, hot sauce and sour cream.

Nutty Chicken Salad

$14.00

Baby greens with grilled marinated chicken, candied walnuts, grapes, sliced apples, Bleu cheese with our walnut vinaigrette on the side.

Brownstones Cobb

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced avocado, crumbled Bleu cheese, tomatoes, sliced egg, and creamy ranch dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Kids Menu

Mighty Mouse

$7.99

Kids Menu

Mickey Mouse

$6.99

Kids Menu

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kids Menu

Big Kid Cheese Burger

$9.99

Kids Menu

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

Kids Menu

French Fries

$3.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Sides

Loaded Homefries

$10.00

Sides

Corn Beef Hash

$9.00

Sides

Avocado

$3.50

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Sides

Breakfast Ham

$4.00

Sides

Potatoes

$3.99

Sides

Plain Potatoes

$3.99

Sides

Gluten-Free Potatoes

$3.99

Sides

Sausage

$5.00

Sides

Chorizo Sausage

$5.00

Sides

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Sides

Smash Avocado

$3.50

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Fruit

$3.25

Side Bruschetta

$1.00

Side English Muffin

$1.99

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Vermont Maple Syrup

$3.00

Nutella

$2.50

Strawberry Sauce

$2.50

Caramel Sauce

$2.50

Side Pico

$1.00

Choc Sauce

$2.25

Pasta Salad

$3.25

Side Eggs

$3.75

Croissant

$2.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.85

Hot Chocolate

$4.59

White Hot Chocolate

$4.59

Chai Latte

$4.59

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.59

Green Tea Latte

$4.59

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

$4.95

Mocha

$4.95

White Mocha

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.29

Latte

$4.29

Single Espresso

$1.75

Double Espresso

$2.75

Rasp. Mocha

$4.95

Tea

$2.75

Blueberry Pie Latte

$4.95

Mom's Apple Pie Latte

$4.95

Soft Drinks

Small Oj

$2.29

Large Oj

$2.79

Small Apple Juice

$2.29

Large Apple Juice

$2.79

Soda

$2.79

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice LG

$2.79

Vegetable Juice LG

$2.79

Smoothies

Straw. Banana Smoothie

$5.49Out of stock

Berry Banana Smoothie

$5.49

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$5.49

Pagoccinos

Coffee Pag

$5.49

Pumpkin Pag

$5.49

Caramel Pag

$5.49

Vanilla Bean

$5.49

Double Choc. Chip Pag

$5.49

Cookies & Cream Pag

$5.49
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville, NY 11701

