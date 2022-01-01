Brownstones Coffee Amityville

- Home
Benedicts
Hash & Eggs Benedict
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes. Our Hash is a mixture of our seasoned potatoes and our slow cooked corned beef.
Chorizo Sausage Benedict
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
Country Ham Benedict
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
Avocado Blt Benedict
Eggs how you like over a toasted ciabatta bread with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, smoked salmon, served with breakfast potatoes
Frittatas
Farmhouse Frittata
A mixture of eggs, bacon, sausage, mushrooms and cheddar cheese then oven baked. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Florentine Frittata
Mixture of eggs, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Then oven baked and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Omelets
Eggs
Hash & Eggs
Slow cooked corned beef with our seasoned potatoes, served with two eggs cooked the way you like them.
Steak & Eggs
New York thick cut 6 oz. strip steak, three eggs cooked your way, with buttery mushrooms and breakfast potatoes.
Hungry Man Feast
Cheese omelet, grilled ham, two sausage links, three strips of bacon three silver dollar pancakes with breakfast potatoes and toast.
Start You Day
Three eggs cooked the way you like served with three strips of bacon or two breakfast links, seasoned breakfast potatoes and toast.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado, Cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa and seasoned breakfast potatoes.
BEC Sandwich
Scrambled eggs on a fresh buttery croissant, crispy bacon and melted American cheese, served with breakfast potatoes.
Breakfast Scramble
Ham, sausage, hickory bacon, peppers, onion, tomato, and scrambled eggs tossed together and topped with melted Cheddar, served with breakfast potatoes.
Grecian Scramble
Scramble of potatoes, fresh spinach, Feta cheese, fresh dill, red onion and tomatoes. Served with salad greens.
Breakfast Bowl
Breakfast Quesadilla
Pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes
Stack of our blueberry pancakes topped with fresh sliced strawberries and bananas.
Brownstones Stack
3 pancakes served with your choice of bacon or breakfast sausage links.
Banana Foster
3 Buttermilk pancakes topped with caramelized bananas, walnuts and warm caramel rum sauce.
Birthday Pancakes
A happy stack of 3 pancakes decorated with cream, cheese icing, sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Cinnamon Swirl
3 pancakes served with brown sugar and cinnamon swirls in each layer, topped with our heavenly rich cream cheese frosting.
Black & White
Blueberry & White Chocolate Chip
French Toast
French Toast Bites
Our most popular French Toast Bites, topped with fresh berries, bananas and dusted powdered sugar.
Half French Toast Bites
Our most popular French toast bites topped with fresh berries and bananas, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
French toast stuffed with strawberry cream cheese, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream in a pool of strawberry sauce.
Cinnamon Raisin Stuffed French Toast
Challah bread stuffed with cinnamon raisin cream cheese, dusted with Louisiana pecans, served with maple syrup.
Traditional French Toast
Thick golden brown challah toast, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh berries and bananas.
Nutella Stuffed French Toast
Waffles & Crepes
Fresh Fruit Waffle
Waffle topped with fresh berries and whipped cream.
Salted Caramel Waffle
Waffle topped with candied pecans, caramel sauce, bananas and fresh whipped cream.
Nutella & Oreo Waffle
Waffle topped with nutella spread with Oreo cookie crumbles and fresh whipped cream.
Sophia Berry Farm Crepe
Crepe filled with fresh berries with strawberry sauce and fresh whipped cream.
Nikki's Nutella Crepe
Crepe filled with fresh strawberries, sliced banana, Nutella with raspberry and caramel sauces.
Chicken & Waffles
House made crispy fried chicken, glazed with spicy honey & topped with our signature honey butter.
Lighter Breakfast
Yogurt Bowl
Delicious bowl of low fat vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh berries, sliced banana topped with Chia seeds and coconut shavings.
The Healthiest Omelet
Egg whites, diced tomatoes, sliced turkey, spinach, Swiss cheese, served with side of fresh fruit.
Green Eggs With Ham
Three scrambled egg whites topped with a half avocado (theres your green), grilled ham, and a side of salad greens.
Fresh Fruit Cup
Burgers
Paninis
Little Italy
Grilled marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers with fresh Mozzarella. Paninis include a side of pasta salad or French fries.
Sterling Place
Sliced turkey, hickory bacon, Colby Jack cheese, tomato with avocado ranch dressing.
Park Slope
Grilled marinated chicken breast with Kalamata olive tapenade and Goat cheese. Paninis include a side of pasta salad or French fries.
Union Street
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
This classic sandwich made with thinly sliced beefsteak, peppers, onions and provolone cheese served on a club roll with french fries.
Carrol Reuben
Grilled pastrami with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye, served with French fries.
Brownstones BLT
Hickory smoked bacon with sliced ripe tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, sliced avocado and chipotle mayo, served with Mediterranean pasta salad.
5th Ave French Dip
Hot roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, with red wine au jus dipping sauce, served with French fries.
Trendy Veggie
Hummus, tomatoes, lemon dressed arugula, avocado, and Sriracha chili sauce on two thick cut multi-grain toasts, with Mediterranean pasta salad
Bruschetta Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, tomato bruschetta, and Romaine leaves, served with Mediterranean pasta salad.
Trukey BLT Wrap
Sliced turkey, smoked bacon, sliced ripe tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, ranch dressing and served with French fries.
Avocado Toast
Bruschetta Toast
Fresh made avocado smash with balsamic tomato bruschetta and balsamic reduction, drizzled over two thick cut multi-grain toast.
Sriracha Toast
Fresh avocado smash, bacon, sliced egg, bagel shop everything seeds mix and drizzled with Sriracha chili sauce on two thick multi-grain toast.
Mozzarella Toast
Fresh made avocado smash, Mozzarella, bacon, evoo drizzle, sun-dried tomatoes, black pepper over two thick cut multi-grain toast.
Poached Egg
Fresh avocado smash, pickled onion garnish, poached egg , topped with hollandaise sauce on two thick cut multi-grain toast.
Salads
Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, creamy cilantro lime dressing, hot sauce and sour cream.
Nutty Chicken Salad
Baby greens with grilled marinated chicken, candied walnuts, grapes, sliced apples, Bleu cheese with our walnut vinaigrette on the side.
Brownstones Cobb
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced avocado, crumbled Bleu cheese, tomatoes, sliced egg, and creamy ranch dressing.
Greek Salad
Kids Menu
Sides
Loaded Homefries
Sides
Corn Beef Hash
Sides
Avocado
Sides
Bacon
Sides
Breakfast Ham
Sides
Potatoes
Sides
Plain Potatoes
Sides
Gluten-Free Potatoes
Sides
Sausage
Sides
Chorizo Sausage
Sides
Hollandaise Sauce
Sides
Smash Avocado
Sides
Fries
Side Salad
Side Fruit
Side Bruschetta
Side English Muffin
Turkey Bacon
Vermont Maple Syrup
Nutella
Strawberry Sauce
Caramel Sauce
Side Pico
Choc Sauce
Pasta Salad
Side Eggs
Croissant
Drinks
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
White Hot Chocolate
Chai Latte
Caramel Apple Cider
Green Tea Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Mocha
White Mocha
Cappuccino
Latte
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Rasp. Mocha
Tea
Blueberry Pie Latte
Mom's Apple Pie Latte
Soft Drinks
Smoothies
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
55 Merrick Rd, Amityville, NY 11701