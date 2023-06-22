Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Volcanic Sushi & Sake - Haile Village

review star

No reviews yet

5212 SW 91st Terrace

Gainesville, FL 32608

Popular Items

Alexander Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Seaweed outside roll with carrot, lettuce, cucumber, asparagus and avocado.

Gyoza

$7.00

(Fried or Steamed) Pork dumplings served with soy mirin dipping sauce.


Non Alcoholic Beverages

Japanese Green Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fresh Coconut Water

$7.00

Perrier

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Soft Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.50

Sake

House Sake

$8.00+

Sparkling Sake

$18.00

Nigori (Unfiltered)

$14.00

Itami Onigoroshi

$12.00

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$18.00

Sake Bomb

$8.00

Fresh Coconut with Sake

$9.00

Kiri Mist bottle

$24.00

Kiri Mist Glass

$8.00

Beer

Asahi

$6.00

Kirin

$6.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Sapporo

$8.50

Sapporo 20 oz

$12.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Special beer

$7.00

20 oz Beer

$10.00

Wine

Glass Carm Res Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Glass Carm Res Merlot

$8.00

Glass Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Glass Hahn Pinot Noir

$10.00

Carm Res Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Carm Res Merlot

$24.00

Hahn Pinot Noir

$30.00

House Chardonnay

$8.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$10.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chasing Venus

$12.00

Plum wine

$8.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

House Chardonnay

$24.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$30.00

House Pinot Grigio

$24.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Plum wine bottle

$24.00

Sushi Bar and Specialty Platters

Mori A

$22.00

Chef's selection of 5 pieces nigiri & California roll

Mori B

$28.00

Chef's selection of 9 pieces nigiri & California roll

Sushi for Two

$40.00

California roll, hosomaki tuna and 12 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri and 2 sides.

Lady Fingers

$25.00

Rainbow rolls with 5 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri.

Sashimi Ume

$36.00

Chef's selection of 20 pieces of assorted fresh fish

Sushi/Sashimi Combo

$42.00

Chef's selection of 7 pcs. nigiri, 9 pieces sashimi and California roll.

House Favorite rolls

$45.00

Alexander roll, Barbara roll and John I roll.

Sushi or Sashimi A la Carte

Krab Stick

$4.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Salmon

$5.00

Tuna

$6.00

Yellow Tail

$7.00

White Fish

$5.00

Escolar

$5.00

Smoke Salmon

$6.00

Eel

$7.00

Octopus

$6.00

Surf Clam

$6.00

Squid

$6.00

Egg (Tamago)

$5.00

Salmon Roe

$8.00

Masago

$7.00

Tobiko

$7.00

Uni

$10.00

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with home-made plum sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Stuffed wonton skin with crab, kani, cream cheese and scallions fried to perfection served with home-made plum sauce.

Octopus Tiradito

$18.00

Thinly sliced octopus served with kimchi and sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds topped with togarashi spice.

Gyoza

$7.00

(Fried or Steamed) Pork dumplings served with soy mirin dipping sauce.

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Japanese soy beans with sea salt

Sashimi Appetizer

$17.00

Chef's selection of 9 pieces fresh fish.

Sushi Appetizer

$17.00

Chef's selection of 5 pieces assorted fresh fish nigiri.

Takoyaki

$10.00

Octopus Balls with Katsu sauce, bonito flakes, Spicy mayo and scallions

Bao Bun

$7.00

Steam bun with lettuce, cucumber,shredded carrots, scallions and sesame seeds

Melissa Bites

$17.00

Fried sushi rice topped with tuna tartare, black tobiko and drizzled with eel sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Minced chicken, red peppers, onions, scallions, basil, ground peanuts served with hoisin sauce.

Kanisu

$13.00

Krab, avocado, rolled in a thinly sliced cucumber served with sweet vinegar sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

Chicken Satay

$14.00

Coconut curry marinated chicken, grilled to perfection served with peanut sauce.

Kanisu Deluxe

$17.00

Krab, tuna, salmon, avocado and white fish rolled in a thinly slice cucumber, top with masago served with sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Thinly sliced seared tuna in ponzu sauce topped with scallions and sesame seeds.

Appetizer sampler

$12.00

2 pcs. Spring roll, 2 pcs. Gyoza, 2 pcs. Crab Rangoon

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$14.00

Battered fried shrimp (5pcs) with tempura sauce

Son's Special

$18.00

Tuna tartare, mixed with onions, cilantro and crunch, wrapped in avocado and topped with red and black tobiko. Served with asparagus, spicy mayo and kimchi sauce.

Caroline Bites

$16.00

Rice ball with salmon, spicy mayo, torched and topped with masago & eel sauce.

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Short Ribs App

$14.00

Entrees

Volcanic Entree

$22.00

Grilled meat served on a bed of stir-fried mixed vegetables on a sizzling plate drizzled with teriyaki sauce on top.

Red Curry

$13.00

Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.

Lobster & Shrimp Curry

$32.00

Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk.

Stir-Fry

$12.00

Napa cabbage, carrots, onions, bell peppers and broccoli in a brown sauce with your choice of protein or tofu.

Duck Curry

$28.00

1/2 crispy roasted duck with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots in red curry sauce.

Basil Duck

$28.00

1/2 crispy duck with bell peppers, onions, scallions and basil in a brown sauce.

Teriyaki

$12.00

Grilled meat with homemade teriyaki sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrots with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or salmon.

Katsu

$20.00

Japanese breaded and fried with served with katsu sauce, steamed broccoli and carrots.

Wok Seared Beef

$19.00

Beef tenderloin, onions, shiitake mushrooms and scallions in a brown sauce.

Asian Marinated Short Ribs

$28.00

Marinated short ribs grilled to perfection.

Sweet & Sour

$12.00

Bell peppers, onions, scallions, tomatoes and pineapple with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.

Teriyaki chicken fried rice

$25.00

Wok fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetables topped with grilled chicken drizzled with home made teriyaki sauce and scallions.

Soups

Tom Kha Gai

$9.00

Chicken, mushrooms, onions and scallions in a coconut broth.

Miso Soup

$4.00

Soy bean broth with tofu seaweed and scallions

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Pork stuffed wontons with onions and scallions.

Udon Noodle Soup

$16.00

Buck wheat noodles, shrimp, krab, kamaboko, red clam, squid and scallions.

Duck Ramen

$20.00

Kanoya ramen noodles, 1/4 crispy duck, napa cabbage, carrots, seaweed, shiitake mushrooms, soft boil eggs in a kimchi broth.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Kanoya ramen noodles, chashu pork, napa cabbage, carrots, seaweed, scallions, onions, tamago and kamaboko in a pork broth.

Kimchi Ramen

$16.00

Kanoya Ramen noodles, napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, seaweed and soft boil eggs in a kimchi broth

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Kid's Steak Teriyaki

$10.00

Kid's Fried Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kid's Fish Strips

$10.00

DESSERTS

Ice Cream Tempura

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream fried in tempura batter

Thai Donuts

$8.00

Soft dough fried to a golden brown served with sweet dipping sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Cheesecake Tempura

$9.00

Deep fried cheese cake

Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate cake filled with hot chocolate sauce

Green Tea Cheesecake

$10.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and carrots with ginger dressing.

Hiyashi Wakami

$8.00

Chilled marinated seaweed salad.

Volcanic Salad

$15.00

Mixed salad with tuna or salmon and avocado served with ginger dressing.

Sunomono Salad

$15.00

Krab, Octopus, cucumber, masago served with sweet vinegar and kimchi sauce.

Spicy Kani Avocado Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Krab delight salad

$8.00

Rolls

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Seaweed outside roll with carrot, lettuce, cucumber, asparagus and avocado.

Bagel Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallions.

Hosomaki Roll

$6.00

Seaweed outside roll with choice of tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail or any shell fish.

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado on top.

Miami Roll

$15.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, krab, cream cheese and masago.

Spicy Roll

$10.00

Choice of tuna, salmon, yellow tail or white fish with cucumber and spicy mayo sauce.

Volcanic Roll

$15.00

Avocado, krab stick, steamed shrimp rolled in soy paper with tuna tartare on top.

Alexander Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp, tempura, asparagus, avocado scallions and masago.

California Roll

$8.00

Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, asparagus topped with avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with tuna tartare and eel sauce.

Volcano Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with baked seafood, eel sauce, scallions and masago.

Crunchy Roll

$15.00

(No Rice) Salmon, krab, asparagus and tempura fried to perfection drizzled with eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$15.00

Seaweed outside roll with fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Haile Roll

$18.00

(No Rice) Crunchy roll topped with tuna tartare and lotus roots drizzled with eel sauce.

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Katsu lobster tail strips, lettuce, avocado, red/black tobiko and krab served with lobster medley, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Where's Wally Roll

$18.00

Salmon, krab, cream cheese, shrimp and panko fried topped with baked seafood, yum yum sauce, eel sauce, Wally's special sauce, scallions and masago.

Candy Cane Roll

$17.00

Yellow tail, cucumber, avocado topped with escolar and red tuna.

Mark II Roll

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail topped with avocado, masago and spicy mayo.

Salmon lover Roll

$15.00

Inside our roll with smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon tartare and cilantro.

Jason I Roll

$14.00

Tuna, cream cheese, asparagus topped with jalapeno and sriracha.

Rockin Shrimp Roll

$20.00

Inside out roll with tempura shrimp, krab, cream cheese and topped with baked chopped shrimp & lemon butter sauce and drizzled with fresh squeezed lemon and eel sauce.

John I Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, krab, topped with salmon, baked with spicy mayo and drizzled with eel sauce.

Barbara Roll

$17.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions topped with tuna, white fish, salmon, yum yum sauce and crunch.

Angry Eel Roll

$18.00

Escolar, cream cheese, krab, crunch, and sriracha topped with BBQ eel, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Hand Roll

$8.00

Newell Fox Roll

$25.00

Miso roll

$17.00

Tuna, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy salmon tartare mix with jalapeno.

Krab Delight

$10.00

Inside out roll with shredded krab, masago and spicy mayo mix.

Karin Roll

$12.00

Kaden

$12.00

The Cameron Roll

$25.00

The Shark Bait Roll

$20.00

Salmon, light cream cheese, wakami and cucumber inside out roll topped with spicy tuna , avocado, black tobiko and scallions.

The BaileyBoo

$20.00

Noodles

Yakisoba Noodles

$12.00

Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or tofu, stir-fried with egg noodles and vegetables.

Udon Noodles

$12.00

Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or tofu, stir-fried with buck wheat noodles and vegetables.

Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$17.00

Wok fried rice with beef, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Wok fried rice with chicken, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Wok fried rice with shrimp, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.

Pork Fried Rice

$15.00

Wok fried rice with pork, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.

Tofu Fried Rice

$12.00

Wok fried rice with tofu, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.

Combination Fried Rice

$18.00

Wok fried rice with egg, pork, chicken and shrimp topped with scallions.

Steamed White Rice

$4.00

Steamed white rice.

Steamed Brown Rice

$4.00

Steamed brown rice.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.00

Wok fried rice with eggs and mix vegetables topped with scallions.

Chashu Fried Rice

$16.00

Wok fried rice with eggs, mix vegetables and home-made chashu pork top with scallions.

BOBA TEA

Strawberry Black tea

$5.50

Passion Fruit Black tea

$5.50

Matcha Green Tea

$5.50

Milk Chocolate

$5.50

Taro Tea

$5.50

Custom item

Penny Charge

$0.01

Custom Item

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Volcanic Sushi+Sake is a Japanese inspired Asian Fusion Restaurant with Details on Quality fresh food and innovative presentation.

Website

Location

5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32608

Directions

