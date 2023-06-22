- Home
- Volcanic Sushi & Sake - Haile Village
Volcanic Sushi & Sake - Haile Village
5212 SW 91st Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Sake
Beer
Wine
Glass Carm Res Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass Carm Res Merlot
Glass Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass Hahn Pinot Noir
Carm Res Cabernet Sauvignon
Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon
Carm Res Merlot
Hahn Pinot Noir
Sushi Bar and Specialty Platters
Mori A
Chef's selection of 5 pieces nigiri & California roll
Mori B
Chef's selection of 9 pieces nigiri & California roll
Sushi for Two
California roll, hosomaki tuna and 12 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri and 2 sides.
Lady Fingers
Rainbow rolls with 5 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri.
Sashimi Ume
Chef's selection of 20 pieces of assorted fresh fish
Sushi/Sashimi Combo
Chef's selection of 7 pcs. nigiri, 9 pieces sashimi and California roll.
House Favorite rolls
Alexander roll, Barbara roll and John I roll.
Sushi or Sashimi A la Carte
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with home-made plum sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Stuffed wonton skin with crab, kani, cream cheese and scallions fried to perfection served with home-made plum sauce.
Octopus Tiradito
Thinly sliced octopus served with kimchi and sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds topped with togarashi spice.
Gyoza
(Fried or Steamed) Pork dumplings served with soy mirin dipping sauce.
Edamame
Steamed Japanese soy beans with sea salt
Sashimi Appetizer
Chef's selection of 9 pieces fresh fish.
Sushi Appetizer
Chef's selection of 5 pieces assorted fresh fish nigiri.
Takoyaki
Octopus Balls with Katsu sauce, bonito flakes, Spicy mayo and scallions
Bao Bun
Steam bun with lettuce, cucumber,shredded carrots, scallions and sesame seeds
Melissa Bites
Fried sushi rice topped with tuna tartare, black tobiko and drizzled with eel sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Minced chicken, red peppers, onions, scallions, basil, ground peanuts served with hoisin sauce.
Kanisu
Krab, avocado, rolled in a thinly sliced cucumber served with sweet vinegar sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
Chicken Satay
Coconut curry marinated chicken, grilled to perfection served with peanut sauce.
Kanisu Deluxe
Krab, tuna, salmon, avocado and white fish rolled in a thinly slice cucumber, top with masago served with sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.
Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced seared tuna in ponzu sauce topped with scallions and sesame seeds.
Appetizer sampler
2 pcs. Spring roll, 2 pcs. Gyoza, 2 pcs. Crab Rangoon
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Battered fried shrimp (5pcs) with tempura sauce
Son's Special
Tuna tartare, mixed with onions, cilantro and crunch, wrapped in avocado and topped with red and black tobiko. Served with asparagus, spicy mayo and kimchi sauce.
Caroline Bites
Rice ball with salmon, spicy mayo, torched and topped with masago & eel sauce.
Shrimp Ceviche
Short Ribs App
Entrees
Volcanic Entree
Grilled meat served on a bed of stir-fried mixed vegetables on a sizzling plate drizzled with teriyaki sauce on top.
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.
Lobster & Shrimp Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk.
Stir-Fry
Napa cabbage, carrots, onions, bell peppers and broccoli in a brown sauce with your choice of protein or tofu.
Duck Curry
1/2 crispy roasted duck with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots in red curry sauce.
Basil Duck
1/2 crispy duck with bell peppers, onions, scallions and basil in a brown sauce.
Teriyaki
Grilled meat with homemade teriyaki sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrots with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or salmon.
Katsu
Japanese breaded and fried with served with katsu sauce, steamed broccoli and carrots.
Wok Seared Beef
Beef tenderloin, onions, shiitake mushrooms and scallions in a brown sauce.
Asian Marinated Short Ribs
Marinated short ribs grilled to perfection.
Sweet & Sour
Bell peppers, onions, scallions, tomatoes and pineapple with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.
Teriyaki chicken fried rice
Wok fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetables topped with grilled chicken drizzled with home made teriyaki sauce and scallions.
Soups
Tom Kha Gai
Chicken, mushrooms, onions and scallions in a coconut broth.
Miso Soup
Soy bean broth with tofu seaweed and scallions
Wonton Soup
Pork stuffed wontons with onions and scallions.
Udon Noodle Soup
Buck wheat noodles, shrimp, krab, kamaboko, red clam, squid and scallions.
Duck Ramen
Kanoya ramen noodles, 1/4 crispy duck, napa cabbage, carrots, seaweed, shiitake mushrooms, soft boil eggs in a kimchi broth.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Kanoya ramen noodles, chashu pork, napa cabbage, carrots, seaweed, scallions, onions, tamago and kamaboko in a pork broth.
Kimchi Ramen
Kanoya Ramen noodles, napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, seaweed and soft boil eggs in a kimchi broth
Kid's Menu
DESSERTS
Ice Cream Tempura
Vanilla ice cream fried in tempura batter
Thai Donuts
Soft dough fried to a golden brown served with sweet dipping sauce
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Cheesecake Tempura
Deep fried cheese cake
Lava Cake
Chocolate cake filled with hot chocolate sauce
Green Tea Cheesecake
Salads
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and carrots with ginger dressing.
Hiyashi Wakami
Chilled marinated seaweed salad.
Volcanic Salad
Mixed salad with tuna or salmon and avocado served with ginger dressing.
Sunomono Salad
Krab, Octopus, cucumber, masago served with sweet vinegar and kimchi sauce.
Spicy Kani Avocado Salad
Krab delight salad
Rolls
Vegetable Roll
Seaweed outside roll with carrot, lettuce, cucumber, asparagus and avocado.
Bagel Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions.
Hosomaki Roll
Seaweed outside roll with choice of tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail or any shell fish.
Rainbow Roll
California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado on top.
Miami Roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, krab, cream cheese and masago.
Spicy Roll
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellow tail or white fish with cucumber and spicy mayo sauce.
Volcanic Roll
Avocado, krab stick, steamed shrimp rolled in soy paper with tuna tartare on top.
Alexander Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, tempura, asparagus, avocado scallions and masago.
California Roll
Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, asparagus topped with avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with tuna tartare and eel sauce.
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with baked seafood, eel sauce, scallions and masago.
Crunchy Roll
(No Rice) Salmon, krab, asparagus and tempura fried to perfection drizzled with eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Seaweed outside roll with fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Haile Roll
(No Rice) Crunchy roll topped with tuna tartare and lotus roots drizzled with eel sauce.
Lobster Roll
Katsu lobster tail strips, lettuce, avocado, red/black tobiko and krab served with lobster medley, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Where's Wally Roll
Salmon, krab, cream cheese, shrimp and panko fried topped with baked seafood, yum yum sauce, eel sauce, Wally's special sauce, scallions and masago.
Candy Cane Roll
Yellow tail, cucumber, avocado topped with escolar and red tuna.
Mark II Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail topped with avocado, masago and spicy mayo.
Salmon lover Roll
Inside our roll with smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon tartare and cilantro.
Jason I Roll
Tuna, cream cheese, asparagus topped with jalapeno and sriracha.
Rockin Shrimp Roll
Inside out roll with tempura shrimp, krab, cream cheese and topped with baked chopped shrimp & lemon butter sauce and drizzled with fresh squeezed lemon and eel sauce.
John I Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, krab, topped with salmon, baked with spicy mayo and drizzled with eel sauce.
Barbara Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions topped with tuna, white fish, salmon, yum yum sauce and crunch.
Angry Eel Roll
Escolar, cream cheese, krab, crunch, and sriracha topped with BBQ eel, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Hand Roll
Newell Fox Roll
Miso roll
Tuna, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy salmon tartare mix with jalapeno.
Krab Delight
Inside out roll with shredded krab, masago and spicy mayo mix.
Karin Roll
Kaden
The Cameron Roll
The Shark Bait Roll
Salmon, light cream cheese, wakami and cucumber inside out roll topped with spicy tuna , avocado, black tobiko and scallions.
The BaileyBoo
Noodles
Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with beef, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
Chicken Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with chicken, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with shrimp, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
Pork Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with pork, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
Tofu Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with tofu, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
Combination Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with egg, pork, chicken and shrimp topped with scallions.
Steamed White Rice
Steamed white rice.
Steamed Brown Rice
Steamed brown rice.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with eggs and mix vegetables topped with scallions.
Chashu Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with eggs, mix vegetables and home-made chashu pork top with scallions.
BOBA TEA
Custom item
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Volcanic Sushi+Sake is a Japanese inspired Asian Fusion Restaurant with Details on Quality fresh food and innovative presentation.
5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32608