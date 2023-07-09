Main picView gallery

Wahib's Mediteranean 264 South Mission Drive

No reviews yet

264 South Mission Drive

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Appetizers

Hummus (8oz.)

$5.99

Tzatziki (8oz.)

$5.99

Grape Leaves (4pc.)

$5.99

Falafel (4pc.)

$5.99

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Fattoush Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Garlic Fries

$5.99

Feta Fries

$6.99

Chipotle Fries

$5.99

Plates

Falafel (VE, GF)

$12.99

Bean medley seasoned with spices, garlic onions, and fried in vegetable oil served on a bed of lettuce with pickles, tahini sauce & hummus

Chicken Kebob

$14.99

Brochette of chicken breast, marinated and grilled, served with rice pilaf and grilled vegetable.

Beef Kebob

$16.99

Lean tender fillet mignon, marinated and grilled, served with rice pilaf and grilled vegetables.

Gyro

$16.99

Served with rice pilaf, tomatoes, seasoned onions, hummus and pickles.

Salmon

$19.99

Seasoned salmon fillet pan flamed w/ olive oil, lemon juice & garlic, served w/ rice pilaf and grilled vegetables.

Combo for Two

$24.99

1 Chicken and 1 Beef Kebab

Wraps

Falafel

$9.99

Fried Falafel rolled with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & tahini sauce

Cauliflower

$9.99

Vegetarian. Seasoned and lightly fried with garlic and lemon spices with a spread of garlic sauce and pickles rolled in pita bread.

Chicken Kebob

$12.99

Brochette of chicken breast, marinated and grilled rolled with lettuce, tomatoes and garlic paste

Beef Kebob

$13.99

Brochette of fillet minion beef, marinated and grilled rolled with lettuce, tomatoes and hummus

Gyro

$13.99

Tomatoes, pickles and onions with tzatziki sauce rolled in pita bread.

Dessert

Baklava (2pc.)

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Dr.Pepper

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Evian

$2.99

Pellegrino

$1.99

Side orders

Grilled veggies

$3.99

Rice

$5.99

Garlic sauce(2 oz)

$2.00

Garlic sauce(8 oz)

$8.00

Tahini sauce(2oz)

$2.00

Tahini sauce(8 oz)

$6.00

Pita bread pack

$2.50

A LA Carte

Beef Skewer

$8.00

Chicken Skewer

$8.00

Salmon

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Discover the captivating flavors of the Mediterranean at Wahib's, a charming kiosk that embodies the essence of Mediterranean cuisine. With its inviting atmosphere and a menu inspired by the vibrant coastal region, Wahib's offers an unforgettable culinary experience. Indulge in a diverse selection of Mediterranean delights, from succulent kebabs to zesty salads, prepared with fresh ingredients and authentic recipes. Immerse yourself in the warm hospitality and vibrant flavors of Wahib's, transporting your taste buds to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean!

Location

264 South Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

