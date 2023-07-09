Wahib's Mediteranean 264 South Mission Drive

Restaurant info

Discover the captivating flavors of the Mediterranean at Wahib's, a charming kiosk that embodies the essence of Mediterranean cuisine. With its inviting atmosphere and a menu inspired by the vibrant coastal region, Wahib's offers an unforgettable culinary experience. Indulge in a diverse selection of Mediterranean delights, from succulent kebabs to zesty salads, prepared with fresh ingredients and authentic recipes. Immerse yourself in the warm hospitality and vibrant flavors of Wahib's, transporting your taste buds to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean!