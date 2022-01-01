Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries
Phoenix Food Boutique San Gabriel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving San Gabriel since 2006. Welcome!
Location
712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yu Cake - San Gabriel - 301 W Valley Blvd suite 111
No Reviews
301 West Valley Boulevard San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurant
Phoenix - Dessert San Gabriel
No Reviews
1635 San Gabriel Boulevard San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurant
Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park
No Reviews
500 N. Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant