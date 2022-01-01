San Gabriel dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in San Gabriel

Swirlz Creamery image

 

Swirlz Creamery

710 W Las Tunas Dr, STE 1, San Gabriel

Spumoni
Pistachios + cherry + chocolate pocky + dark chocolate sauce.
Allergens: Tree nuts (pistachios), wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Triple Berry
Blueberries + blackberries + strawberries + strawberry wafers + condensed milk.
Allergen: Wheat. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Strawberry Balsamic
Strawberries + strawberry wafer + Balsamic strawberry puree.
Allergens: Wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel

油條 Chinese Donut$4.25
The perfect pairing with any congee.
天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.
椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
Phoenix image

 

Phoenix

1635 San Gabriel Boulevard, San Gabriel

椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.
金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
