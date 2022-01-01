San Gabriel dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in San Gabriel
Swirlz Creamery
710 W Las Tunas Dr, STE 1, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|Spumoni
Pistachios + cherry + chocolate pocky + dark chocolate sauce.
Allergens: Tree nuts (pistachios), wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
|Triple Berry
Blueberries + blackberries + strawberries + strawberry wafers + condensed milk.
Allergen: Wheat. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
|Strawberry Balsamic
Strawberries + strawberry wafer + Balsamic strawberry puree.
Allergens: Wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Phoenix Food Boutique
712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|油條 Chinese Donut
|$4.25
The perfect pairing with any congee.
|天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea
|$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.
|椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings
|$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
Phoenix
1635 San Gabriel Boulevard, San Gabriel
|Popular items
|椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings
|$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
|雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight
|$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.
|金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken
|$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.