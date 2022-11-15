Wailuku Coffee Company (Haiku) 810 Kokomo Rd. #112
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Ha'iku Town's WCC Located across from the post office parking lot. All services fees go directly to the staff.
810 Kokomo Rd. #112, Haiku, HI 96708
