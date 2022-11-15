  • Home
Wailuku Coffee Company (Haiku) 810 Kokomo Rd. #112

No reviews yet

810 Kokomo Rd. #112

Haiku, HI 96708

Popular Items

Turkey Cranberry
Bacon, Tomato, Avo Bagel
Egg Sandwich

Espresso Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso & Water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

A traditonal 8oz Cappuccino. Your choice of a single or double shot of espresso.

Carmilla Latte

Carmilla Latte

$5.50+

Ghiridelli Caramel, Organic Vanilla Syrup, Espresso & Steamed Milk. Starting at 12oz.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50+

Pure Espresso Goodness

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25+

8oz of perfect espresso topped with steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, starting at 12oz or more.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

Ghirardelli Chocolate, Espresso & Steamed Milk. Starting at 12oz.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.50+

Ghiridelli White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso & Steamed Milk. Starting at 12oz.

Espresso Drink Specials

Espresso Drink Specials

$5.75+

"Puppacino" whip on a lid.

$1.00

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Coconut Buttered Coffee

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Refill $1

$1.00

Thai Coffee

$4.75+

V60 Pour Over

$6.75

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Golden Milk

$5.00+

Smoothies

Build Your Own Smoothie

$7.00+

Going Bananas

$7.00+

Banana, Soy Milk, Peanut Butter Powder, Chocolate Sauce. You can change milk, fruit, or add additions below.

Keiki Classic

$7.00+

Tropical Trip

$7.00+

Very Berry

$7.00+

Green Apple Spirulina

$7.00+

Smoothie Drink Special

$7.00+

Milkshakes & Ice Cream

Affogato

$4.50

Espresso Sundae

$5.75+

Float

$5.75

Milkshake

$7.00+

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Soda, Juice, Booch, etc.

Arnold Palmer

$4.25+

Canned Soda

$3.00

Chocolate Milk (cold)

$4.75+

Hot Cocoa

$4.75+

Italian Soda

$4.25+

Juice

$4.00+

Kombucha / Kefir

$7.00

Lemonade

$4.75+

Milk

$4.25+

To-Go Iced Water

$1.00

Steamer

$4.25

Full Pots (take out)

Full Pot of Drip Coffee

$15.00

Full Pot of Cold Brew

$20.00

Full Pot of Hot Tea

$13.00

Full Pot of Iced Tea

$13.00

Eggs

Breakfast Wrap

$12.95

Egg Sandwich

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$9.95

Bagels

Bagels

$4.95

Bacon, Tomato, Avo Bagel

$11.50

Veggie Bagel

$11.50

Lox Bagel

$14.95

Sandwiches

BYO

$12.95

Chevre Wrap

$12.95
Chickpea Wrap

Chickpea Wrap

$11.95
Club House

Club House

$13.95

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Turkey Cranberry

$12.95

Turkey Pesto

$12.95

Salads

Apples n Gorgonzola

$11.95

Berries n Chevre

$11.95

BYO

$11.95

Cobb

$13.95

Greek

$11.95

House

$9.95

Menuhune

Berry & Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Sammie

$7.00

Hummus, Veggies, Pita

$8.50

Peanut Butter Jelly

$5.00

Small Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Tuna & Veggies

$8.50

Pastries

Banana Bread

$4.00

Bar

$4.50

Vegan Bar

$4.75

Cake

$4.75

Vegan Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$5.95

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Cookie

$3.50

Vegan Cookies

$3.75

Croissant

$3.75

Croissant, toasted, prints to kitchen

$3.75

Donut

$3.00

Vegan Donut

$3.25

Mark Down $2

$2.00

Muffin

$4.00

GF Chocolate Muffin

$4.25

GF Vanilla Muffin

$4.25

Quiche

$6.50

Scone

$4.00

Vegan Scone

$4.25

Almond Butter Ball

$3.75

Pie

$6.50

A La Carte

Protein Sides

Veggie Sides

Sauce Sides

Bread Sides

Hui Tin Purchase

$10.00

Hui Tin Exchange

Side of chips

$1.50

Eva Richman

Large Wood

$130.00

Medium Wood

$80.00

Small Ornaments

$30.00

Medium Mountain

$170.00

Small Mountain

$60.00

Clouds

$50.00

Jupiter

$50.00

Leila Horhager

Peach Cat

$150.00

Orange Cat

$150.00

Cherry Cat

$150.00

Apple Cat

$150.00

Pear Cat

$150.00

Ahi (Tuna) Cat

$75.00

Unagi (Eel) Cat

$75.00

Saba (Mackerel) Cat

$75.00

Ebi (Shrimp) Cat

$75.00

Clothing

Green n Cream Tee

$22.00

Floral Tee

$22.00

Pink Tank

$22.00

Hoodie

$49.00

Coffee Beans

Cold Brew Coffee

$14.00

Decaf Espresso

$13.00

Espresso

$15.00

Golden Blend

$19.00

Kona 100% Prime

$63.00

Maui Moka

$45.00

Maui Red

$37.00

Maui Yellow

$37.00

Organic French Roast

$23.00

Sumatra

$15.00

Vanilla Mac Nut

$15.00

2oz Single Serve French Roast

$2.95

Gum

Gum

$3.00

Hats

Foam Trucker Style

$15.00

Embroidered Snap Back

$25.00

Honey

Honey Pouch

$10.00

Mugs

Black Metal Mug

$15.00

Black n Green Travel Mug

$15.00

Black n Yellow with wood coaster

$19.00

Brown n Green Mescalero Mug

$12.50

Glass Mugs (all sizes)

$12.50

Gray Stone Chi Mug

$12.50

Iridescent Mug

$15.00

Liquid Hardware Bottle

$35.00

Teal Metal Mug

$15.00

White n Blue Travel Mug

$12.50

Pins

Grogu (BB Yoda) Pin

$8.00

Groot Pin

$8.00

Stickers

Starfish Sticker

$6.00

Maui Sticker

$6.00

Skelefin (misc.) Sticker

$6.00

Baby Yoda Sticker

$3.00

Groot Sticker

$3.00

Straws Etc.

Metal Straw

$2.00

Straw Cleaner

$2.00

Straw Bag

$2.00

Straw Combo 3 for $5

$5.00

Tea Infuser

$3.00

Tea, Etc.

Mamaki Ulu Tea

$18.00

Holy Cacao Superfood

$16.50

DVD

KULEANA DVD

$9.95

Bouquets $20

$20 bouquets

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ha'iku Town's WCC Located across from the post office parking lot. All services fees go directly to the staff.

Website

Location

810 Kokomo Rd. #112, Haiku, HI 96708

Directions

