Wana Navu Kava Bar 500 N Reilly Rd Ste 106
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Inspired by travel and a passion for different cultures, Wana Navu Kava Bar serves an eclectic mix of all natural, non-alcoholic beverages including fresh kava, various botanical elixirs and locally sourced kombucha, coffee and tea! We utilize the freshest ingredients to match you with the most suitable flavor to satisfy your senses. We're your local feel good bar!
Location
500 N Reilly Rd Ste 106, Fayetteville, NC 28303
