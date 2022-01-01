  • Home
  Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar
Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar

No reviews yet

614 South Main Street

Sharon, MA 02067

Popular Items

Kid's Grilled Cheese
Turkey Avocado Bacon Wrap
Holiday Special

Sandwiches

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.95

Mortadella, Spicy Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone cheese, Sweet Red Onion Relish, Hot Pepper Relish, Oil, Vinegar, Lettuce & Tomato.

Oven-Roasted Turkey Club

Oven-Roasted Turkey Club

$10.95

Sliced Turkey with Bacon, Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.95

Homemade Eggplant Parmesan in our Homemade Marinara Sauce with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Homemade Chicken Parmesan In our Homemade Marinara Sauce with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.

Delicious Chicken

Delicious Chicken

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese & Honey Mustard.

Ranchero

Ranchero

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Melted Provolone with Homemade Smoked Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato.

Tunafish

Tunafish

$10.95

Tuna fish Salad (Tuna, Mayonnaise & Sweet Pickle Relish) Lettuce & Tomato

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$13.95

Homemade Meatballs in our Homemade Marinara Sauce, with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$12.95Out of stock

Steak & cheese with Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

Woodstock

Woodstock

$12.95Out of stock

Steak & Cheese with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, House made Chipotle Mayo & BBQ Sauce

Grilled Eggplant & Mozzarella

Grilled Eggplant & Mozzarella

$12.95

Grilled eggplant, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Pine-nuts, Basil, Tomato, Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar.

Holiday Special

Holiday Special

$10.95

Sliced Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo

Brisket Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Wraps

Arizona Chicken Wrap

Arizona Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

California Chicken Wrap

California Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.

Monster Chicken Wrap

Monster Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Avocado, Muenster Cheese & Shallot Mayonnaise

Turkey Avocado Bacon Wrap

Turkey Avocado Bacon Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, Avocado Spread, Bacon, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomato

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Black Olives & Greek Dressing

Haystack Veggie Wrap

Haystack Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Carrots, & Plain Hummus

Kid's Corner

Kids PB & J

Kids PB & J

$3.95

Creamy Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam on White Bread

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.95

American Cheese on White Bread

Kid's Ham & Cheese

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.95

Ham & American Cheese on White Bread

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$4.95

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast on White Bread

Nathan's Hot Dog

$3.95

Smoothies (With Soft Serve)

Apple Tango

Apple Tango

$6.95

Apple, Strawberries, Pineapple, Vanilla Soft Serve

Baby Blue

Baby Blue

$6.95

Blueberries, Orange Juice, Vanilla Soft Serve

Banana Bomb

Banana Bomb

$6.95

Bananas, Caramel Syrup, Vanilla Soft Serve

Banana Rama

Banana Rama

$6.95

Bananas, Coffee, Coffee Beans, Chocolate Soft Serve

Blue Barracuda

Blue Barracuda

$6.95

Blueberries, Pineapple, Mango Juice, Lime Juice, Vanilla Soft Serve

Melted Split

Melted Split

$6.95

Bananas, Strawberries, Milk, Chocolate Soft Serve

MO' Berry

MO' Berry

$6.95

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberry Jam, Vanilla Soft Serve

Rainforest Splash

Rainforest Splash

$6.95

Strawberries, Mango juice, Raspberry Jam, Vanilla Soft Serve

Raspberry Truffle

Raspberry Truffle

$6.95

Milk, Raspberry Jam, Coffee Syrup, Chocolate Soft Serve

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95

Milk, Chocolate Soft Serve

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.95

Milk, Vanilla Soft Serve

Coffee Milkshake

Coffee Milkshake

$5.95

Coffee, Vanilla Soft Serve

Mocha Milkshake

Mocha Milkshake

$5.95

Coffee, Chocolate Soft Serve

Smoothies (Without Soft Serve)

Berry Cooler

Berry Cooler

$5.95

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberry Jam, Orange Juice

Freezin' Eve

Freezin' Eve

$5.95

Bananas, Strawberries, Orange Juice

Purple Banana

Purple Banana

$5.95

Bananas, Blueberries, Raspberry Jam, Mango Juice

Strawberry Storm

Strawberry Storm

$5.95

Strawberries, Bananas, Coconut Syrup, Raspberry Jam, Orange Juice

Tropical Cooler

Tropical Cooler

$5.95

Pineapple, Coconut Syrup, Lime Juice, Mango Juice

Green Machine

Green Machine

$5.95

Green Apple, Banana, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Spinach, Lime Juice

Jon's Special

Jon's Special

$5.95

Blueberries, Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Orange Juice.

Chips

Original Ruffles

Original Ruffles

$1.00

1 oz single serve bag

Classic Lays

Classic Lays

$1.00

1 oz single serve bag

Nacho Cheese Doritos

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.00

1 oz single serve bag

Cool Ranch Doritos

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.00

1 oz single serve bag

Original Fritos

Original Fritos

$1.00Out of stock

1 oz single serve bag

Cape Cod Original

Cape Cod Original

$1.00Out of stock

1.5 oz single serve bag

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50

20oz Bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Bottle

Sunkist Orange Soda

Sunkist Orange Soda

$2.50

20oz Bottle

A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer

$2.50

20oz Bottle

7up Lemon Lime Soda

7up Lemon Lime Soda

$2.50

20oz Bottle

Nantucket Nectar Kiwi Berry

Nantucket Nectar Kiwi Berry

$2.50Out of stock

16oz Bottle

Nantucket Nectar Half & Half

Nantucket Nectar Half & Half

$2.50Out of stock

16oz Bottle

Nantucket Nectar Pressed Apple

Nantucket Nectar Pressed Apple

$2.50Out of stock

16oz Bottle

Nantucket Nectar Squeezed Lemonade

Nantucket Nectar Squeezed Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

16oz Bottle

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$2.50

23.7 oz Bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

614 South Main Street, Sharon, MA 02067

