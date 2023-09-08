Warehouse Coffee Co. Drink Menu

Hot Drinks

Hot Brewed Coffee 12oz

$2.35

Hot Brewed Coffee 16oz

$2.85

Hot Latte 12oz

$3.75

Hot Latte 16oz

$4.25

Hot Specialty Latte 12oz

$4.50

Hot Specialty Latte 16oz

$4.95

Hot Cappuccino 12oz

$3.75

Hot Cappuccino 16oz

$4.25

Hot Cafe Con Leche 12oz

$3.75

Hot Cafe Con Leche 16oz

$4.25

Hot Americano 12oz

$3.20

Hot Americano 16oz

$3.70

Hot Caramel Mocchiato 12oz

$3.95

Hot Caramel Mocchiato 16oz

$4.45

Hot Doppio

$2.60

Hot Espresso Shot

$1.00

Hot Cocoa 12oz

$3.05

Hot Cocoa 16oz

$3.50

Hot French Press 12oz

$2.35

Hot French Press 16oz

$2.85

Box O Joe

$22.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Cold Brewed Coffee 12oz

$2.35

Iced Cold Brewed Coffee 16oz

$2.85

Iced Latte 12oz

$3.75

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.25

Iced Specialty Latte 12oz

$4.50

Iced Specialty Latte 16oz

$4.95

Iced Cafe Con Leche 12oz

$3.75

Iced Cafe Con Leche 16oz

$4.25

Iced Cappuccino 12oz

$3.75

Iced Cappuccino 16oz

$4.25

Iced Americano 12oz

$3.20

Iced Americano 16oz

$3.70

Iced Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$3.95

Iced Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$4.45

Iced Doppio

$2.55

Iced Shaken Espresso

$4.30

Frappe Caramel Crunch

$5.80

Frappe Mocha

$5.80

Frappe Pumpkin

$5.80

Teas, Specialty & Refreshers

Iced Chai Tea 12oz

$3.75

Iced Chai Tea 16oz

$4.25

Hot Chai Tea 12oz

$3.75

Hot Chai Tea 16oz

$4.25

Dragon Fruit Lemonade 12oz

$3.50

Dragon Fruit Lemonade 16oz

$3.80

Red Bull Spritzer 16oz

$4.00

SF Red Bull Spritzer 16oz

$4.00

Iced Tea 12oz

$3.30

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.55

Americola 16oz

$4.30

Iced Green Tea 12oz

$2.50

Iced Green Tea 16oz

$2.50

Hot Green Tea 12oz

$2.50

Hot Green Tea 16oz

$2.50

Iced Earl Grey Tea 12oz

$2.50

Iced Earl Grey Tea 16oz

$2.50

Hot Earl Grey Tea 12oz

$2.50

Hot Earl Grey Tea 16oz

$2.50

Iced Breakfast Blend Tea 12oz

$2.50

Iced Breakfast Blend Tea 16oz

$2.50

Hot Breakfast Blend Tea 12oz

$2.50

Hot Breakfast Blend Tea 16oz

$2.50

Sprite Spritzer 16oz

$3.50

Blood in the Water

$4.00

Bottles Drinks

Liquid Death

$1.75

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Red Bull

$2.25

SF Red Bull

$2.25

Apple Juice

$1.25

Water Cup

Warehouse Coffee Co. Food Menu

Food

Oreo Blondie

$2.75

Pumpkin Loaf

$2.50

Banana Nut Loaf

$2.50

Gluten Free Cookie

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Yogurt Cup

$3.75

Madeline Cookies

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Raspberry Croissant

$4.25

Savory Croissant

$5.00

Nutella Croissant

$3.00

Cakepop Vanilla

$2.00

Cakepop Chocolate

$2.00

Stroopwafel

$1.75

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Brownie

$2.75

Cheese Danish

$3.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.75

Egg & Cheese Everthing Bagel

$5.75

Breakfast Burrito w/Chorizo

$5.75

Warehouse Coffee Co. Merch

Merch

Spoon

$2.00

Kaychains

$5.00

Cutting Board

$22.00

Snowman

$25.00

Grounds For Your Garden

$2.00

Rectangular Tray

$20.00

Simple Tea Light Pair

$9.00

Farmhouse Sign

$9.00

Egg Tea Light Holder

$7.50

Hat

$20.00

Scoop

$6.00

Sweatshirt S-XL

$26.00

Tumbler

$13.00

Tumbler With Drink

$17.00

New Growler

$25.00

Growler Refill

$12.00

T-shirt

$16.00

Candle

$12.00

Mug

$9.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sack

$3.00

Whole Bean Coffee

$13.00

Greeting Cards

$6.00

Hello Pumpkin Sign

$12.00

Collapsed Into Fall Sign

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice Fall Leaves Sign

$14.00

Coffee Like Husband Sign

$12.00

Coffee Hot Friend Sign

$12.00

Coffee Like Cream Sign

$12.00

XXL Sweatshirt

$29.00

Bridgewater

Hand Soap

$16.00

Room Spray

$14.00

Detergent Large

$34.00

Detergent Small

$10.00

Flower Diffuser

$35.00