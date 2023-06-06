Warren Deli & Grill
26A Mountain Blvd
Warren, NJ 07059
Popular Items
Soup
Today's Choices: Asian Chicken, Potato Leek, Gazpacho (Cold)
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato and Crumbled Bleu Cheese with Ranch Dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers and Tomato. Oil and Vinegar Dressing
Daily Specials
Asiago Salad
Grilled Chicken over Mixed Greens with Asiago Cheese, Red Onions, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Vodka Sub
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Spinach Topped with Vodka Sauce on a Sub Roll served with French Fries
Soup & Sandwich
Black Forest Ham and Cheddar with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Bourbon Sauce on Multi Grain Bread and Your Choice of Small Soup
Turkey Basil Panini
Smoked Turkey and Pepper Jack Cheese with Fresh Basil, Tomato, and Pesto Mayo Grill Pressed on Peasant Bread
Cuban
Roast Pork, Ham and Swiss Cheese with Brown Mustard and Pickles on a Roll
Side of The Week
Avocado Chickpea Salad - Avocado with Chickpeas, Scallions and Feta Cheese
Avocado White Bean Salad
Featured This Week
Blackened Chicken Burrito Bowl
Blackened Chicken with Grilled Peppers & Onions, Yellow Rice and Black Beans Topped with Avocado and Salsa Served in a Tortilla Bowl
Turkey and Raspberry Panini
Roast Turkey and Smoked Gouda Cheese with Raspberry Chipotle Jam, Tomato, Arugula and Mayo Grill Pressed on a Cibatta Roll
Chicken Marsala
Pan Fried Chicken Cutlet with Mushrooms and Marsala Wine Sauce Served over Spaghetti
Mediterranean Hummus Bowl
House Made Hummus with Quinoa Salad, Feta Cheese, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Tomato, Cucumbers , Avocado and Dill Sauce
Main Menu
Specialty Sandwiches & Subs
Longhorn
Grilled Chopped Steak and Mozzarella Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Mayo on a Sub Roll
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled Chopped Steak with Grilled Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms on a Sub Roll
Ranchero
Grilled Chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing on a Sub Roll
Avocado Dream
Grilled Vegetables with Provolone, Avocado, Tomato and Pesto Grill Pressed on Peasant Bread
Smoker
Roast Turkey, Bacon and Cheddar with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on a Sub Roll
Smoked Turkey and Havarti
With Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on Multi Grain Bread
Green Sandwich
Grilled Marinated Vegetables with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce and Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Sub Roll
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted Pesant Bread
Parisienne
Black Forest Ham and Brie with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard onn Multi Grain Bread
Tuna Salad and Havarti
Served on Whole Wheat with Lettuce and Tomato
Egg Salad with Bacon & Swiss
With Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Mayo on Rye Bread
Sweet Caroline
Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Whole Wheat Bread
CC&C
Chicken Cutlet and Melted Cheddar with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Sub Roll
Super Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano and Oil & Vinegar on a Sub Roll
Warren Hogie
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham and Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano and Oil & Vinegar on a Sub Roll
Mr. Joes Sub
Roast Beef, Turkey and Swiss with Cole Slaw, Pickles and Russian Dressing on a Sub Roll
Boiled Ham with Capicola and Provolone Sub
Paninis
Sienna
Grilled Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella with Roasted Peppers and Pesto on Peasant Bread
Cuban
Roast Pork, Ham and Swiss Cheese with Brown Mustard and Pickles on a Roll
Roma
Breaded Eggplant Cutlet with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers and Pesto on Peasant Bread
Pastrami Reuben
With Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye
Corned Beef Reuben
With Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye Bread
Grilled Cheese
Grilled American Cheese on Peasant Bread
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Grilled American Cheese with Tomato on Peasant Bread
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Grilled American Cheese with Bacon on Peasant Bread
Grilled Cheese with Tuna Salad
Grilled American Cheese with Tuna Salad on Peasant Bread
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Grilled American Cheese with Ham on Peasant Bread
BYO Sandwich
Ham
Ham & Provolone
Ham & Salami
Ham & Turkey
Ham & Roast Beef
Turkey
Smoked Turkey
Honey Turkey
Turkey & Roast Beef
Black Forest Ham
Egg Salad
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Corned Beef
Hot Corned Beef
Pastrami
Hot Pastrami
Cheese
Salami
Bologna
Liverwurst
Chicken Cutlet
Blackened Chicken
Prosciutto
Eggplant Cutlet
Roast Beef
Grilled Chicken
Wraps
Turkey Club Wrap
Roast Turkey, Bacon and Cheddar with Lettuce, Tomato and Herb Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken with Bleu Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato and Buffalo Sauce
Sloppy Joe Wrap
Roast Beef, Turkey, Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Bistro Wrap
Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers and Balsamic Vinegar
Chicken Cobb Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing
Sierra Wrap
Sliced Roast Beef and Cheddar Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Mayo
Salad Plates
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Peppers and Olives with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef and Swiss Cheese Served over Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers and Carrots with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato and Crumbled Bleu Cheese with Ranch Dressing
Milanese Salad
Breaded Chicken Cutlet over Mixed Greens with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions and Balsamic Vinagirette
Mediterranean Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers and Tomato. Oil and Vinegar Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Scoop Salad
Choice of Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad or Egg Salad over a Garden Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Bleu Salad
Grilled Chicken over Mixed Greens with Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries and Raspberry Vinaigrette
Waldorf Salad
Chicken Salad over Mixed Greens with Apples, Celery, Walnuts and Raspberry Vinaigrette
Southwestern Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine with Bacon, Avocado, Tomato. Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives and Cajun Ranch Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken Cutlet Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Jack & Cheddar Cheese and Bleu Cheee Dressing served over a Garden Salad
Mandarin Orange Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Feta Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Black Beans, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Jalapeno Peppers and Cajun Ranch Dressing. Served in a Tortilla Bowl
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken over Garden Salad
Triple Decker
Burger
Warren Burger
6oz Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
California Burger
Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
Texas Cheeseburger
With Bacon, BBQ Sauce, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Gobbler Burger
Turkey Burger with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Firehouse Burger
Marinated in Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese
Cheese Burger
6oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Hamburger
The Border Grill
Burrito
Stuffed Flour Tortilla with Black Beans, Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Salsa. Choice of Grilled Chicken, Chopped Steak, Pulled Pork or Grilled Veggies
Quesadilla
Grilled Flour Tortilla with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans and Scalllions. Served with side of Sour Cream and Salsa. Choice of Grilled Chicken, Chopped Steak, Pulled Pork or Grilled Veggies
Burrito Bowl
Bowl of Black Beans, Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Salsa Topped with Your Choice of Grilled Chicken, Chopped Steak, Pulled Pork or Grilled Veggies
Chips and Cookies
Smoothie
Sides
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
