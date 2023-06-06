Restaurant header imageView gallery

Warren Deli & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

26A Mountain Blvd

Warren, NJ 07059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Soup

Soup

$3.75+

Today's Choices: Asian Chicken, Potato Leek, Gazpacho (Cold)

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato and Crumbled Bleu Cheese with Ranch Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers and Tomato. Oil and Vinegar Dressing

Daily Specials

Daily Specials

Asiago Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Mixed Greens with Asiago Cheese, Red Onions, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Vodka Sub

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Spinach Topped with Vodka Sauce on a Sub Roll served with French Fries

Soup & Sandwich

Soup & Sandwich

$12.00

Black Forest Ham and Cheddar with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Bourbon Sauce on Multi Grain Bread and Your Choice of Small Soup

Turkey Basil Panini

$10.00

Smoked Turkey and Pepper Jack Cheese with Fresh Basil, Tomato, and Pesto Mayo Grill Pressed on Peasant Bread

Cuban

$11.00

Roast Pork, Ham and Swiss Cheese with Brown Mustard and Pickles on a Roll

Soup

Soup

$3.75+

Today's Choices: Asian Chicken, Potato Leek, Gazpacho (Cold)

Side of The Week

$4.25

Avocado Chickpea Salad - Avocado with Chickpeas, Scallions and Feta Cheese

Avocado White Bean Salad

$4.25

Featured This Week

Blackened Chicken Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Blackened Chicken with Grilled Peppers & Onions, Yellow Rice and Black Beans Topped with Avocado and Salsa Served in a Tortilla Bowl

Turkey and Raspberry Panini

$10.00

Roast Turkey and Smoked Gouda Cheese with Raspberry Chipotle Jam, Tomato, Arugula and Mayo Grill Pressed on a Cibatta Roll

Chicken Marsala

$12.00

Pan Fried Chicken Cutlet with Mushrooms and Marsala Wine Sauce Served over Spaghetti

Mediterranean Hummus Bowl

$11.00

House Made Hummus with Quinoa Salad, Feta Cheese, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Tomato, Cucumbers , Avocado and Dill Sauce

Main Menu

Specialty Sandwiches & Subs

Longhorn

$10.00

Grilled Chopped Steak and Mozzarella Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Mayo on a Sub Roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Grilled Chopped Steak with Grilled Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms on a Sub Roll

Ranchero

$10.00

Grilled Chicken and Pepper Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing on a Sub Roll

Avocado Dream

$10.00

Grilled Vegetables with Provolone, Avocado, Tomato and Pesto Grill Pressed on Peasant Bread

Smoker

$10.00

Roast Turkey, Bacon and Cheddar with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on a Sub Roll

Smoked Turkey and Havarti

$10.00

With Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on Multi Grain Bread

Green Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Marinated Vegetables with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce and Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Sub Roll

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted Pesant Bread

Parisienne

$11.00

Black Forest Ham and Brie with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard onn Multi Grain Bread

Tuna Salad and Havarti

$10.00

Served on Whole Wheat with Lettuce and Tomato

Egg Salad with Bacon & Swiss

$10.00

With Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Mayo on Rye Bread

Sweet Caroline

$10.00

Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Whole Wheat Bread

CC&C

$11.00

Chicken Cutlet and Melted Cheddar with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Sub Roll

Super Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano and Oil & Vinegar on a Sub Roll

Warren Hogie

$10.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham and Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano and Oil & Vinegar on a Sub Roll

Mr. Joes Sub

$10.00

Roast Beef, Turkey and Swiss with Cole Slaw, Pickles and Russian Dressing on a Sub Roll

Boiled Ham with Capicola and Provolone Sub

$10.00

Paninis

Sienna

$10.50

Grilled Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella with Roasted Peppers and Pesto on Peasant Bread

Cuban

$11.00

Roast Pork, Ham and Swiss Cheese with Brown Mustard and Pickles on a Roll

Roma

Roma

$10.00

Breaded Eggplant Cutlet with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers and Pesto on Peasant Bread

Pastrami Reuben

$11.00

With Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.00

With Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye Bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Grilled American Cheese on Peasant Bread

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$8.25

Grilled American Cheese with Tomato on Peasant Bread

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$9.50

Grilled American Cheese with Bacon on Peasant Bread

Grilled Cheese with Tuna Salad

$11.00

Grilled American Cheese with Tuna Salad on Peasant Bread

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$11.00

Grilled American Cheese with Ham on Peasant Bread

BYO Sandwich

Ham

$10.00

Ham & Provolone

$10.00

Ham & Salami

$10.00

Ham & Turkey

$10.00

Ham & Roast Beef

$10.00

Turkey

$10.00

Smoked Turkey

$10.00

Honey Turkey

$10.00

Turkey & Roast Beef

$10.00

Black Forest Ham

$10.00

Egg Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Corned Beef

$10.00

Hot Corned Beef

$10.00

Pastrami

$10.00

Hot Pastrami

$10.00

Cheese

$8.95

Salami

$10.00

Bologna

$9.50

Liverwurst

$9.50

Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Blackened Chicken

$10.00

Prosciutto

$10.00

Eggplant Cutlet

$9.00

Roast Beef

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.00

Roast Turkey, Bacon and Cheddar with Lettuce, Tomato and Herb Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken with Bleu Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato and Buffalo Sauce

Sloppy Joe Wrap

$11.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Bistro Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers and Balsamic Vinegar

Chicken Cobb Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing

Sierra Wrap

$11.00

Sliced Roast Beef and Cheddar Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Mayo

Salad Plates

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Peppers and Olives with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef and Swiss Cheese Served over Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers and Carrots with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato and Crumbled Bleu Cheese with Ranch Dressing

Milanese Salad

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet over Mixed Greens with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions and Balsamic Vinagirette

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers and Tomato. Oil and Vinegar Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Scoop Salad

$12.00

Choice of Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad or Egg Salad over a Garden Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Bleu Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Mixed Greens with Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries and Raspberry Vinaigrette

Waldorf Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad over Mixed Greens with Apples, Celery, Walnuts and Raspberry Vinaigrette

Southwestern Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine with Bacon, Avocado, Tomato. Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives and Cajun Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Jack & Cheddar Cheese and Bleu Cheee Dressing served over a Garden Salad

Mandarin Orange Salad

Mandarin Orange Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Feta Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Black Beans, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Jalapeno Peppers and Cajun Ranch Dressing. Served in a Tortilla Bowl

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken over Garden Salad

$12.00

Triple Decker

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

Your Selection of Meat with Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing on Rye

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted Pesant Bread with Your Choice of Filling

Burger

Warren Burger

$10.00

6oz Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

California Burger

$11.00

Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo

Texas Cheeseburger

$12.00

With Bacon, BBQ Sauce, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Gobbler Burger

$12.00

Turkey Burger with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Firehouse Burger

$12.00

Marinated in Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese

Cheese Burger

$11.00

6oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Hamburger

$10.00

The Border Grill

Burrito

$10.00

Stuffed Flour Tortilla with Black Beans, Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Salsa. Choice of Grilled Chicken, Chopped Steak, Pulled Pork or Grilled Veggies

Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Flour Tortilla with Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans and Scalllions. Served with side of Sour Cream and Salsa. Choice of Grilled Chicken, Chopped Steak, Pulled Pork or Grilled Veggies

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Bowl of Black Beans, Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Salsa Topped with Your Choice of Grilled Chicken, Chopped Steak, Pulled Pork or Grilled Veggies

Chips and Cookies

Joe Chips

Joe Chips

$2.25
Joe Chips - Large

Joe Chips - Large

$4.25
Lays

Lays

$2.49

Cookies

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Raisin Smore White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

Brownie

$1.75

Smoothie

Strawberry Soothie

$4.25
Four Berry Smoothie

Four Berry Smoothie

$4.25

Mango Smoothie

$4.25

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.25

Caramel De Leche

$4.95

Chocolate Mint

$4.95
Ja Mocha Freeze

Ja Mocha Freeze

$4.95

Orange Creamsicle

$4.95
Watermelon Cucumber Refresher

Watermelon Cucumber Refresher

Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Fruit Salad Cup

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Rice Pudding

$3.25

Whole Pickle

$1.00

Beverages

Snapple

$2.50
Joe Tea

Joe Tea

$3.25

20oz Soda

$2.75

Pepsi Can

$1.75

Ginger Ale Can

$1.75

Bai5

$2.75

Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Water - Small

$1.50

Water - Large

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.25+

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.85

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Pure Leaf

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

26A Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
orange star4.6 • 1,424
66 Mountain Blvd Warren, NJ 07059
View restaurantnext
Capital Craft - Green Brook
orange star4.5 • 213
171 Route 22 E Green Brook, NJ 08812
View restaurantnext
Carpaccio Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 442
651 Bound Brook Rd Middlesex, NJ 08846
View restaurantnext
La Ronda
orange starNo Reviews
27 E Greenbrook Rd North Plainfield, NJ 07060
View restaurantnext
Taco Bout It
orange star4.8 • 469
27 E Greenbrook Rd North Plainfield, NJ 07060
View restaurantnext
Inka's Flame - 570 union avenue
orange starNo Reviews
570 union avenue middlesex, NJ 08846
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warren

Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
orange star4.6 • 1,424
66 Mountain Blvd Warren, NJ 07059
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warren
Berkeley Heights
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston