Warren restaurants you'll love
Warren's top cuisines
Must-try Warren restaurants
More about Pita Grill & Creperie
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES
Pita Grill & Creperie
66 Mountain Blvd, Warren
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob Entree
|$18.99
Served with basmati rice, our grilled vegetable mix, pita bread, dipping sauce and side salad
|Classic Burger
|$11.99
Served with crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions,
pickles, Heinz ketchup & mayo.
|Classic Gyro Pita
|$10.99
Lamb & beef mixture with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & our homemade organic tzatziki sauce