Burritos in Warren

Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
66 Mountain Blvd, Warren
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
Bacon, egg and cheese with sautéed peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chipotle mayo.
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
Grilled chicken with sautéed peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chipotle mayo.
|Beef Burrito
|$10.99
Steak meat with sautéed peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chipotle mayo.
Warren Deli & Grill
26A Mountain Blvd, Warren
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Eggs with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese and Salsa
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
Bowl of Black Beans, Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Salsa Topped with Your Choice of Grilled Chicken, Chopped Steak, Pulled Pork or Grilled Veggies