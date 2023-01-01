Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve burritos

Pita Grill & Creperie image

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES

Pita Grill & Creperie Warren

66 Mountain Blvd, Warren

Avg 4.6 (1424 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Bacon, egg and cheese with sautéed peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chipotle mayo.
Chicken Burrito$10.99
Grilled chicken with sautéed peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chipotle mayo.
Beef Burrito$10.99
Steak meat with sautéed peppers, onions, yellow rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chipotle mayo.
More about Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
Warren Deli & Grill

26A Mountain Blvd, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Eggs with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese and Salsa
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Bowl of Black Beans, Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Salsa Topped with Your Choice of Grilled Chicken, Chopped Steak, Pulled Pork or Grilled Veggies
More about Warren Deli & Grill

