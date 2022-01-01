WBC Scarsdale (old)

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters & Snacks

Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Calamari

$12.95

Crispy Pickle Chips

$9.95

Everything Bavarian Pretzel

$10.95

Fried Mac-N Cheese

$9.95

Guac-N-Chips

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Onion Ring Tower

$9.95

Pretzel Bites

$7.95

Stixs & Bisque

$9.95

Spring Rolls

Chkn Sp Roll

$9.95

Reu Sp Roll

$10.95

Soup & Chili

Beef Chili

$10.95

French Onion

$7.00+

SOD

$7.00+

Tomato Basil

$7.00+

Wings & Sliders

Beef Sliders

$11.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.95

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$11.95

Plain Beef Slider 3

$9.95

Single Slider

$3.00

Blackened Tuna Taco

$14.95

Wings Boneless

$9.95

Wings Small

$10.95

Mac & Cheese

Traditional M/C

$11.95

Pesto M/C

$11.95

Truffle Mushroom M/C

$12.95

Cajun Shrimp M/C

$12.95

Flatbreads

FB Always Summer

$13.95

FB BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.95

FB Graziellas

$13.95

FB Wild Mushroom

$14.95

FB Zesty Arugula

$12.95

Garden

WBC House Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$10.95

The Farmhouse

$11.95

Harvest

$12.95

Chopped Wedge Salad

$10.95

Buff Chix Salad

$12.95

Kale Salad

$9.95

Burgers

Ba Da BIng Burger

$15.95

Balboa

$15.95

Bison

$16.95

Bunless

$13.95

Burrito

$16.95

Entourage

$16.95

Firehouse

$15.95

Graziella

$15.95

Greenhse

$15.95

Hangover

$15.95

Kobe

$16.95

Lamb

$16.95

Napa

$15.95

Plant Based Burger

$15.95

Prez Burger

$16.95

Reuben

$16.95

Soprano

$15.95

South Beach

$16.95

Sth Western

$15.95

Tex-Mex

$15.95

Thanksgiving Burger

$16.95

Train Wreck

$14.95

Tuna Burger

$17.95

WBC Burger

$15.95

Build Your Own Ultimate

6 oz Beef

$7.95

Double Patty

$11.90

C-Bison

$12.95

C-Chicken Burger

$11.95

C-Grilled Chickn

$9.95

C-Plant-based Burger

$13.95

C-Kobe

$12.95

C-Lamb

$12.95

C-Salmon

$13.95

C-Tuna

$13.95

C-Turkey

$11.95

C-Veggie

$10.95

C-Sausage Blend Burger

$11.95

Sandwiches

Buf Chx Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken Philly

$15.95

Fish Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

The Pastrami

$15.95

WBC Cheese Steak

$16.95

Entrees

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$24.95

BBQ St. Louis Ribs

$21.95

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Market Steak

$22.95

Oven Roasted Half Chicken

$19.95

Fried Chicken

$22.95

BBQ PIT

BBQ Option 1

$19.95

BBQ Option 2

$24.95

Kids

Kd Chz Chix Ques

$7.95

Kd Chz Ques

$7.95

Kds Grill Cheese

$3.95

Kid Chs Bgr Sldr

$3.95

Kids Sliders

$3.95

Kids Dog

$7.95

Kids Fish

$7.95

KIds Fried

$8.00

Kids M&C

$7.95

Kids Tenders

$3.95

Kids Pasta & Butter

$7.95

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Kids Psta Mtbl

$7.95

Kids Shake

$2.95

Kids Steak Stick

$7.95

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Desserts

Bag O Dough

$7.00

Berry Napoleon

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Brownie

$7.00

Cinnabon Sundae

$10.00

Fried Oreos

$7.00

Gluten Choc Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream Bwl

$4.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Oreo Pie

$7.00

Sweet Pretzels

$7.00

Tirimasu

$7.00

Shakes

Blk/White

$5.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.00

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Cinnabon Shake

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Nutella

$5.00

Oreo Cookie

$5.00

Salted Caramel Toffee

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

S'mores

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Very Berry

$6.00

Ultimate Shake

$10.00

Sidekicks

Broccoli Rabe

$6.95

Chil Chs Fry

$3.95

SD Cole Slaw

$2.95

Fries

$4.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.95

Pt Wedges

$3.95

Side O Rings

$3.95

Side Salad

$2.95

SK Mashed Pot

$3.95

SK Rice

$3.95

St Veggies

$3.95

Sweet Fries

$3.95

Truffle Fries

$3.95

Waffle Fries

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Specials

Entree Special

$21.95

Thanksgiving Burger

$17.95

Burger Special

$18.00

Dessert Special

$9.00

Lamb Shank Special

$21.95

FB Wings

$0.75

Grilled NY Steak

$25.00

Lobster Special

$25.00

Prime Rib Special

$25.00

Soup Special

$8.00

Soprano Sliders

$9.00

Jalapeno Sausage

$15.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.95

Appetizer Special

$11.95

Rabe Spring Roll

$9.95

Taco Special

$11.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.95

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel 1

$10.00

Ketel 1 Citron

$10.00

Pinnacle Whip

$9.00

Skyy

$9.00

Skyy Citrus

$7.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$7.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Stoli Strwbry

$9.00

Stoli Van

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Farmers Botanical

$8.00

Gin HSE

$7.00

Gin Tini

$8.00

Hendrinks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Appleton Rum

$8.00

Bac Limon

$8.00

Bac Silver

$8.00

Brugal

$8.00

Capt Morgan

$8.00

Capt Morgan Wht

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Rum

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Avion Reposado

$10.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Cuervo Traditicional

$9.00

Don Julio

$10.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Hornitos Anejo

$9.00

Hornitos Silver

$9.00

Milagro

$10.00

Patron Cafe

$10.00

Sauza

$8.00

Tequila

$7.00

Tres Generations

$10.00

Scotch

Balvenie

$15.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Red

$10.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$25.00

Scotch

$8.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bookers

$12.00

Bourbon HSE

$8.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jim Beam Apple

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Redemption

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$10.00

914 BOURBON

$12.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Whiskey

$7.00

Cognac

Cour VS

$14.00

Henn VS

$12.00

Remy

$14.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Coors Light

$6.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Heineken

$7.00

BTL Laganitus

$7.50

BTL Modelo

$6.50

BTL Omission

$7.00

BTL Sam Adams

$6.00

BTL White Claw

$7.00

CAN Angry Orchard

$6.00

CAN Blue Point Toasted Lager

$6.00

CAN Guinness

$7.50

CAN Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00

CAN Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb IPA

$8.00

Draft Beer

Black & Tan

$8.00

DFT Blue Moon

$7.00

DRT Dog Fish

$8.00

DRT Stella

$8.00

DRT PUMPKING

$8.00

WBC Cocktails

American Mule

$9.00

Berry Infused Cosmo

$10.00

Bloody Mary Premium

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Bourbon Sour

$10.00

Caramel Apple

$10.00

Caramel Espresso Martini

$10.00

Coconut Margarita

$9.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Firefly A Palmer

$9.00

Lavender Ice

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan in Westchester

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Sangria-tini

$10.00

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$10.00

Bottle Wines

120

$28.00

Benvollo

$28.00

Carmel Rd

$38.00

La Noble

$28.00

Trinity Oaks

$28.00

Lesse-Fitch

$28.00

Gouguenhiem

$32.00

Penny Wise

$28.00

Rock & Vine

$40.00

Glass Wine

P-Cab

$12.00

P-Chard

$12.00

P-Malbec

$12.00

P-Merlot

$11.00

P-Pinot Grigio

$12.00

P-Pinot Noir

$12.00

P-Riesling

$12.00

P-Sauv Blanc

$12.00

P-White Zin

$10.00

Champagne

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Shiraz

$14.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Silver Palm

$14.00

Kendall Jackson Estate

$14.00

Whispering Angel

$14.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Black Cherry

$4.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cran Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Decaf

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Root Br

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Large Juice

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lg Pelligrino

$8.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Poland Spring

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

RT Beer Float

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sm Pelligrino

$3.50

Small Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cordials

43

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Anisette

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Chambord

$12.00

DiSarrona

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Kahula

$8.00

Marie Brizard

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Samb Blk

$8.00

Samb Di Trevi

$8.00

Samb Romano

$9.00

Martinis

Appletini

$10.00

Beach Blanket

$10.00

Blk Cherry Tini

$10.00

Blood Orange

$10.00

Carmel Apple Tini

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Creamsicle Tini

$10.00

Espressotini

$10.00

Flirtini

$10.00

Foreplay Martini

$10.00

French Tini

$10.00

Gdv Chocotini

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Goositni

$10.00

Jamaican Sunset

$10.00

Kafer Lime Gimlet

$10.00

Key Lime Tini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Tini

$10.00

Malbutini

$10.00

Oatmeal Cookietini

$10.00

Opustini

$10.00

Oystini

$10.00

Razzmopolitan

$10.00

Sex in the City

$10.00

Special Martini

$8.00

Straw Lemonade

$10.00

Teq Rose Tini

$10.00

Tiramisutini

$10.00

Van Coke Tini

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Wet & Wild Wht Gdv Chocotini

$10.00

Special Cocktails

Irish Carbomb

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Shots

Shot

$5.00

Premium Shot

$8.00

Drink Specials

WBC Sangria

$12.00

Bar Promotion

90's Night

$50.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$10.00

Apparel

Golf Shirt

$30.00

Hoodies

$25.00

T-Shirt

$16.00

Brunch

Apple Cinnamon French Toast

$9.95

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Bacon Egg & Cheese Mac N Cheese

$9.95

Belgium Waffle

$8.95

Bottomless Mimosas

$16.00

Buffalo Egg Salad Sliders

$8.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

Eggs Any Style

$10.95

Healthy Breakfast

$10.95

Nachos

$10.95

Omelette

Protein Bowl

$13.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side French Fries

$3.95

Side Fruit

$3.95

Side Ham

$4.95

Side Home FF

$3.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side White Toast

$1.95

Side Whole Wheat Toast

$1.95

Side Sausage Link

$4.95

Side Sweet Potatoes

$4.95

Side Tomato Salad

$4.95

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$13.95

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

Sunnyside Egg Poutine

$10.95

Trad Egg Salad Sliders

$7.95

Vegetable Frittata

$12.95

Waffle Tacos

$10.95

WBC Bloody Mary

$12.00

WBC Burger Benedict

$12.95

Mother's Day Brunch

Mother's Day Brunch

$40.00

Mother's Day Brunch Kids

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

56 GARTH ROAD, SCARSDALE, NY 10583

Directions

Gallery
WBC Scarsdale (old) image
WBC Scarsdale (old) image

