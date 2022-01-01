WBC Scarsdale (old)
No reviews yet
56 GARTH ROAD
SCARSDALE, NY 10583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters & Snacks
Spring Rolls
Wings & Sliders
Flatbreads
Garden
Burgers
Ba Da BIng Burger
$15.95
Balboa
$15.95
Bison
$16.95
Bunless
$13.95
Burrito
$16.95
Entourage
$16.95
Firehouse
$15.95
Graziella
$15.95
Greenhse
$15.95
Hangover
$15.95
Kobe
$16.95
Lamb
$16.95
Napa
$15.95
Plant Based Burger
$15.95
Prez Burger
$16.95
Reuben
$16.95
Soprano
$15.95
South Beach
$16.95
Sth Western
$15.95
Tex-Mex
$15.95
Thanksgiving Burger
$16.95
Train Wreck
$14.95
Tuna Burger
$17.95
WBC Burger
$15.95
Build Your Own Ultimate
Sandwiches
Entrees
Kids
Desserts
Shakes
Sidekicks
Specials
Entree Special
$21.95
Thanksgiving Burger
$17.95
Burger Special
$18.00
Dessert Special
$9.00
Lamb Shank Special
$21.95
FB Wings
$0.75
Grilled NY Steak
$25.00
Lobster Special
$25.00
Prime Rib Special
$25.00
Soup Special
$8.00
Soprano Sliders
$9.00
Jalapeno Sausage
$15.00
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$18.95
Appetizer Special
$11.95
Rabe Spring Roll
$9.95
Taco Special
$11.95
Crab Cake Sandwich
$18.95
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1800 Coconut
$10.00
Avion Reposado
$10.00
Avion Silver
$10.00
Casamigos Anejo
$11.00
Casamigos Silver
$10.00
Cuervo Gold
$8.00
Cuervo Silver
$8.00
Cuervo Traditicional
$9.00
Don Julio
$10.00
El Jimador
$8.00
Hornitos Anejo
$9.00
Hornitos Silver
$9.00
Milagro
$10.00
Patron Cafe
$10.00
Sauza
$8.00
Tequila
$7.00
Tres Generations
$10.00
Scotch
Bourbon
Whiskey
Bottled Beer
BTL Bud
$6.00
BTL Bud Light
$6.00
BTL Coors Light
$6.00
BTL Corona
$7.00
BTL Heineken
$7.00
BTL Laganitus
$7.50
BTL Modelo
$6.50
BTL Omission
$7.00
BTL Sam Adams
$6.00
BTL White Claw
$7.00
CAN Angry Orchard
$6.00
CAN Blue Point Toasted Lager
$6.00
CAN Guinness
$7.50
CAN Hazy Little Thing IPA
$7.00
CAN Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb IPA
$8.00
WBC Cocktails
American Mule
$9.00
Berry Infused Cosmo
$10.00
Bloody Mary Premium
$9.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$8.00
Bourbon Smash
$10.00
Bourbon Sour
$10.00
Caramel Apple
$10.00
Caramel Espresso Martini
$10.00
Coconut Margarita
$9.00
Cosmo
$10.00
Cucumber Martini
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Firefly A Palmer
$9.00
Lavender Ice
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Manhattan in Westchester
$10.00
Margarita
$8.00
Mojito
$9.00
Sangria-tini
$10.00
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
$10.00
Bottle Wines
Glass Wine
Non-Alcoholic
Soda
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Black Cherry
$4.00
Cappucino
$6.00
Coffee
$2.50
Cran Juice
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Dbl Espresso
$5.00
Decaf
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Root Br
$4.00
Espresso
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Ice Tea
$3.00
Iced Coffee
$3.00
Large Juice
$5.00
Latte
$5.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Lg Pelligrino
$8.00
Milk
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Orange Soda
$4.00
Pepsi
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Poland Spring
$3.00
Root Beer
$4.00
RT Beer Float
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Sm Pelligrino
$3.50
Small Juice
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Virgin Mary
$6.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Cordials
Martinis
Appletini
$10.00
Beach Blanket
$10.00
Blk Cherry Tini
$10.00
Blood Orange
$10.00
Carmel Apple Tini
$10.00
Cosmo
$10.00
Creamsicle Tini
$10.00
Espressotini
$10.00
Flirtini
$10.00
Foreplay Martini
$10.00
French Tini
$10.00
Gdv Chocotini
$10.00
Gin Martini
$10.00
Goositni
$10.00
Jamaican Sunset
$10.00
Kafer Lime Gimlet
$10.00
Key Lime Tini
$10.00
Lemon Drop Tini
$10.00
Malbutini
$10.00
Oatmeal Cookietini
$10.00
Opustini
$10.00
Oystini
$10.00
Razzmopolitan
$10.00
Sex in the City
$10.00
Special Martini
$8.00
Straw Lemonade
$10.00
Teq Rose Tini
$10.00
Tiramisutini
$10.00
Van Coke Tini
$10.00
Vodka Martini
$10.00
Wet & Wild Wht Gdv Chocotini
$10.00
Special Cocktails
Drink Specials
Bar Promotion
Brunch
Apple Cinnamon French Toast
$9.95
Avocado Toast
$9.95
Bacon Egg & Cheese Mac N Cheese
$9.95
Belgium Waffle
$8.95
Bottomless Mimosas
$16.00
Buffalo Egg Salad Sliders
$8.95
Buttermilk Pancakes
$9.95
Chicken & Waffles
$14.95
Eggs Any Style
$10.95
Healthy Breakfast
$10.95
Nachos
$10.95
Omelette
Protein Bowl
$13.95
Side Bacon
$4.95
Side French Fries
$3.95
Side Fruit
$3.95
Side Ham
$4.95
Side Home FF
$3.95
Side House Salad
$4.95
Side White Toast
$1.95
Side Whole Wheat Toast
$1.95
Side Sausage Link
$4.95
Side Sweet Potatoes
$4.95
Side Tomato Salad
$4.95
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
$13.95
Steak & Eggs
$16.95
Sunnyside Egg Poutine
$10.95
Trad Egg Salad Sliders
$7.95
Vegetable Frittata
$12.95
Waffle Tacos
$10.95
WBC Bloody Mary
$12.00
WBC Burger Benedict
$12.95
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
56 GARTH ROAD, SCARSDALE, NY 10583
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in SCARSDALE
More near SCARSDALE
Eastchester
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.