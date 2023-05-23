Weakness For Sweetness

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Menu

Appetizers & Sides

Beef Patty

$4.10

Chicken Patty

$4.10Out of stock

Calalloo Patty

$4.25

Veggie Patty

$4.00

Co-Co Bread

$3.00

Extra Gravy

$0.75

Homemade Hot Pepper Sauce

$0.75

Fried Dumpling

$2.00

Veggies

$5.00

Pepper sauce

$0.75

Fish Patty

$4.10Out of stock

Mangoes

$2.00Out of stock

Lentil Patty

$4.25

Add-On Extra Plantain (5)

$2.00

Less Rice More Cabbage

$1.25

Oxtail Gravy

$0.75

Water Crakers

$2.00

Soup

Large Chicken Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Small Chicken Soup

$7.70Out of stock

Sm Red Peas Soup

$7.70Out of stock

Large Red Peas Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Small Chicken Foot Soup

$8.49Out of stock

Large Chicken Foot Soup

$11.49Out of stock

Small Lentil Soup

$7.70Out of stock

Large Lentil Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Small Cowfoot Soup

$8.49Out of stock

Large Cow Foot Soup

$11.49Out of stock

Salad

Boneless Jerk Chicken Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Boneless Cajun Tilapia Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Boneless Jerk Tilapia Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Roti

Roti Skin Only

$7.00

Brown Stew Chicken Roti

$16.50

Curry Chicken Roti

$16.50

Curry Goat Roti

$18.99

Curry Veggie Roti

$16.50

Curry Shrimp Roti

$19.50

Side

Jerk Chicken Wingettes

$14.05+

Jerk Chicken Only

$12.05

Jerk Pork Only

$13.05

Jerk Chicken Sandwich Only

$8.99

Jerk Turkey Wing Only

$5.00

Jerk Salmon Only

$11.00

Side Calaloo

$7.00

Side Rasta Pasta

$7.55

Candies Yams

$3.99

Curry Goat Side

$15.99

Side Oxtail

$18.25

Side Plantains

$5.00

Side Bob Rice

$3.50

Side Ackee & Salfish

$11.55

Side White Riice

$2.75

Side Rice & Pea

$3.25

Side Curry Chicken

$9.99

Side White Meat

$13.05

Side Brown Stew Chicken

$9.99

Side Curry Veggie

$8.99

Side Rasta Pasta Extra Chicken

$10.99

Jerk Dinner Entree

LG Jerk (D) Chick Dinner - Dark

$16.05

SM Jerk ( D ) Chick Dinner - Dark

$14.05

LG Jerk ( W) Chick Dinner - White

$17.05

SM Jerk (W) Chick Dinner - White

$15.05

Jerk Snapper Dinner

$22.00

Large Jerk Boneless Tilapia

$16.55

Small Jerk Boneless Tilapia

$14.05

7-Count Jerk Chicken Wingettes Dinner

$18.05

5-Count Jerk Chicken Wingettes Dinner

$16.05

Jerk Turkey Wing Dinner

$13.05

Irish Moss Drinks

$8.50

SM Jerk Pork

$15.05

LG Jerk Pork

$17.05

Caribbean Dinner Entree

LG Curry Goat

$23.05

SM Curry Goat

$21.05

LG Curry Chicken Dinner

$16.05

SM Curry Chicken Dinner

$14.05

LG Brown Stew Chicken

$16.05

SM Brown Stew Chicken

$14.05

LG Oxtail

$26.05

SM Oxtail

$24.05

LG Ackee & Saltfish

$17.55

SM Ackee & Saltfish

$15.55

Rasta Pasta Dinner

$14.05

Oxtail Pasta Dinner

$26.00

Seafood Dinner Entree

Escovitch Snapper Dinner

$22.05

Jerk Shrimp & Chicken Rasta Pasta

$20.05

Jerk Salmon Dinner

$22.00

Curry Shrimp Dinner

$19.05

Jerk Shrimp Dinner

$19.05

LG Boneless Cajun Tilapia Dinner

$16.55

SM Boneless Cajun Tilapia Dinner

$14.05

Brown Stew Snapper Dinner

$22.05

Salmon Slice Only

$11.00

Jerk Snapper Only

$15.55

Brown Stew Snapper

$15.55

Escvieted Snapper Only

$15.55

Jerk Shrimp Only

$12.50

Side Curry Shrimp

$12.50

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$19.35

Vegetarian Dinner Entree

Large Calalloo Dinner

$16.04

Small Calalloo Dinner

$14.04

Large Curry Veggie

$16.04

Small Curry Veggie

$14.04

Veggie Rasta Pasta

$13.05Out of stock

Sm Veggie Plate

$12.00

Side Veggie Pasta

$7.99Out of stock

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$4.75

Butter Rum Cake

$4.75

Sweet Potato Cake

$4.75

Black Forest Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Jamaican Black Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.75

White Chocolate Mousse

$4.75Out of stock

Fruit Bavarian Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Rock Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$2.75Out of stock

Banana /Zuccinni Bread

$2.70

Lemon cake

$4.75

Banana/Zucchini Loaf

$16.99

Saturday ' Only Cake Slice

$2.99

Rock Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Coconut Drops

$5.00Out of stock

Easter Bun & Cheese HTB

$10.00Out of stock

Easter Bun HTB

$18.00Out of stock

Tamarind Balls

$5.00

Banana Puddin

$6.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Small Porridge

$4.99Out of stock

Large Porridge

$7.99Out of stock

SM Ackee W\ Fry Dumplins

$15.55

LG Ackee W\ Fry Dumplin

$17.55Out of stock

Beverages

D & G Sodas

$2.55

Bottled Water

$1.45

Snapple Iced Tea

$3.00

Variety Ginger Drinks

$5.75

Peanut Punch

$8.50Out of stock

Wray & Nephew Irish Moss

$8.50Out of stock

Lemon Aide

$4.75

Diet coke

$1.95

Coke

$2.25

Nutriment

$3.00

Sprite

$2.25

Snapple

$3.00

Magnum Tonic

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Ginger Drink

$23.00

1/4 Gallon Ginger Drink

$11.25

1/2 Gallon Holiday Special

$21.99

Egg Nog

$3.75Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.35

Irish moss/Peanut Punch w/Milk

$8.50

Everfresh

$3.00

Variety Irish Moss

$8.50

Ting

$2.85

SORREL \ Pineaple Ginger

$5.25

Detox Ginger Tea

$4.75

Power Malt

$1.99

12oz Irish Moss Gel

$30.75Out of stock

16oz Irish Moss Gel

$40.75Out of stock

York Ice Cream Pint

$9.95

York Ice Cream Quart

$14.95

Lemon Aide 12oz

$3.75
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy good home cook food cook from scratch with the finest fresh ingredients!

