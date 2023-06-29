- Home
Werner's BBQ 11396 Allen Rd.
11396 Allen Rd.
Jeffersonville, OH 43128
Main Menu
Appetizers
Cheese Bites
Battered bites of white cheddar cheese fried to a golden brown & served with BBQ ranch.
Saratoga Chips
Thin & crispy crinkle-cut taters served with BBQ sauce.
Pork Rinds
House-fried pork rinds seasoned with our house dry rub.
Smoked Chicken Wings - 6
Jumbo chicken wings dry rubbed, smoked then deep fried. SAUCES: Spicy BBQ, Mustard BBQ, BBQ, Thai Chili, Buffalo, Plain
Smoked Chicken Wings - 12
Jumbo chicken wings dry rubbed, smoked then deep fried. SAUCES: Spicy BBQ, Mustard BBQ, BBQ, Thai Chili, Buffalo, Plain
Smoked Chicken Wings - 18
Jumbo chicken wings dry rubbed, smoked then deep fried. SAUCES: Spicy BBQ, Mustard BBQ, BBQ, Thai Chili, Buffalo, Plain
Salads/ Soups
Side Salad
Garden fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, shredded carrots, cucumber
House Salad
Garden fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, shredded carrots, cucumber
Soup Of The Day- Cup
Ask your server for selection.
Soup Of The Day- Bowl
Ask your server for selection.
Ham And Bean Soup- Cup
8oz of diced sweet onions & diced ham sauteed in bacon drippings then added to great northern beans & Werner's secret seasoning blend. Finished with V8 juice for added richness. Comes with a cornbread
Ham And Bean Soup- Bowl
12oz of diced sweet onions & diced ham sauteed in bacon drippings then added to great northern beans & Werner's secret seasoning blend. Finished with V8 juice for added richness. Comes with cornbread
Chili- Cup
8oz of our mild & slightly sweet chili. We start with fresh ground beef browned then add stewed tomatoes, chili beans, V8 juice & a blend of 11 spices. Served with crackers & diced onion upon request.
Chili- Bowl
12oz of our mild & slightly sweet chili. We start with fresh ground beef browned then add stewed tomatoes, chili beans, V8 juice & a blend of 11 spices. Served with crackers & diced onion upon request.
Sandwiches
Butterfly Pork Chop Sandwich
Boneless pork loin hand-cut and grilled Served on a bun. Approximately 8 oz.
Smokehouse Wrap
12 in soft tortilla wrap loaded with your choice of meat lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing.
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Freshley smoked kelbisa sausage cut in half on a bun.
Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender pork rubbed with our seasoning blend, hickory-smoked then hand-pulled on a bun.
Small Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender pork rubbed with our seasoning blend, hickory-smoked then hand-pulled on a bun.
Regular Beef Brisket Sandwich
Beef brisket dry rubbed and slow smoked then sliced or shredded and put on a bun.
Small Beef Brisket Sandwich
Beef brisket dry rubbed and slow smoked then sliced or shredded and put on a bun.
Regular Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned and smoked chicken thigh served on a bun whole or shredded.
Small Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned and smoked chicken thigh served on a bun whole or shredded.
House Specialities
Pulled Pork Hotshot
Pulled pork on a pile of mashed potatoes & gravy with green beans & corn on each side. Served with your choice of bread.
Smoked Sausage, Mashed Taters & Kraut
Fresh kielbasa sausage smoked in-house, served on mashed potatoes & topped with kraut. Served with your choice of bread.
Pulled Pork, Mashed Taters & Kraut
Pulled pork on a bed of mashed potatoes & topped with kraut. Served with your choice of bread.
Smokehouse Sundae
A layer each of mac + cheese and baked beans, then a layer of your choice of meat. Topped with slaw & a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of bread.
Entrees
Smoked Sausage / link
Fresh kielbasa sausage smoked in-house. Approximately 1/2 lb.
Butterfly Pork Chop / Each
Boneless pork loin, hand cut, marinated, and grilled. Approximately 1/2 lb.
Pulled Pork 1/2 Pound
1/2 pound tender pork rubbed with our seasoning blend, hickory-smoked then hand pulled.
Pulled Pork 1 Pound
1 pound tender pork rubbed with our seasoning blend, hickory-smoked then hand pulled.
Beef Brisket 1/2 Pound
1/2 pound of beef brisket dry rubbed then slow smoked then shredded or sliced.
Beef Brisket 1 Pound
1 pound of beef brisket dry rubbed then slow smoked then shredded or sliced .
Smoked Chicken Thighs 1/2 Pound
1/2 pound of smoked chicken thighs whole or chopped
Smoked Chicken Thighs 1 Pound
1 pound of smoked chicken thighs whole or chopped
Baby Back Ribs 1/4 Rack
Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack
Baby Back Ribs 1 Rack
Sides
BBQ Baked Beans Single Serve
Homemade BBQ baked beans.
Buttered Corn Single Serve
Buttered sweet corn.
Cole Slaw Single Serve
Creamy Cole Slaw
Country Green Beans Single Serve
Green beans with ham and onions cooked together.
Homemade Potato Salad Single Serve
Homemade potato salad.
Mashed Potatoes + Gravy Single Serve
Real mashed potatoes with brown gravy.
Sauerkraut Single Serve
Sauerkraut.
White Cheddar Mac + Cheese Single Serve
White cheddar mac and cheese.
French Fries
7oz of straight cut french fries
Saratoga Chips
5 oz of thin & crispy crinkle-cut taters.
BBQ Baked Beans - Pint
1 pint of BBQ baked beans.
Buttered Corn - Pint
1 pint of buttered sweet corn.
Coleslaw- Pint
1 pint of our creamy Cole slaw.
Country Green Beans - Pint
1 pint of green beans with ham and onions cooked together.
Homemade Potato Salad - Pint
1 pint of homemade potato salad.
Mashed Potatoes + Gravy- Pint
1 pint of real mashed potatoes and brown gravy.
Sauerkraut- Pint
1 pint of sauerkraut.
White Cheddar Mac + Cheese- Pint
1 pint of white cheddar mac and cheese.
Bread Choice
Kids Menu
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
4 oz of pulled pork served on a bun.
Kids Rib
1/4 rack of our tender ribs seasoned, smoked & glazed in our BBQ sauce.
Kids Mac And Cheese
7 oz of our white cheddar mac and cheese
Kids Chicken Sandwich
4 oz of smoked and shredded chicken thighs served on a bun.
Desserts
Peanut Butter Pie
Our peanut butter pie filling a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream & drizzled chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Mousse Pie
Rich chocolaty filling in a graham cracker crust with Oreo crumbles on top.
Coconut Cream Pie
Creamy coconut filling in a fresh pie crust with whipped cream and coconut sprinkling on top.
Pecan Pie
Delicious pecan pie made in a fresh pie shell topped with whipped cream.
Carrot Cake
Moist carrot cake with a cream cheese frosting and pecan topping .
Drink Menu
Drinks
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
vodka, southern comfort, amaretto, orange juice, gernadine, topped with a cherry
Amaretto Sour
amaretto, sour mix splash of sprite, served with a orange slice and cherry
Appletini
vodka, apple pucker, shaken, served up with a cherry
Bahma Mama
captain morgan, coconut rum, pineapple and orange juice splash of grenadine served with a orange
Black Russian
vodka, kaluha
Bloody Mary
vodka, pepper, A1, tabasco, worcestershire, topped with major peter mix, lemon, lime and olives to garnish
Blueberrry Lemonade
Smirnoff blueberry vodka, blueberry puree, simple syrup, homemade lemonade, shaken and topped with starry, garnished with blueberries and lemon
Cherry Kool-Aid
crown, southern comfort, amaretto, peach schnapps, vodka, apple pucker, razmattaz, splash of cranberry and grenadine
Cosmopolitan
vodka, triple sec, cranberry twist of lemon
Cowboy
southern comfort, buttershots, copa, 2 creamers
Daiquiri
rum blended with choice of flavor topped with whip cream
Fruity Pig
vodka, orange juice, strawberry puree, splash of sprite
Fuzzy Navel
peach schnapps and orange juice
Gin Martini
Hawaiin Punch
ameretto, peach schnapps, southern comfort, triple sec, vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice, splash of grenadine
Hot Toddy
southern comfort, grand marnier, honey, tea bag and lemon
Irish Coffee
jameson, coffee, (optional whip cream)
Irish Mule
Jameson, sweet lime juice, ginger beer garnished with a lime
Jim Beam Peach Tea
jim beam peach with sweet tea
Jim Beam Peach Tea - Double
jim beam peach with sweet tea
Kentuckey Mule
bourbon whiskey, sweet lime juice, crabbies ginger beer garnished with a lime
Lemon Drop
absolute citron, sour mix, triple sec, sugar rim with a lemon
Lemon Drop Martini
absolute citron, triple sec, sour mix, shaken served up
Lemon Drop Shot
absolute citron, sour mix, triple sec, shaken served with a sugar rim
Liquid Marijuana
coconut rum, captain morgan, pineapple juice, orange juice, melon liquer, blue carraco
Little Beer
liquor 43, heavy whipping cream
Little Beer - Double
double liquor 43, heavy whipping cream
Long Island Iced Tea
vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix, pepsi garnished with lemon
Mai Tai
Malibu, captain morgan, pineapple, grenadine garnished with a cherry and orange
Manhattan
jack daniels, sweet vermouth, cherry juice, garnish with a cherry
Margarita
tequila, triple sec, sweet lime, sour mix, splash of sprite garnished with a lime
Mexican Mule
tequila, sweet lime, ginger beer garnished with a lime
Moscow Mule
vodka, sweet lime, simple syrup, crabbies ginger beer garnished with a lime
Old Fashioned
bourbon/whiskey, bitters, sweet vermouth, sugar orange and cherry, simple syrup
Pina Colada
rum, pineapple juice, pina colada mix garnished with a cherry
Rons Drink
vodka, rum, gin, peach schnapps, triple sec, cranberry, orange juice, starry
Screwdriver
vodka and orange juice
Sea Breeze
vodka, grapefruit juice, cranberry
Sex On The Beach
vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice
Tequila Sunrise
tequila, orange juice, grenadine
Texas Tea
jack daniels, triple sec, sour mix and pepsi
Thirs-Tea
Absolut, triple sec, sour mix, sweet tea
Tom Collins
gin, sour mix, starry, garnished with a cherry
Vodka Martini
gin or vodka, dry vermouth, shaken served up with olives
Washington Apple
crown royal, apple pucker, cranberry juice
Whiskey Sour
whiskey, sour mix, splash of sprite, garnished with orange and cherry
White Russian
vodka, kaluha, milk
House Drink
Top Shelf House Drink
Peach Lemonade
absolute peach vodka, peach puree, simple syrup, homemade lemonade, shaken and topped with starry, garnished with peach and lemon
Virgin Daquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Beer
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Bush Light
Barritt's Ginger Beer
Coors Light
Corona
Michelobe Ultra
Miller Light
Yuengling
Blueberry Blonde
Orange Peel Crush
NUTRL Cranberry
NUTRL Lemonade
Bud Light Bucket
Budwieser Bucket
Bush Light Bucket
Coors Light Bucket
Michelobe Ultra Bucket
Miller Light Bucket
Yuengling Bucket
Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
GREAT OHIO BBQ SINCE 1991 Come in and enjoy!
11396 Allen Rd., Jeffersonville, OH 43128