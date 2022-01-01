The Canteen @ Post 25 1240 Clinton Ave

The Canteen @ Post 25 imageView gallery

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$4.50

Fried cheese curds; try them tossed in your favorite wings sauce

French Fries

$2.50

Fried Mushrooms

$4.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$2.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Pepperoni Chips

$5.50

Fried pepperonis

Popcorn Shrimp

$5.00

Sampler Platter

$8.00

Choose four appetizers (excludes garlic cheese bread)

Burgers

Burger

$3.50

Our fresh, 1/3 lbs burger patty served on a toasted bun

Cheeseburger

$4.00

Our fresh, 1/3 lbs burger patty and your choice of cheese, served on a toasted bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.00

Our fresh, 1/3 lbs burger patty and your choice of cheese, topped with crispy bacon, and served on a toasted bun

BBQ Bacon Burger

$6.00

Our fresh, 1/3 lbs burger patty with your choice of cheese, topped with onion rings, bacon, and barbeque sauce, and served on a toasted bun

Garlic Parmesean Burger

$6.00

Our fresh, 1/3 lbs burger patty with your choice of cheese, topped with onion rings, and garlic parmesan sauce, and served on a toasted bun

Hughey Burger

$6.00

Our fresh, 1/3 lbs burger patty with your choice of cheese, topped with onion rings, and our housemade Hughey Sauce

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$6.00

Our fresh, 1/3 lbs burger patty topped with sauteed mushrooms & onions, and swiss cheese, served on a toasted bun

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$5.49+

Create your own pizza or stick with just cheese!

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99+

Deluxe Pizza

$7.49+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onion, & Mushroom

Meat Lovers Pizza

$7.49+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, & Bacon

Veggie Pizza

$7.49+

Banana Peppers, Black Olvies, Green Pepper, Onion, & Mushroom

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$9.49+

Alfredo Sauce, Cheeseteak Beef, Green Peppers, & Onion

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.00

BLT Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Grilled chicken served over our large house salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.00

Fried chicken served over our large house salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$8.00

Our Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub, deconstructed and served as a salad

Italian Salad

$8.00

Our Italian Sub, deconstructed and served as a salad

Large House Salad

$5.00

Romaine Blend, Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Croutons

Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine Blend, Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Croutons

Philly Cheesesteak Salad

$8.00

Our Philly Cheesesteak Sub, deconstructed and served as a salad

Sandwhiches & More

BLT Sandwich

$3.50

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Sandwich served on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$3.50

Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Ham Club Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$6.00

Cod Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$4.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Subs

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.00

Grilled chicken topped with bacon crumbles, ranch dressing, cheese, luttuce, tomato, & onion.

Italian Sub

$8.00

Ham, pepperoni, and salami, topped with banana peppers, Italian dressing, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Homemade meatballs, topped with pizza sauce & cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$8.00

Cheesesteak beef topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, & peppers, topped with swiss cheese.

Pizza Sub

$8.00

Make any of our pizzas a sub, or create your own with up to five toppings.

Wings

Boneless Wings

$5.00

6 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Traditional Wings

$7.50

6 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce

The Canteen @ Post 25 is part of the Paul H Hughey American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House. We are a members-only facility, but welcome the public to order online and pickup their order. Please enjoy!

1240 Clinton Ave, Washington Court House, OH 43160

