Brewpubs & Breweries

Will's + Bill's Brewery Berwyn

review star

No reviews yet

324 west swedesford road

berwyn, PA 19312

Order Again

Popular Items

WB Steakburger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bill's Roast Beef Dip

BEER

Growler Berwyn 1877 Lager

$19.00

Easy drinking, clean + crisp, amber color. 5.0% | 20 IBU

Growler Margarita Gozer

$22.00

Growler North by Northwest IPA

$19.00Out of stock

A West Coast Style IPA, golden + medium bodied with notes of grapefruit, lemon candy + pine clippings. 5.5% | 50 IBU | $7 / pint

Growler Oktoberfest

$22.00

Growler Pumpkin Ale

$22.00

Growler Tartan IPA

$19.00

This English IPA packs a big juicy punch, bursting with hazy tropical flavors. 6.0% | 30 IBU

Growler WB's Signature Light

$19.00

Light, refreshing, notes of yellow straw + white bread. 4.5% | 5 IBUs

Growler Wicked Will's Wit

$22.00

FEATURES

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Butternut squash ravioli

$20.00

Crab cake sanwich

$18.00

Grilled Swordfish

$26.00

STARTERS

Beer + Cheese Fondue

Beer + Cheese Fondue

$11.00

spicy cheese fondue, dotted with bacon, steamed broccoli, apple slices and toasts for dipping

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

eight wings of your choice: spicy honey sriracha or bbq, blue cheese, celery, carrot

Golden Duck Egg Rolls

$14.00

braised duckling, blended with carrot, napa cabbage, green onion, golden fried, spiced marmalade dipping sauce

Lamb + Feta Meatballs

$12.00

domestic ground lamb, feta, basil meatballs, bathed in light tomato sauce

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

fries dusted with salty parsley + parmesan, truffle oil

WB's Nachos

WB's Nachos

$13.00

tortillas, braised short ribs ragu, roasted jalapenos, charred onion, queso sauce, salsa, sour cream

Wild Mushroom + Barley Soup

Wild Mushroom + Barley Soup

$7.00

assorted wild mushrooms, pulled turkey, barley, simmered with stocks + cream, fresh thyme + white wine

SEAFOOD BAR

Chilled Cocktail Shrimp

$16.00

with cocktail sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

tomato sauce + citrus aioli

Pot of Mussels

Pot of Mussels

$14.00

steamed P.E.I. mussels in red sauce or with white wine, garlic, herbs, crostini

Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$14.00

middle neck clams, buttery garlic broth, crostini

Salmon Poke

$14.00

fresh salmon tossed in ponzu sauce, diced avocado, red onion, bibb lettuce

DIPS + SNACKS

Baked Artichoke + Shishito Pepper Dip

$11.00

creamy artichoke dip spiked with zesty minced shishito peppers, garnished with veggies + garlicky toasts

Old English Crab Dip

Old English Crab Dip

$13.00

served hot ‘n creamy with crunchy veggies + toast points

Tortilla Chips + Dips

$10.00

fresh guacamole, momma’s salsa

Harvest Hummus

Harvest Hummus

$11.00

classic hummus scented with pumpkin, maple syrup, toasted pumpkin seeds, pita

Fried Brussels + Bacon

$12.00

golden fried tossed with sweet Medjool dates, smoky bacon, balsamic glaze

SALADS

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

bright lemony Caesar dressing tossed with crisp romaine, house croutons

Greek Chopped Salad

Greek Chopped Salad

$13.00

greens, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, chick peas, sheepskin feta, picked red onion, lemon oregano vinaigrette

Our Cobb

Our Cobb

$14.00

romaine, frisée, avocado, honey glazed bacon, eggs, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, kalamata olives, chives, French dijon vinaigrette

Will's Wedge

Will's Wedge

$12.00

baby iceburg head, creamy rich blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, pickled red onion

Winter Is Coming Salad

$16.00

roasted sweet potato, bacon + sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, baby kale, frisée + romaine, craisins, maple dijon vinaigrette

BOWLS

Salmon Harvest Bowl

Salmon Harvest Bowl

$20.00

fresh salmon fillet, organic brown rice + farro, butternut squash, wilted baby kale

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$12.00

egg noodles, seasonal veggies, hard boiled egg, cilantro + lime, steeped in umami broth

Spaghetti + Meatballs

Spaghetti + Meatballs

$18.00

spaghetti twirled with San Marzano tomato sauce, lamb + feta meatballs, garnished with Reggiano parmesan + garlicky bruschetta

Thai Risotto

$17.00

creamy risotto tossed with roasted fresh veggies, infused with thai red curry sauce

London Tikka Masala Bowl

$18.00

chicken breast pieces simmered in coconut cream curry sauce, served with basmati rice

PLATES

Bone In Rib Eye

Bone In Rib Eye

$42.00

16 oz grass fed rib eye, charbroiled, sautéed garlicky broccoli rabe, whipped potatoes

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$23.00

pasta “hollows”, red wine braised pork, minced peppers tossed with cherry tomatoes, basil, a touch of cream

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.00

salmon fillet broiled on cedar finished with smoky sweet glaze, whipped potatoes, steamed broccoli florets

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$29.00

seared crab cake served with roasted mango compote, asparagus + zesty corn ragu garnish

Shakespeare's Pie

Shakespeare's Pie

$22.00

short rib and lamb, mushroom, caramelized onion gravy, charred corn, mashers, cheddar, fried leeks

Cast Iron Pork Chop

$30.00

duroc pork chop, bacon onion jam garnish, served with broccoli rabe, white bean purée

Branzino Piccata

$35.00

seared branzino fillet served with Israeli couscous + steamed broccoli, bathed in lemon caper butter sauce

SANDWICHES

WB Steakburger

WB Steakburger

$17.00

8oz Hereford steakburger, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickle, fries, WB burger sauce

Bill's Roast Beef Dip

Bill's Roast Beef Dip

$15.00

slow roasted beef, melted sharp cheddar sauce, au jus dip, soft baguette, creamy horseradish sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast, cole slaw, zesty house ranch, leaf lettuce and tomato on buttered brioche

Roasted Veggie Reuben

$14.00

assorted roasted seasonal veggies, sauerkraut, melted Swiss, Russian dressing on grilled on marbled rye

DESSERTS

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$8.00
Maple Gelato

Maple Gelato

$8.00
Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Brownie

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

SIDES

Broccoli Rabe + Garlic

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Blackened Salmon

$7.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Butternut Squash

$4.00

Side Crab Cake

$12.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Spicy Shrimp

$6.00

KIDS

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kid Burger Plain

$13.00

Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Kid Caesar Salad

$12.00

Kid Nachos

$9.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Will's + Bill's Brewery image
Will's + Bill's Brewery image
Will's + Bill's Brewery image

