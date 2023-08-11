Popular Items

10 Buffalo Wings

$12.50

Large Pizza

$19.50

Food

Pizza

Pizza Slice

$3.00

Specialty Pizza Slice

$3.50

Large Chicken Finger Pizza

$25.50

Large Pizza

$19.50

Large Gourmet Pizza

$25.50

Personal Pizza

$9.50

Pers Chick'n Finger Pizza

$11.00

Pers Gourmet Pizza

$11.00

Small Pizza

$15.00

Small Chic Finger Pizza

$20.25

Small Gourmet Pizza

$20.00

Sheet Cheese

$38.00

Sheet Pepperoni

$40.00

Sheet Meat Lovers

$44.00

Sheet Deluxe

$48.00

Wings

10 Buffalo Wings

$12.50

20 Buffalo Wings

$24.00

30 Buffalo Wings

$35.00

40 Buffalo Wings

$46.00

50 Buffalo Wings

$57.00

10 Breaded Wings

$13.50

20 Breaded Wings

$26.00

30 Breaded Wings

$38.00

40 Breaded Wings

$50.00

50 Breaded Wings

$62.00

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

20 Boneless WIngs

$22.00

30 Boneless WIngs

$33.00

40 Boneless WIngs

$44.00

50 Boneless Wings

$55.00

8" Subs

8'' Chic Finger Sub

$9.00

8'' Ham Sub

$8.00

8" Turkey Sub

$8.00

8" Turkey Club Sub

$9.00

8" Roast Beef Sub

$8.00

8'' Big Al Sub

$11.00

8'' BLT Sub

$8.00

8'' Canadian Club Sub

$11.00

8" Cheeseburger Sub

$9.75

8'' ChicBaconHam

$11.00

8" Italian Assorted

$8.00

8" Italian Sausage Sub

$8.00

8" Meatball Sub

$8.00

8" Pizza Sub

$8.00

8" Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.00

8'' Sausage Deluxe

$11.00

8'' Stinger Sub

$11.00

8" Tuna Sub

$8.00

8" Salami Sub

$8.00

8" Capicola Sub

$8.00

12" Subs

12" Chicken Finger

$12.00

12" Ham Sub

$10.50

12" Turkey Sub

$10.50

12" Turkey Club Sub

$12.00

12" Roast Beef Sub

$10.50

12" Big AL

$15.00

12" BLT

$10.50

12" Canadian Club

$15.00

12" Cheeseburger Sub

$12.00

12" Chic Bacon Ham

$15.00

12" Italian Assorted

$10.50

12" Italian Sausage Sub

$10.50

12" Meatball Sub

$10.50

12" Pizza Sub

$10.50

12" Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.00

12 Sausage Delixe

$15.00

12" Stinger Sub

$15.00

12" Tuna Sub

$10.50

12" Salami Sub

$10.50

FAT Wraps

Fat Wrap

$11.00

Stuffed Potatoes

Cheddar Broccoli Potato

$7.50

Bacon Cheddar

$7.50

Plain Baked Pot

$4.00

Taco Pato

$7.50

BASKETS/FISH FRY

Chic Finger Basket

$13.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.50

Battered Fish Fry

$15.00

SIDES

Battered Mushrooms

$6.00

BLUE CHEESE CUP

$1.00

Broccoli Bites

$7.00

Cheesecake Rolls

$8.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.00

Fried Cauliflower

$6.00

Fried Dough

$6.00

FRIES W MEAL

$3.00

Garlic Bread Stick

$7.00

HOUSE CHIPS

$2.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Just Fingers

$10.00

Loaded Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fries

$8.25

Loaded Skins

$7.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.00

Mozz Sticks

$6.25

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pizza Logs

$8.00

QUESO TOTS

$8.50

RANCH CUP

$0.75

Side of French Fries

$6.00

SIDE of Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Tuna Mac Salad

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Zucc Sticks

$6.00

BURGERS

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Mush Swiss Burger

$8.50

Double Bacon Burger

$10.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$9.00

Queso Burger

$8.50

SaLaDs

Julienne Salad

$11.50

Taco Salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.50

Greek Chicken Salad

$11.50

Plates

Al's Junk Plate

$17.00

Melts

Cordelia Cuban

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Turkey Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

Patti Melt

$12.00

Special Of the Day

Rodeo Burger

$9.00

Cookies/Brownies

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.50

MAC N CHEESE

Mac n Cheese

$8.50

Finger Mac n Cheese

$10.50

Beverages

12oz. Canned Soda

$1.75

16oz BIG CAN

$2.00

20oz. BOTTLES

$2.50

MONSTER

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

1 Litre Soda

$2.75

2 Litre Soda

$3.75

Coffee/ HotTea

$2.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast Pizza WHOLE

$25.00

2 eggs

$2.50

2 Eggs-Easy

$2.50

2 Eggs-Med

$2.50

2 Eggs-Hard

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Bacon

$2.50

Ham

$2.50

Wheat Toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

Rye Toast

$2.00

Sour Dough Toast

$2.00

Pancakes

$5.00

ICE CREAM

Kiddie Cone

$3.00

Milkshake Soft Ice Cream

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Small 2 Sundae

$6.50

Cone Dip

$1.00

Small Cone

$4.00

Milkshake Hard Ice Cream

$5.75

Fruit Lemonade

$4.75

Large 3 Sundae

$7.50

ADD TOPPING

$1.50

Large Cone

$5.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

ADD CANDIES

$1.50

ADD NUTS

$1.00

ADD SPRINKLES

$1.00

Doggie Dish

$2.50

Waffle Cone

$1.75