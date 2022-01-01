A map showing the location of Woody Creek BBQ SpringtownView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers

Woody Creek BBQ Springtown

380 Reviews

$

205 Ave A

Springtown, TX 76082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GUN
SLICED BRISKET
FRIES

MEAT / POUND

1 lb BURNT ENDS

$21.99

CHOPPED BRISKET

$18.29+

SLICED BRISKET

$18.29+

PULLED PORK

$15.79+

HAM

$15.79+

SAUSAGE

$15.79+

TURKEY

$15.79+

BOLOGNA

$15.79+

HOT LINKS

$15.79+

CHICKEN

$15.79+

JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$15.79+

RIBS

Rib Dinner

$18.99

1/2 RACK

$19.99

Whole Rack

$34.99

RIB/BONE

$4.35

SANDWICHES

GUN

$10.25

CHOP SANDWICH

$7.89

SLICED SANDWICH

$7.89

PORK SAND

$6.99

CHICKEN SAND

$6.99

TURKEY SAND

$6.99

SAUSAGE SAND

$6.99

HAM SAND

$6.99

HOT LINK SAND

$6.99

BOLO SAND

$6.99

Lunch Special

$9.99

JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$6.99

PLATES

1 MEAT

$14.99

2 MEAT

$16.99

3 MEAT

$18.99

BURGERS

1/3 LB BURGER

$5.89

1/2 LB BURGER

$6.99

"KIKO" BURGER

$8.99

SAMPLER

SAMPLER

$22.95

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$2.99+

RED BEANS

$2.99+

SLAW

$2.99+

GREEN BEANS

$2.99+

POT SAL

$2.99+

ONION RINGS

$4.59

FRIES

$3.79

POPPERS

$5.25

CHIPS

$1.79

FRITO PIE

$9.25

FRENCH FRY PIE

$10.45

BURNT ENDS

$10.75

SALAD

SMALL SALAD

$6.25

LG SALAD

$9.25

KIDS

CORN DOG NUGGETS

$6.25

CHICK NUGGETS

$6.25

GRILLED CHZ

$6.25

KIDS BBQ SAND

$6.99

KIDS BURGER

$6.99

DRINKS

Medium (16oz)

$2.79

Large (32oz)

$3.09

Gallon of Oak Cliff Lemonade

$8.79

Gallon Tea

$5.89

BOTTLE MEX COKE

$3.25

BOTTLE SODA

$2.95

TOPO CHICO

$2.95

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

SAUCE/BREAD/MERCH

BUN

$0.75

SLICE BREAD

$0.50

WHOLE LOAF

$4.25

4 OZ SAUCE

$2.89

8 OZ SAUCE

$4.39

16 OZ SAUCE

$6.19

32 OZ SAUCE

$10.19

GALLON SAUCE

$39.00

WCBBQ Koozie

$4.00

WCBBQ STICKER

$1.00

WC SHIRT

$20.00

WC BASEBALL T

$25.00

CHILI

Chili 4 OZ

$3.49

Chili 8 OZ

$5.15

Chili 16 OZ

$7.18

Chili 32 OZ

$11.87

Chili GAL

$45.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

205 Ave A, Springtown, TX 76082

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Flames Barbecue
orange star4.1 • 555
151 Southeast Parkway Azle, TX 76020
View restaurantnext
Railhead Smokehouse BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
120 S Ranch House Rd Aledo, TX 76008
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Alliance
orange star4.4 • 843
3124 Texas Sage Trail Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
6800 North Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Mariachi's Dine-In - 5724 Locke
orange star4.5 • 248
5724 Locke Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Springtown
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston