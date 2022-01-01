A map showing the location of Yamato 1741 W Grand Ave. Apt EView gallery

Yamato 1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E

1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E

Grover Beach, CA 93433

Popular Items

Gyoza
N - Salmon (Sake)
Ninja Roll

Appetizer

------------------

Agedashi Tofu

$10.99

Appetizer Sampler

$16.99

3 pcs gyoza, 2 pcs harumaki, 2 pcs shrimp tempura

Baked Green Mussel

$10.99

with Shin Sauce

Edamame

$6.99

Sea Salt

Gyoza

$12.99

9 pieces

Harumaki

$10.99

Japanese style Egg Rolls

Karai Edamame

$7.99

Garlic Soy

Mixed Tempura

$12.99

2 pcs Shrimp & 7 pcs Assorted Vegetables

Monkey Brain

$20.99

Oyster Fat Bastard

$18.99

Oyster Kumamoto

$20.99

Oyster Kusshi

$18.99

Oyster Misty Point

$18.99

Oyster New Zealand

$18.99

Oyster Shikoku

$17.99

Oyster Washington

$16.99

1/2 dozen on the half shell

Shooters

Shrimp Tempura

$10.99

5 Pieces

Vegetable Tempura

$10.99

Broccoli, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion Squash, Sweet Potato, Zuchinni

Yakitori

$10.99

Yamato Special

$8.99

Salads

Yamato Seafood Salad

$32.99

Assorted sashimi on mixed greens

Salmon Skin Salad

$16.99

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$16.99

Beef Teriyaki Salad

$22.99

Garden salad

$7.99

Sides

Corkage Fee

$18.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Large miso soup

$11.99

Miso Soup

$3.50

Ocean Salad

$8.99

R - Brown Rice

$4.50

R - Large White Rice

$11.99

R - White Rice

$3.50

Side of jalapeno

$3.00

Sunomono

$4.50

Kitchen

Udon

$14.99

Green Onion, Tempura Flakes

Tempura Udon

$16.99

1pcs Shrimp and 2 pcs Vegetable Tempura

Nabeyaki Udon

$20.99

Chicken, Vegetables, Egg

Galbi Ramen

$16.99

Korean Style Bbq Beef

Ginger Pork Ramen

$14.99

Pork with Ginger Sauce

Miso Ramen

$13.99

Tofu

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$17.99

Miso & Sunomono Included

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$19.99

Miso & Sunomono Included

Tendon

$16.99

Mixed Tempura Rice Bowl (Miso & Sunomono Included)

Katsu-Don

$18.99

Deep fried chicken or pork with katsu sauce & egg (Miso & Sunomono Included)

Oyako-Don

$18.99

Chicken with katsu sauce & egg (Miso & Sunomono Included)

Cutlet

$29.99

Deef fried chicken or pork with sliced cabbage (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)

Tempura Combo

$27.99

4 pcs Shrimp, 2 pcs Fish, 7 pces Assorted Vegetables (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$22.99

14 pcs of Assorted Vegetables (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)

Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$27.99

Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included

Steak Teriyaki Entree

$47.99

Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included

Fish Teriyaki Entree

$42.99

Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included

Yakiniku

$47.99

Japanese style thn sliced beef with onions (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)

Specialty Rolls

Alaskan

$18.99

CA roll topped with salmon, salmon skin, masago, green onion, itokaki

Albacore Delight

$18.99

Crunch albacore roll topped with albacore & avocado with green onion, masago

Backdraft

$14.99

Deep fried spicy tuna, avocado roll with crunch sauce, sriracha, green onion

Blue Crab

$23.99

Blue crab, mango, cucumber roll topped with avocado, furikake, masago

Blue Fin Tuna Roll

$14.99

Cabo

$17.99

Marinated salmon, pickeld jalapeno, cucumber roll with fried onions, green onion, masago, furikake

Cabo Reef

$20.99

Marinated salmon, pickeld jalapeno, cucumber roll with fired oysters, fried onions, green onion, masago, furikake

California Garden

$20.99

CA roll topped with spicy tuna with garden salad and sesame seed dressing

Cheese Golden California

$13.99

Deep fried CA roll with cream cheese topped with crunch sauce

Crunch

$14.99

Crab meat on shrimp tempura roll with crunch sauce

Cucubmer Special

$19.99

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, crab meat, avocadom masago wrapped with cucumber

Dragon

$19.99

Eel & avocado on CA roll with eel sauce, itokaki

Exta-Sea

$18.99

Spicy tuna on CAL roll baked with Shin sauce, green onion, crunch sauce

Feel the Burn

$23.99

Blue crab, habanero, mango, cucumber roll topped with furikake, masago, avocado, torched with butter, spicy Shin sauce

Fireball

$20.99

Spicy tuna roll with crab mear, spcit tuna, avocado, masago

Flower

$19.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, masago wrapped with rice paper with garden salad and sesame seed dressing

Fuji

$18.99

Spicy tuna roll with escolar, avocado, ponzu, sriracha

Golden California

$12.99

Deep fried CA roll topped with crunch sauce

Greg Roll

$17.99

Grover Beach

$9.99

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber, Shin sauce, wrapped in iceberg lettuce

Heart Attack

$17.99

Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna, wrapped in seaweed with spicy Shin sauce, crunch sauce, sriracha, green onion, masago, sesame seeds

Hot Grover beach Night

$18.99

Spicy tuna on shrimpt tempura roll with spicy shin sauce & crunch sauce

Langustino - BSCR

$22.99

Lobster

$23.99

Langostino, mango, cucumber roll topped with avocado, furikake, masago

Rainbow

$19.99

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper on CA roll with masago, green onion

Rock & Roll

$14.99

Deep fried crab meat, salmon, avocado with crunch sauce

Salmon in Heaven

$19.99

CA roll topped with salmon, wakame, itokaki, sesame sauce

Scallop - BSCR

$18.99

Baked scallop, shrimp, or langostino with Shin sauce on a CA roll with masago, green onion

Shrimp - BSCR

$18.99

SLO

$20.99

Sweet potato tempura, avocado roll topped with spciy tuna, eel, avocado, eel sauce, radish sprouts

Smokey Philly

$19.99

Smoked salmon, gobo, avocado, cream cheese, bonito flakes, masago, green onion

Sunshine

$18.99

Mango, avocado, jalapeno roll topped with salmon, cream cheese, baked with spicy Shin sauce, green onion, masago

Surf

$19.99

Spiny tuna on deep fried rice & seaweed topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, furikake

Surf & Turf

$20.99

Sweet poato & shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cream cheese, radish sprout roll topped with bbq beef, crunch sauce, sesame seeds

Tiger

$17.99

Sushi ebi & avocado on top of shrimp tempura roll with spicy shin sauce & crunch sauce

Torchika

$19.99

Calamari tempura, avocado, gobo roll topped ith torched escolar, garlic ponzu, crunch sauce, masago, green onion

Ursula

$15.99

Yellowtail tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, mango, masago, cucubmer, spicy Shin sauce

Yellowrin

$19.99

Spicy yellowtail, cucubmer roll topped with yellowtail, avocado, masago, green onion

Combos

Sushi Combo A

$39.99

10 pieces of nigiri and choice of cut roll

Sushi Combo B

$34.99

7 pieces of nigiri and choice of cut roll

Sashimi Combo

$39.99

Chef's choice of 5 types and 3 pieces of sashimi served with rice

Chirashi

$36.99

Assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Sushi & Sashimi for 1

$39.99

Chef choice of 7 pcs nigiri, 1 type of 5 pcs sashimi, & choice of cut roll

Sushi & Sashimi for 2

$69.99

Chef choice of 7 pcs nigiri, 4 type of 3 pcs sashimi, choice of cut roll, mixed tempura appetizer, 2 miso, 2 sunomono

All-In Combo

$30.99

3 pcs tuna sashimi, 3 pcs nigiri, mixed tempura, choice of 4 pcs spicy tuna or CA roll, choice of beef or chicken teriyaki

House Specials

Albacore Tataki

$20.99

Seared Albacore, Cucubmer, Garlic Ponzu

Blackened Tuna Sashimi

$25.99

Pepper Seared Tuna, Sesame Sauce

Hwe Dup Bap

$32.99

Poke Ball

$28.99

Poke Tuna

$25.99

Salmon toro special

$24.99

Tekka don

$36.99

Yellowtail Collar

$17.99

Yellowtail Fusion

$25.99

Jalapeno, Garlic Ponzu, Olive Oil

Yellowtail toro special

$24.99

Cut Rolls

Albacore roll

$10.99

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.99

Avocado Roll

$5.99

Banzai

$8.99

Soft shell crab, crab meat, avocado, cucubmer

Ca Girl Roll

$10.99

California Roll

$7.99

Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber

California Special

$8.99

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, green onion, masago on top of CA roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.99

Eel Roll

$9.99

Eel, avocado, cumber

House Special Roll

$8.99

Deep fried salmon, avocado

Ninja Roll

$8.99

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber

Philadelhpia Roll

$11.99

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, green onion

Salmon Roll

$10.99

Salmon, cucumber, green onion

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.99

Salmon skin, gobo, cucubmer, green onion, itokaki

Scallop Roll

$9.99

Spicy Tuna

$10.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber

Tuna Roll

$10.99

Vegetable Roll

$8.99

Lettuce, cucumber, avocado, gobo, radish sprouts

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$9.99

Zucchini, broccoli, onion, sweet potato, squash

Yellowtail Roll

$10.99

Yellowtail, cucumber, green onion

Hand Roll

Albacore Hand Roll

$9.99

Avocado Hand Roll

$5.99

Banzai Hand Roll

$8.99

Blue Crab Hand Roll

$16.99

Cali Girl Hand Roll

$8.99

Cali Special Hand Roll

$8.99

California Hand Roll

$8.99

Cucumber Hand Roll

$5.99

Feel The Burn Hand Roll

$16.99

Fresh Water Eel Hand Roll

$9.99

House Hand Roll

$8.99

Ninja Hand Roll

$8.99

Philly Hand Roll

$10.99

Poke Tuna Hand Roll

$12.99

Salmon Hand Roll

$9.99

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$9.99

Scallop Hand Roll

$8.99

Sister Hand Roll

$10.99

Smoked Salmon Hand Roll

$9.99

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$9.99

Tuna Hand Roll

$9.99

Vege Tempura Hand Roll

$9.99

Vegetable Hand Roll

$7.99

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$9.99

Nigiri

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

N - Albacore (Shiro Maguro)

$7.99

N - Ama Ebi

$13.99

N - Amber Jack (Kanpachi)

$8.99

N - Bean Curd (Inari)

$4.99

N - Beef Sushi

$7.99

N - Black Snapper

$7.99

N - Bluefin Akami

$10.99

N - Bluefin Chu-toro

$14.99

N - Bluefin O-Toro

$20.99

N - Escolar (Ono)

$7.99

N - Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)

$7.99

N - Garlic Scallop

$7.99

N - Halibut (Hirame)

$10.99

N - Mackerel (Saba)

$6.99

N - Nin-ni-ku Ono

$7.99

N - Octopus (Tako)

$7.99

N - Red Sanpper

$9.99

N - Salmon (Sake)

$7.99

N - Salmon Egg (Ikura)

$10.99

N - Salt Water Eel (Anago)

$7.99

N - Scallop (Gaibashira)

$7.99

N - Seabass (Suzuki)

$7.99

N - Seared Salmon Toro

$8.99

N - Shrimp (Ebi)

$7.99

N - Smelt Egg (Masago)

$7.99

N - Spanish Mackerel (Aji)

$10.99

N - Squid (Ika)

$7.99

N - Surf Clam (Hokkigai)

$7.99

N - Sweet Scallop

$7.99

N - Tobico

$8.99

N - Tuna

$7.99

N - Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$7.99

N - Zuke Salmon

$7.99

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$22.99

Albacore Toro Sashimi

$24.99

Black Snapper Sashimi

$22.99

Bluefin Akami Sashimi

$26.99

Bluefin Chu-toro Sashimi

$32.99

Bluefin O-Toro Sashimi

$42.99

Escolar Sashimi

$22.99

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$22.99

Halibut Sashimi

$32.99

Kampachi Sashimi

$23.99

Kampachi Toro Sashimi

$26.99

Mackerel Sashimi

$22.99

Nin Ni Ku Ono Sashimi

$22.99

Octopus Sashimi

$22.99

Red Snapper Sashimi

$27.99

Salmon Sashimi

$22.99

Salmon Toro Sashimi

$24.99

Salt Water Eel Sashimi

$22.99

Scallop Sashimi

$22.99

Seabass Sashimi

$22.99

Shima Aji Sashimi

$29.99

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

$32.99

Squid Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$22.99

Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.99

Yellowtail Toro Sashimi

$24.99

Lunch

L Tempura Combo

$18.99

2 pcs Shrimp, 2 pcs Fish, 7 pcs Assorted Vegetables (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)

L Cutlet

$19.99

Deef fried chicken or pork with sliced cabbage (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)

L Katsu-Don

$18.99

Deep fried chicken or pork with katsu sauce & egg (Miso & Sunomono Included)

L Fish Teriyaki Entree

$24.99

Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included

L Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$20.99

Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included

L Beef Teriyaki Entree

$27.99

Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included

Lunch Sushi Combo

$26.99

Chef's choice of 7 pcs nigiri and 4 pcs CA roll (Miso, Sunomono Included)

Lunch Sashimi Combo

$26.99

Chef's choice of 3 pcs of 3 types (Rice, Miso, Sunomono Included)

Lunch Sushi & Tempura Combo

$28.99

Chef's choice of 7 pcs nigiri and 7 pcs Vegetable Tempura (Miso, Sunomono Included)

Chicken Box

$11.99

Grilled chicken over rice, steamed vegetables

Beef Box

$14.99

Korean style beef over rice, steamed vegetables

Shrimp Box

$12.99

Shrimp tempura over rice, steamed vegetables

Custom Roll

Jiffy Roll

$10.99

Caterpillar Roll

$11.99

Spider Roll

$8.99

Futomaki

$8.99

Gateway Roll

$18.99

John Roll

$12.99

Mike Roll

$18.99

KC Roll

$14.99

Tom Roll

$16.99

Sarah Roll

$10.99

Who's Your Daddy

$8.99

Who's Your Grandpa

$8.99

Salmon Toro Special Roll

$16.99

Jason Roll

$18.99

Cryptonite Roll

$13.99

BSCR Half and Half

$6.00

BSCR Extra Scallop/Shrimp

$8.00

Add Blue Crab

$8.00

Add Lemon On Top

$3.00

Add Avocado On Top

$3.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$6.99

Mochi Platter

$9.99

Single Mochi

$3.50

Fried Mochi Platter

$11.99

Fried Mochi Single

$3.99

Tempura Ice Cream

$12.99

Happy Birthday

Beverages

Bottle water

$3.50

Canned Soda

$2.50

Ramune

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Hana Awaka

$18.99

Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo

$23.99

Dassai

$25.99

Kikusui

$26.99

Nigori

$16.99

KJ Chardonnay Bottle

$45.99

KJ Chardonnay Glass

$12.99

KJ Pinot Noir Bottle

$59.99

KJ Pinot Noir Glass

$15.99

Plum Wine

$9.99

Onigoroshi

$79.99

Hot Sake (small)

$8.99

Hot Sake (large)

$11.99

Beer (small)

$8.99

Beer (large)

$11.99

Soju

$16.99

Drink special

$14.99

gift card

T-shirt

$20.00

Yamato Mask

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E, Grover Beach, CA 93433

Directions

