Yamato 1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E
1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E
Grover Beach, CA 93433
Popular Items
Appetizer
Agedashi Tofu
Appetizer Sampler
3 pcs gyoza, 2 pcs harumaki, 2 pcs shrimp tempura
Baked Green Mussel
with Shin Sauce
Edamame
Sea Salt
Gyoza
9 pieces
Harumaki
Japanese style Egg Rolls
Karai Edamame
Garlic Soy
Mixed Tempura
2 pcs Shrimp & 7 pcs Assorted Vegetables
Monkey Brain
Oyster Fat Bastard
Oyster Kumamoto
Oyster Kusshi
Oyster Misty Point
Oyster New Zealand
Oyster Shikoku
Oyster Washington
1/2 dozen on the half shell
Shooters
Shrimp Tempura
5 Pieces
Vegetable Tempura
Broccoli, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion Squash, Sweet Potato, Zuchinni
Yakitori
Yamato Special
Salads
Sides
Kitchen
Udon
Green Onion, Tempura Flakes
Tempura Udon
1pcs Shrimp and 2 pcs Vegetable Tempura
Nabeyaki Udon
Chicken, Vegetables, Egg
Galbi Ramen
Korean Style Bbq Beef
Ginger Pork Ramen
Pork with Ginger Sauce
Miso Ramen
Tofu
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Miso & Sunomono Included
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Miso & Sunomono Included
Tendon
Mixed Tempura Rice Bowl (Miso & Sunomono Included)
Katsu-Don
Deep fried chicken or pork with katsu sauce & egg (Miso & Sunomono Included)
Oyako-Don
Chicken with katsu sauce & egg (Miso & Sunomono Included)
Cutlet
Deef fried chicken or pork with sliced cabbage (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)
Tempura Combo
4 pcs Shrimp, 2 pcs Fish, 7 pces Assorted Vegetables (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)
Vegetable Tempura Dinner
14 pcs of Assorted Vegetables (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)
Chicken Teriyaki Entree
Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included
Steak Teriyaki Entree
Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included
Fish Teriyaki Entree
Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included
Yakiniku
Japanese style thn sliced beef with onions (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)
Specialty Rolls
Alaskan
CA roll topped with salmon, salmon skin, masago, green onion, itokaki
Albacore Delight
Crunch albacore roll topped with albacore & avocado with green onion, masago
Backdraft
Deep fried spicy tuna, avocado roll with crunch sauce, sriracha, green onion
Blue Crab
Blue crab, mango, cucumber roll topped with avocado, furikake, masago
Blue Fin Tuna Roll
Cabo
Marinated salmon, pickeld jalapeno, cucumber roll with fried onions, green onion, masago, furikake
Cabo Reef
Marinated salmon, pickeld jalapeno, cucumber roll with fired oysters, fried onions, green onion, masago, furikake
California Garden
CA roll topped with spicy tuna with garden salad and sesame seed dressing
Cheese Golden California
Deep fried CA roll with cream cheese topped with crunch sauce
Crunch
Crab meat on shrimp tempura roll with crunch sauce
Cucubmer Special
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, crab meat, avocadom masago wrapped with cucumber
Dragon
Eel & avocado on CA roll with eel sauce, itokaki
Exta-Sea
Spicy tuna on CAL roll baked with Shin sauce, green onion, crunch sauce
Feel the Burn
Blue crab, habanero, mango, cucumber roll topped with furikake, masago, avocado, torched with butter, spicy Shin sauce
Fireball
Spicy tuna roll with crab mear, spcit tuna, avocado, masago
Flower
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, masago wrapped with rice paper with garden salad and sesame seed dressing
Fuji
Spicy tuna roll with escolar, avocado, ponzu, sriracha
Golden California
Deep fried CA roll topped with crunch sauce
Greg Roll
Grover Beach
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber, Shin sauce, wrapped in iceberg lettuce
Heart Attack
Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna, wrapped in seaweed with spicy Shin sauce, crunch sauce, sriracha, green onion, masago, sesame seeds
Hot Grover beach Night
Spicy tuna on shrimpt tempura roll with spicy shin sauce & crunch sauce
Langustino - BSCR
Lobster
Langostino, mango, cucumber roll topped with avocado, furikake, masago
Rainbow
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper on CA roll with masago, green onion
Rock & Roll
Deep fried crab meat, salmon, avocado with crunch sauce
Salmon in Heaven
CA roll topped with salmon, wakame, itokaki, sesame sauce
Scallop - BSCR
Baked scallop, shrimp, or langostino with Shin sauce on a CA roll with masago, green onion
Shrimp - BSCR
SLO
Sweet potato tempura, avocado roll topped with spciy tuna, eel, avocado, eel sauce, radish sprouts
Smokey Philly
Smoked salmon, gobo, avocado, cream cheese, bonito flakes, masago, green onion
Sunshine
Mango, avocado, jalapeno roll topped with salmon, cream cheese, baked with spicy Shin sauce, green onion, masago
Surf
Spiny tuna on deep fried rice & seaweed topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, furikake
Surf & Turf
Sweet poato & shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cream cheese, radish sprout roll topped with bbq beef, crunch sauce, sesame seeds
Tiger
Sushi ebi & avocado on top of shrimp tempura roll with spicy shin sauce & crunch sauce
Torchika
Calamari tempura, avocado, gobo roll topped ith torched escolar, garlic ponzu, crunch sauce, masago, green onion
Ursula
Yellowtail tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, mango, masago, cucubmer, spicy Shin sauce
Yellowrin
Spicy yellowtail, cucubmer roll topped with yellowtail, avocado, masago, green onion
Combos
Sushi Combo A
10 pieces of nigiri and choice of cut roll
Sushi Combo B
7 pieces of nigiri and choice of cut roll
Sashimi Combo
Chef's choice of 5 types and 3 pieces of sashimi served with rice
Chirashi
Assorted sashimi over sushi rice
Sushi & Sashimi for 1
Chef choice of 7 pcs nigiri, 1 type of 5 pcs sashimi, & choice of cut roll
Sushi & Sashimi for 2
Chef choice of 7 pcs nigiri, 4 type of 3 pcs sashimi, choice of cut roll, mixed tempura appetizer, 2 miso, 2 sunomono
All-In Combo
3 pcs tuna sashimi, 3 pcs nigiri, mixed tempura, choice of 4 pcs spicy tuna or CA roll, choice of beef or chicken teriyaki
House Specials
Albacore Tataki
Seared Albacore, Cucubmer, Garlic Ponzu
Blackened Tuna Sashimi
Pepper Seared Tuna, Sesame Sauce
Hwe Dup Bap
Poke Ball
Poke Tuna
Salmon toro special
Tekka don
Yellowtail Collar
Yellowtail Fusion
Jalapeno, Garlic Ponzu, Olive Oil
Yellowtail toro special
Cut Rolls
Albacore roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Banzai
Soft shell crab, crab meat, avocado, cucubmer
Ca Girl Roll
California Roll
Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber
California Special
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, green onion, masago on top of CA roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel Roll
Eel, avocado, cumber
House Special Roll
Deep fried salmon, avocado
Ninja Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, cucumber
Philadelhpia Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, green onion
Salmon Roll
Salmon, cucumber, green onion
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin, gobo, cucubmer, green onion, itokaki
Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna, cucumber
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Lettuce, cucumber, avocado, gobo, radish sprouts
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Zucchini, broccoli, onion, sweet potato, squash
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, cucumber, green onion
Hand Roll
Albacore Hand Roll
Avocado Hand Roll
Banzai Hand Roll
Blue Crab Hand Roll
Cali Girl Hand Roll
Cali Special Hand Roll
California Hand Roll
Cucumber Hand Roll
Feel The Burn Hand Roll
Fresh Water Eel Hand Roll
House Hand Roll
Ninja Hand Roll
Philly Hand Roll
Poke Tuna Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Scallop Hand Roll
Sister Hand Roll
Smoked Salmon Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll
Vege Tempura Hand Roll
Vegetable Hand Roll
Yellowtail Hand Roll
Nigiri
Fresh Wasabi
N - Albacore (Shiro Maguro)
N - Ama Ebi
N - Amber Jack (Kanpachi)
N - Bean Curd (Inari)
N - Beef Sushi
N - Black Snapper
N - Bluefin Akami
N - Bluefin Chu-toro
N - Bluefin O-Toro
N - Escolar (Ono)
N - Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)
N - Garlic Scallop
N - Halibut (Hirame)
N - Mackerel (Saba)
N - Nin-ni-ku Ono
N - Octopus (Tako)
N - Red Sanpper
N - Salmon (Sake)
N - Salmon Egg (Ikura)
N - Salt Water Eel (Anago)
N - Scallop (Gaibashira)
N - Seabass (Suzuki)
N - Seared Salmon Toro
N - Shrimp (Ebi)
N - Smelt Egg (Masago)
N - Spanish Mackerel (Aji)
N - Squid (Ika)
N - Surf Clam (Hokkigai)
N - Sweet Scallop
N - Tobico
N - Tuna
N - Yellowtail (Hamachi)
N - Zuke Salmon
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Albacore Toro Sashimi
Black Snapper Sashimi
Bluefin Akami Sashimi
Bluefin Chu-toro Sashimi
Bluefin O-Toro Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Kampachi Sashimi
Kampachi Toro Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Nin Ni Ku Ono Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Toro Sashimi
Salt Water Eel Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Seabass Sashimi
Shima Aji Sashimi
Spanish Mackerel Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Yellowtail Toro Sashimi
Lunch
L Tempura Combo
2 pcs Shrimp, 2 pcs Fish, 7 pcs Assorted Vegetables (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)
L Cutlet
Deef fried chicken or pork with sliced cabbage (Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included)
L Katsu-Don
Deep fried chicken or pork with katsu sauce & egg (Miso & Sunomono Included)
L Fish Teriyaki Entree
Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included
L Chicken Teriyaki Entree
Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included
L Beef Teriyaki Entree
Rice, Miso & Sunomono Included
Lunch Sushi Combo
Chef's choice of 7 pcs nigiri and 4 pcs CA roll (Miso, Sunomono Included)
Lunch Sashimi Combo
Chef's choice of 3 pcs of 3 types (Rice, Miso, Sunomono Included)
Lunch Sushi & Tempura Combo
Chef's choice of 7 pcs nigiri and 7 pcs Vegetable Tempura (Miso, Sunomono Included)
Chicken Box
Grilled chicken over rice, steamed vegetables
Beef Box
Korean style beef over rice, steamed vegetables
Shrimp Box
Shrimp tempura over rice, steamed vegetables
Custom Roll
Jiffy Roll
Caterpillar Roll
Spider Roll
Futomaki
Gateway Roll
John Roll
Mike Roll
KC Roll
Tom Roll
Sarah Roll
Who's Your Daddy
Who's Your Grandpa
Salmon Toro Special Roll
Jason Roll
Cryptonite Roll
BSCR Half and Half
BSCR Extra Scallop/Shrimp
Add Blue Crab
Add Lemon On Top
Add Avocado On Top
Dessert
Beverages
Bottle water
Canned Soda
Ramune
Iced Tea
Green Tea
Lemonade
Hana Awaka
Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo
Dassai
Kikusui
Nigori
KJ Chardonnay Bottle
KJ Chardonnay Glass
KJ Pinot Noir Bottle
KJ Pinot Noir Glass
Plum Wine
Onigoroshi
Hot Sake (small)
Hot Sake (large)
Beer (small)
Beer (large)
Soju
Drink special
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E, Grover Beach, CA 93433
Photos coming soon!