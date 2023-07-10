Yang Ming Garden 17853 santiago blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Yang Ming Garden was established in Orange in 1994, relocating to Villa Park in the January of 2020. We strive for the freshest ingredients, tastiest dishes, and best cocktails all served by an attentive staff. We are looking forward to serving new and returning customers for many more years.
Location
17853 santiago blvd, Villa Park, CA 92861
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Villa Park