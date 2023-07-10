Yang Ming Garden 17853 santiago blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Egg Roll (1)

$2.49

Spring Roll (1)

$1.99

Cheese Wonton (8)

$9.99

Chicken Potstickers (6)

$9.99

Steamed Ckn Dumplings (6)

$9.99

Veggie Potstickers (6)

$9.99

Steamed Vegi Dumplings (6)

$9.99

Fried Wonton (8)

$7.99

Fried Shrimp (6)

$11.99

Paper Wrapped Chicken (6)

$9.99

Chicken Lettuce Wrap (4)

$13.99

Sliced BBQ Pork

$13.99

Beef Skewers (4)

$11.99

Soup

Chicken Egg Drop Soup (320z)

$11.99

Wor Wonton Soup (32oz)

$13.99

Hot and Sour Soup (32oz)

$13.99

Sizzling Rice Soup (32oz)

$13.99

Tofu Vegetable Soup (32oz)

$12.99

Chicken Corn Soup (32oz)

$12.99

Daily Soup (cup)

$3.99

Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.99

Orange Chicken

$15.99

Cashew Chicken

$15.99

Gun Powder Chicken

$15.99

Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

$15.99

Chicken w/ Fresh Veggie

$15.99

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99

Mango Chicken

$15.99

String Bean Chicken

$15.99

Lemon Chicken

$15.99

Chicken with Spinach

$16.99

Almond Chicken

$15.99

Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce

$15.99

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$15.99

Chicken w/ Broccoli

$14.99

Curry Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Chop Suey

$14.99

Asparagus Chicken

$17.99

Chicken w/ Snowpeas Water Chestnuts

$17.99

Beef

Beef w/ Broccoli

$18.99

Mongolian Beef

$19.99

Szechuan Beef

$19.99

Beef w/ Fresh Veggie

$19.99

Beef w/ Snow Peas Mushrooms

$20.99

Green Pepper Beef

$18.99

Tomato Beef

$18.99

Kung Pao Beef

$18.99

Black Pepper Beef

$18.99

Beef w/ Garlic Sauce

$18.99

Pork

Sweet and Sour Pork

$15.99

Mu Shu Pork

$15.99

Pork Chop Suey

$14.99

Firecracker Pork

$15.99

BBQ Pork w/ Snow Peas Chestnuts

$17.99

Pork w/ Garlic Sauce

$15.99

Seafood

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$19.99

Gunpowder Shrimp

$19.99

Kung Pao Shrimp

Firecracker Pawns

$19.99

Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$19.99

Shrimp w/ Fresh Veggies

$19.99

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$19.99

Shrimp w/ Snow Peas Water Chestnuts

$20.99

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$18.99

Szechuan Shrimp

$19.99

Sizzling Triple Delight

$20.99

Kung Pao Three Flavors

$19.99

Vegetables

Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce

$14.99

Eggplant Tofu w/ Garlic Sauce

$14.99

Szechuan Tofu (Ma Po Tofu)

$14.99

Buddhist Delight

$14.99

Sechuan String Beans

$14.99

Black Bushrooms and Bok Choy

$14.99

Kung Pao Tofu

$14.99

Sauteed Mandarin Tofu

$14.99

Spinach w/ Minced Garlic

$14.99

Noodles

Garlic Lo Mein

$9.99

Veggie Lo Mein

$12.99

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.99

Beef Lo Mein

$14.99

BBQ Pork Lo Mein

$14.99

Shrimp Lo Mein

$16.99

House Lo Mein

$16.99

*Beef Chow Fun

$16.99

Chicken Chow Fun

$15.99

Veggie Chow Fun

$13.99

Shrimp Chow Fun

$17.99

House Special Chow Fun

$17.99

House Pan Fried Noodles

$16.99

Chicken Pan Fried Noodles

$14.99

Shrimp Pan Fried Noodles

$16.99

Chicken and Shrimp Pad Thai

$15.99

Chicken Pad Thai

$14.99

Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$13.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

House Special Fried Rice

$16.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.99

Prok Fried Rice

$13.99

Beef Fried Rice

$14.99

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.99

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.99

Steamed Rice (cup)

$1.99

Plain Fried Rice (cup)

$2.99

Brown Rice (cup)

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Yang Ming Garden was established in Orange in 1994, relocating to Villa Park in the January of 2020. We strive for the freshest ingredients, tastiest dishes, and best cocktails all served by an attentive staff. We are looking forward to serving new and returning customers for many more years.

Location

17853 santiago blvd, Villa Park, CA 92861

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

