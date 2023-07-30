Keoni Island Food Menu

Specials

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$12.00

Panko Breaded Chicken, Katsu Sauce,House Slaw, Brioche Bun

Aloha Burger

$12.00

Beef Patty, Pineapple, Tomato, Arugula, Sriracha Aioli, Cheese, Brioche Bun

Loco Moco

$14.00

2 Beef Patties, Brown Gravy, Sunnyside up Egg, served with White Rice.

Spam Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried Rice, Spam, Carrot, Green Onion,Sesame seeds, Egg

Chicken Yellow Curry

$14.00

Chicken, Potato, Carrot, Onion, Coconut Milk, Yellow Curry, served with Rice

Soy Garlic Glazed Salmon

$16.00

Salmon Filet, Soy Glaze, Garlic, Served with White Rice, Macaroni salad, House slaw

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp, Garlic, Butter, Served with White rice, Macaroni Salad, House Slaw

Bowls

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$12.00

Panko Breaded Chicken, Katsu Sauce

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Garlic Furikake Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Soy glaze, Garlic, Furikake

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Pork Belly Bowl

$14.00

Teriyaki Beef Bowl

$15.00

Beef Skirt Steak, Teriyaki Glaze

Kalbi Beef Short Rib Bowl

$15.50

Single Plate

Chicken Katsu Single

$14.00

Panko Breaded Chicken, Katsu Sauce

Garlic Furikake Fried Chicken Single

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Soy glaze, Garlic, Furikake

Teriyaki Chicken Single

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Single

$14.00

Sweet Tangy BBQ Grilled Chicken

Pork Belly Single

$16.00

Slow Cooked Pork Belly

Teriyaki Beef Single

$17.00

Beef Skirt Steak, Teriyaki Glaze

Kalbi Beef Short Rib Single

$17.50

Marinated Kalbi Beef Short Rib

Combo Plate

Chicken / Chicken Combo Plate

$15.00

Chicken / Pork Belly Combo Plate

$16.00

Chicken / Beef Combo Plate

$17.50

Beef / Pork Belly Combo Plate

$18.50

Beef / Beef Combo Plate

$19.00

Kids Meals

Kids Keiki Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Katsu

$8.00

Sides

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

House Slaw

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Pickled Veggies

$6.00

Spam Musubi

Dessert

Malasadas

$2.50

Filled Malasada

$3.00

3 Filled Malasadas

$8.00

6 Filled Malasadas

$14.00

12 Filled Malasadas

$25.50

Drinks

Crafted Drinks

Ube Horchata

$5.00

Limeade

$5.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

3 Crafted Drinks

$12.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Soda