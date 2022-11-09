Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
7496 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
Popular Items
Utensils 🥢
Noodle Bowl
Plates/Entrees
Avocado Tofu Brown Rice Salad
Mixed greens w/ tofu, avocado, brown rice, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame ginger dressing. Gluten free and vegan (unless certain optional substitutions or additions are made).
Banh Mi
Sandwich on wheat sub roll w/ pickled vegetables, jalapeños, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.
Bento Box
Choice of chicken or tofu w/ mixed vegetables in yellow curry sauce. Includes brown rice, ginger rice noodles, mixed greens, and soup. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.
Bibimbap
Korean rice dish w/ choice of protein, kimchi, pickled vegetables, steamed vegetables, sunny side up egg, sprouts, and scallions. Includes bibimbap sauce and side soup. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Daily Wrap
Choice of chicken or tofu in a flour tortilla w/ kimchi, avocado, rice, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.
Impossible Burger
Plant-based burger on a wheat kaiser roll w/ kimchi, vegan spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, and pickles. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing. Vegan.
Kung Pao Noodles
Spicy ramen (wheat) noodle stir-fry w/ broccoli, onions, bell peppers, sunny side up egg, peanuts, sprouts, and scallions. Contains fish sauce and oyster sauce.
Local Grass Fed Burger
Northwind Farms (Tivoli, NY) 8 oz. grass-fed beef burger on wheat brioche bun w/ kimchi, spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, and pickles. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing.
Miso-Sake Cured Salmon
Grilled salmon w/ Chinese broccoli, brown rice, miso butter, and scallions. Gluten free.
Pad Thai w/ Peanuts
Flat rice noodle stir-fry w/ vegetables, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sprouts, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan. **Marinade for beef, chicken, and pork belly always contains fish sauce.
Pork Tan Tan
Spicy sesame-miso ground pork and ramen (wheat) noodle stir-fry w/ scallions, sesame seeds, and chili oil. Contains oyster sauce.
Red Curry Seafood Stew
Thai red coconut curry broth w/ shrimp, fish, calamari, mussels, white rice (contains butter), cilantro, and lime. Gluten free.
Small Plates/Appetizers
Veggie Dumplings
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ carrot, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. Includes sweet chili dipping sauce. Vegan.
Pork Dumplings
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ braised pork, scallions, sambal chili sauce, tamari, and sesame oil. Includes sweet sesame-soy chili sauce.
Steamed Buns w/ Pickles
Two soft steamed wheat buns (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, pickles, and scallions. *Option to make vegetarian.
Korean Tacos
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Satay w/ Peanut Sauce
Two skewers of grilled protein of choice w/ crushed peanuts, scallions, and peanut sauce. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.
Raw Kale Salad
Raw kale salad w/ sesame ginger dressing and tamari roasted almonds. *Gluten free unless seitan added. *Vegan unless non-vegan protein added.
Peanut Noodles
Udon (wheat) noodles tossed in peanut sauce. Vegan.
Ginger Noodles
Noodles tossed in ginger garlic oil. Vegetarian. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.
Specials 🌟
South Broadway Special
Choice of chicken or tofu in Thai basil chili sauce w/ mixed vegetables and rice. Gluten free. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.
Fish Tacos
w/ pickled vegetables, avocado, and chili mayo.*For full ingredient info, please call.
Korean Noodle Bowl w/ Beef
w/ tonkotsu noodles, oyster mushrooms, broccoli, and spicy sesame miso-pork broth. *For full ingredient info, please call.
Oyster Mushrooms & Chicken in Kaffir Lime Sauce
w/ jasmine rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.
Szechuan Clams, Shrimp & Udon Noodles
w/ veggies, sprouts and scallions
Japanese Eggplant in Green Curry Sauce
w/ chicken or tofu and white rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.
Teriyaki Chicken or Tofu
w/ mixed veggies and jasmine rice.
Sides
Miso Soup
12 oz. Includes scallions and shiitake mushrooms. Contains fish stock. Gluten free.
Broth-Side
12 oz. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.
Protein-Side
*Option to make gluten free or vegan.
Noodles-Side
*Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Rice-Side
Gluten free. Vegetarian. *Option to make vegan.
Avocado-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Mixed Greens-Side
Includes sesame ginger dressing. Gluten free. Vegan.
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato & house dressing.
Kimchi-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Pickled Veggies-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Jalapeños-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Steamed Veggies-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Steamed Kale-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Broccoli-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Boiled Egg-Side
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Sauce-Side
Gluten free. Vegetarian. *Option to make vegan.
Kids Menu
Kids Noodle Bowl
Kids size noodle soup w/ choice of protein and mixed vegetables. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Kids Bento Box w/ Satay
Choice of grilled chicken or tofu on a stick w/ peanut sauce. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.
Kids Bento Box w/ Udon Veggie Stir-Fry
Udon (wheat) noodle and vegetable stir-fry. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. *Option to make vegan.
Kids Bento Box w/ Steamed Bun
Soft steamed wheat bun (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, and pickles. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. *Option to make vegetarian.
Kids Juice Box
Honest brand organic juice box.
Desserts
Vietnamese Coffee Chocolate Tart
Chocolate coffee tart topped w/ sweetened condensed milk and peanuts. Contains gluten and dairy.
Coconut Passion Fruit Pudding
Coconut milk based passion fruit pudding topped w/ candied ginger. Gluten free. Vegan.
New York Style Cheesecake
Contains cream cheese, eggs, sugar, lemon juice, sour cream, vanilla extract, unsalted butter and flour. Choice of plain or with sauce. Contains gluten and dairy.
Carrot Cake 🥕
Contains gluten and dairy.
Pistachio Cheesecake
Contains gluten & dairy. *For full ingredient info, please call.
Dog Menu
Bubble Tea
*SPECIAL* Caramel Apple Milk Tea
house made apple cider & caramel syrup and milk. *caffeine free
*SPECIAL* Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea
Banana Milk Tea
Contains milk. Caffeine free.
Black Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Coconut Coffee
Contains milk and caffeine.
Fresh Strawberry Milk Tea
Caffeine free. *Option to make vegan.
Honeydew Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Lavender Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Lychee Milk Tea
Contains milk. Caffeine free.
Mango Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Matcha Milk Tea
Papaya Milk Tea
*contains milk.
Pineapple Milk Tea
*contains milk and caffeine.
Taro Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Thai Chai Milk Tea
contains caffeine. *Option to be made vegan
Thai Tea
Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.
Tropical Passion Fruit
Caffeine free. Vegan.
Non-Alcoholic
Strawberry Rhubarb Soda
House-made soda w/ fresh muddled strawberries.
Pineapple Mint Soda
Strawberry Mint Lemonade
Lemonade w/ fresh muddled strawberries and mint.
Cranberry Seltzer Lime
Cranberry juice and seltzer w/ a splash of lime juice.
Ginger Palmer
Lemonade and black iced tea w/ fresh muddled ginger.
Reed's Extra Ginger Brew
12 oz. All-natural, strong ginger beer.
Fountain Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Ginger Ale.
Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
16.9 oz.
Kids Juice Box
Honest brand organic juice box.
Lemonade
Seltzer
Coffee & Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Cold brew coffee w/ evaporated and sweetened condensed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Iced Coffee
Cold brew. Contains caffeine. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Americano
Contains caffeine. *Option for decaf. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Cappuccino
Single shot of espresso w/ steamed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option for decaf or vegan. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Espresso
Single or double. Contains caffeine. *Option for decaf. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Latte
Double shot of espresso w/ steamed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make decaf, iced, or vegan. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Thai Mocha Latte
Espresso, milk, and chocolate chili powder. Contains caffeine. *Option to make decaf, iced, or vegan. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Vietnamese Coffee
Double espresso w/ sweetened condensed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option for decaf. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Thai Iced Tea
Strong-brewed black spiced tea w/ evaporated and sweetened condensed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.
Iced Tea
Black, Green, or Tropical Turmeric. Organic. (Divinitea, Halfmoon, NY)
Hot Tea
Black, Green, Thai Chai, Chamomile, Lavender, Tropical Turmeric, or Fresh Mint. Organic (except fresh mint). (Divinitea, Halfmoon, NY)
Fresh Lemon Ginger Honey Tea
Fresh muddled ginger and lemon w/ honey. Caffeine free.
Thai Chai Latte
House-made chai syrup w/ foamed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make iced or vegan.
Matcha Latte
Green tea powder w/ steamed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make iced or vegan. (Divinitea, Halfmoon, NY)
Specialty Cocktails
Cucumber Thai Basil Rickey🥒
Gin, lime, cucumber, Thai basil, and soda.
Yuzu Margarita
Espolòn, yuzu, Cointreau, and lime.
Thai Martini🍸
Vodka, kaffir lime, lemongrass, ginger, simple and lemon.
Passion Fruit Mojito
White rum, mint, passion fruit, lime, simple and soda.
Hibiscus Prosecco🌺
Prosecco, hibiscus blossom, and hibiscus syrup.
Nigori Mule ☁️
Cloudy nigori sake, ginger beer, and lime.
Cherry Yuzu Whiskey Sour 🍒
Suntory Toki whiskey, cherry liqueur, yuzu, and cherry puree.
Smoked Apricot & Thai Chili Margarita 🌶
Thai chili infused tequila, mezcal, Luxardo apricot liqueur, and lime.
Hot Apple Cider Sake
Hot apple cider and house sake. Choose small (4oz.) or large (7oz.).
Fall Sangria
Red wine, apple cider, spices, pears, and apples
Pumpkin Spice White Russian 🎃
Vodka, Kahlua, pumpkin syrup, and cream w/ a Graham cracker crust and whipped cream
Beer
Kirin Bottle
12 oz. Lager. 5% ABV.
Singha Bottle
12 oz. Lager. 5% ABV.
Tiger Bottle
12 oz. Lager. 5% ABV.
Sapporo Can
22 oz. Lager. 4.9% ABV.
Mill House Köld One Can
16 oz. Kölsch. 4.6% ABV. (Poughkeepsie, NY)
Keegan Ales Mother's Milk Stout Bottle
12 oz. Stout. 6% ABV. (Kingston, NY)
Hitachino Nest White Ale Bottle
11.2 oz. White Ale. 5.5% ABV.
Màkku Blueberry
Unfiltered Korean rice beer. 12 oz can. 6% ABV. *Gluten free
Sake
House Sake
Gekkeikan sake. Dry, herbaceous, hints of grapefruit. *Warm option available for carafe sizes.
Seikyo “Takehara” Junmai
Mellow, hints of honey and brown butter. *Warm option available for carafe sizes.
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake
Creamy and floral with hints of white grape
Ozeki Nigori
Unfiltered sake. Creamy, rich, full-bodied.
Joto Daiginjo
Satin finish, hints of sage and spiced apple.
Hakutsuru Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake
Light, fizzy, and mildly sweet.
Soku Pineapple
Pineapple Soju cocktail. 12 oz can. 6% ABV.
Soku Strawberry
Strawberry Soju cocktail. 12 oz can. 6% ABV
"Panda" Cup Sake To-Go
6.5 oz. Miyozakura Junmai sake in famous glass panda cup. Smooth and rich w/ a dry crisp finish.
Plum Wine
Gekkeikan plum wine. Sweet, rich, full-bodied.
Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak. Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.
