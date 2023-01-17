Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zacatecas

No reviews yet

10150 W Grand Ave

Franklin Park, IL 60131

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Burrito
Caldo

Botanas

Frijoles con Chorizo

$10.00

Refried beans with chorizo and melted cheese

Guacamole con Chips

$10.00

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Melted Cheese

Mini Flautas

$10.00

6 mini corn flautas filled with chicken or beef topped with sour cream and cheese

Nachos Zacatecas

$11.00

corn chips topped with beans, cheese, nacho cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Fajitas

Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas

Fajitas

$14.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Shell filled with beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Caldo

Caldo

$10.00

Sopa Fideo

$3.00

Chicken noodle soup

Frijoles Charros

$3.00

Tamales

Tamales

$3.00

Tamal Dinner

$11.00

Enchiladas

Three rolled tortillas dipped in your choice of salsa. Topped with cheese, served with rice and beans

Enchiladas

$14.00

Alambres

Beef steak, chicken, chorizo, and ham mixed together with green peppers, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms. topped with melted cheese. comes with small side of sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Alambres

$21.00

Side Orders

Arroz

$2.50

side of rice

Frijoles

$2.50

side of beans

Crema

$1.50

sour cream

Queso

$1.50

Cheese

Salsa

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Chips and Salsa

$4.50

French Fries

$3.00

1/2 Aguacate

$3.00

half order of avocado

3 Chiles Torreados

$2.00

3 grilled jalapeños

Jalapeños y Zanahorias en Vinagre

$3.00

Jalapeños with carrots

Tortilla de Maiz (8)

$1.50

Corn Tortillas

Tortilla de Harina (4)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

Nopales

$2.00

Huevo

$1.50

Cebollitas

$2.50

Side guacamole

$4.00

Cheesefries

$4.25

Mole 8oz

$4.00

Tocino

$3.50

Telera

$1.50

Chips

$2.25

Pan Blanco

$1.50

Pan Integral

$1.50

Tacos

choice of meat topped with cilantro and onion

Tacos

$2.75

Taco Dinner

$10.75

3 Tacos with rice and beans

Tacos Supreme

$3.75

Taco Supreme Dinner

$13.75

3 Tacos with rice and beans

Taco Loco

$3.80

Taco Loco Dinner

$13.75

Taco Zacatecanos (2)

$8.50

Taco Zacatecanos Dinner

$13.75

Tortas

Mexican sandwich spread with beans, mayo, avocado, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese.

Torta

$7.00

Torta Dinner

$9.50

Torta Milanesa

$8.50

Torta with breaded meat.

Torta Milanesa Dinner

$11.00

Torta Hawaiana

$9.00

Mexican sandwich with breaded steak, ham, pineapple, beans, mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.

Torta Hawaiana Dinner

$11.50

Torta Cubana

$10.00

Milanesa, chicken, chorizo, egg, ham, avocado, pico de gallo, beans, lettuce, and cheese

Torta Cubana Dinner

$12.50

Torta Jerezana

$7.50

Torta Jerezana Dinner

$10.00

Pambazos

chorizo with potatoes, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, bread soaked in salsa guajillo

Pambazo

$8.50

Pambazo Dinner

$11.00

Quesadillas

tortilla with melted cheese

Quesadilla Maiz

$2.25

Quesdailla Harina

$2.50

Quesadilla Hawaiana

$8.50

Quesadilla Dinner Harina

$10.00

Quesadilla Dinner Maiz

$9.25

Quesadilla Grande

$6.50

Quezabirrias

$14.00

Burritos

Burrito

$7.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo

Burrito Dinner

$10.00

Burrito Suizo

$9.00

Burrito topped with melted cheese and sour cream

Burrito Suizo Dinner

$11.50

Burrito Norteño

$10.00

Filled with beans, mushrooms, pico de Gallo mixed with salsa gaujillo. Topped with melted cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Burrito Norteño Dinner

$12.50

Burrito Greengo

$10.00

Filled with beans, mushrooms, pico de Gallo mixed with salsa verde. Topped with melted cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Burrito Greengo Dinner

$12.50

Burrito Ranchero

$10.00

Filled with beans, mushrooms, pico de Gallo mixed with salsa ranchera. Topped with melted cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Burrito Ranchero Dinner

$12.50

Chimichanga

$10.00

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.50

Burrito Poblano

$9.00

Burrito Poblano Dinner

$11.50

Country Burrito

$10.00

Country Burrito Dinner

$12.50

Burrito Salad

$7.50

Tostadas

Tostada

$4.50

Tostada Dinner

$11.50

Gorditas

Gordita

$4.50

Gordita Dinner

$11.50

Sopes

Sope

$5.00

Sope Dinner

$12.50

Especialidades

Flautas

$13.00

Chiles Rellenos Zacatecas

$14.00

Bistec Ranchero

$14.00

Bistec A La Mexicana

$14.00

Bistec o Pollo Monterrey

$15.00

Lengua en Salsa Verde

$15.00

Chicharron en Salsa Verde

$14.00

Guisado de Puerco en Salsa Roja

$13.00

Bistec Jarocho

$18.00

Pollo a la Parilla

$14.00

Pollo Asado

$15.00

Pollo con Mole

$14.00

Pollo a La Parilla en Salsa

$15.00

Arrachera Asada

$20.00

Arrachera Asada Suiza

$21.00

Tampiqueña

$22.00

Tampiqueña Zacatecas

$23.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$14.00

Mariscos

Arroz con Camaron

$14.00

Camarones al Mojo De Ajo

$16.00

Camarones Veracruzanos

$17.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.00

Camarones a la Plancha

$16.00

Camarones an Salsa Chipotle

$16.00

Tostadas de Ceviche de Camaron

$5.00

Tacos de Pescado (3)

$11.00

Tacos de Pescado Dinner

$13.00

Camarones Empanizados

$12.00

Cocktel de Camaron

$12.00

Caldo de Camaron

$12.00

Caldo de Pescado

$11.00

Caldo de Camarón y Pescado

$16.00

Filete de Tilapia

$15.00

Filete a la Diabla

$16.00

Filete Veracruzano

$17.00

Combinations

Combinacion #1

$14.00

Combinacion #2

$14.00

Combinacion #3

$14.00

Fin de Semana

Menudo

$9.00

Pozole

$9.00

Birria de Res

$12.00

Breakfast

Pancakes

$7.00

French Toast

$9.00

Veggie Omelete

$11.00

Denver Omelete

$12.00

Mexican Omelet

$13.00

Veggie Skillet

$11.00

Mexican Skillet

$13.00

Mejor Skillet

$16.00

Desayuno

Huevos

$9.00

Papas

$9.00

Chilaquiles

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Lunch

Hamburger with Fries

$8.50

Cheesburger with Fries

$9.50

Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.50

Hawaian Burger with Fries

$10.50

Mexican Burger with Fries

$11.50

Grilled Hot Dog with Fries

$5.50

Bebidas (N/A)

Aguas Frescas

$2.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cafe

$3.50

Champurado

$3.00

Champurado To Go

$4.00

Chocolate Abuelita

$3.50

Chocolate Abuelita To Go

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea with Honey

$3.00

Jugo de Naranja Natural

$5.00

Leche

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Licuados

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sodas

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

TopoChelada

$4.50

Botella de Agua

$1.00

Postres (Copy)

Flan

$4.00

Banana Flautas

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Churro

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids 1 huevo 2 tocino

$5.50

Kids taco

$5.50

Kids Flauta

$5.50

Kids Mini Burrito

$5.50

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

kids cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

kids hot dog

$4.75

kids nuggets

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Taco Maiz

$7.50

Lunch Taco Harina

$8.00

Lunch Tamales

$7.50

Lunch Tostada

$6.50

Lunch Sope

$6.75

Lunch Gordita

$6.50

Lunch Quesadilla Maiz

$7.00

Lunch Quesadilla Harina

$7.20
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10150 W Grand Ave, Franklin Park, IL 60131

Directions

