Zac's Burgers - Milltown 348 Ryders Ln
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
We take pride in our food quality. Come in and enjoy!
Location
348 Ryders Ln, Milltown, NJ 08850
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
K-Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot - East Brunswick
No Reviews
300 State Route 18 East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View restaurant