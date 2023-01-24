Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zazu Gastropub 112 S 8th st

review star

No reviews yet

112 S 8th st

Opelika, AL 36801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Oysters

$14.00

Calabrian chili butter, House yeast rolls

Poutine

$12.00

Duck fat fries, brown gravy, cheese curds, burnt ends

Pork Spring Rolls

$9.00

Braised Pork, cabbage, ginger, honey, soy, korean BBQ sauce

Smoked Pimento Cheese

$10.00

White Cheddar Pimento Cheese, House pickles, Cracker Bread

Pop Rock Shrimp

$14.00

Flash fried rock shrimp, Chili lime honey

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Conecuh, Jalapeno jam, whipped cream cheese

Soup & Salad

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons

Spinach & Pecan

$10.00

Spinach, Honeycrisp apple, red onion, candied pecans, red wine vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, Red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette

Cup of Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl of Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

Pimento Cheese Burger

$14.00

8oz. custom steak blend, fried onions, house bacon, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato

Cheese Burger

$12.00

8 oz. custom steak blend, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Hamburger

$12.00

8 oz. custom steak blend, lettuce, tomato, red onion

The Gambler

$14.00

Smash burger, Two 4 oz. patties, onions, mustard, pickled green tomato, jalapeno bacon jam, jalapeno aioli, american cheese

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Stone ground grits, gulf shrimp, creole butter, okra

Ribeye

$38.00

14oz. Ribeye, whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, roasted oyster mushroom demi glace

Salmon Puttanesca

$28.00

Israeli cous cous, yellow squash, green tomato pico de gallo, sweet soy

Pan Seared Black Grouper

$32.00

lemon and fennel risotto, beurre blanc, pecorino romano, turnips three ways

Korean Style Boneless Short Rib

$29.00Out of stock

Braised beef short rib, ginger rice, collards, pickled carrots, cilantro

Blackened Catch

$32.00

Stone ground grits, green beans, crawfish & conecuh cream sauce

Vegetarian Plate

$16.00

Dinner Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, Red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.00

Duck Fat Fries

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Mash

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Okra

$3.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Gravy

$1.00

Extra Toast

$2.00

Side Chip Aioli

Side Honey Mustard

Side Caesar Dressing

Side Balsamic

Side Red Vin

Side Caramel

Side BBQ

Side Demi

$1.00

Side Cream Sauce

$1.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Pound Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Coffee & Biscotti

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eclectic farm fresh food. Fine dining quality in a casual atmosphere. Our cuisine focus is on souther comfort food that brings in flavors from around the world to create our own take on classics.

Location

112 S 8th st, Opelika, AL 36801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dough Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 48
104 S. 8th St. Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
122 South 8th St - 101 Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Botanic Grille - 1702 Frederick Road
orange starNo Reviews
1702 Frederick Road Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Brick & Spoon
orange starNo Reviews
2836 Pepperell Pkwy #101 Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Plant Bae Express
orange starNo Reviews
2816 Pepperell Parkway Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Savanh Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 63
1750 Opelika Road Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Opelika

Niffers Place - Opelika
orange star4.4 • 1,647
917 S Railroad Ave Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Next Level Cafe - NEW
orange star4.0 • 270
1006 1st Ave Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Dough Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 48
104 S. 8th St. Opelika, AL 36801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Opelika
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston