Oregon Garden Resort

Nestled into the tranquil landscape of the Willamette Valley in charming Silverton, Oregon, the restaurants at the Oregon Garden Resort celebrate the bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy!

895 W Main Street

Popular Items

Proscuitto Dates$12.00
Dinner Caesar Salad$12.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with housemade creamy caesar dressing. Topped with parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted garlic cloves
Chicken Bacon Wrap$15.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, chopped tomato & pepper jack cheese. Wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla.
Lemon Pepper Chicken Pasta$15.00
Linguini pasta tossed in a creamy lemon pepper sauce with spinach. Topped with an 8oz chicken breast.
Coconut Prawns$12.00
Six large prawns coated with panko and coconut shavings then fried. Served on a bed of cabbage with sweet chili sauce.
BBQ Brisket Mac$26.00
Grilled Ribeye (GF)$42.00
10 oz Cedar River ribeye grilled to perfection and topped with herb butter. With choice and Seasonal Vegetables
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Northwest Berry Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens topped with seasonal berries, hazelnuts and goat cheese. Served with Raspberry vinaigrette.
Dinner Garden Salad$12.00
Silverton OR

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
