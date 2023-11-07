The Hideaway Lounge - NEW
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
We pride ourselves on our creative craft cocktails, delicious pizzas and pastas, friendly bar staff and welcoming atmosphere. We offer fresh, house-made bagels on Saturdays and Sundays, live music on Friday and Saturday nights!
1824 Lancaster Dr Ne, Salem, OR 97305
