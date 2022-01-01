Go
Toast

Oval & Ale

Artisan Pizza, Craft Beer, and Wine served in a friendly environment with outdoor seating and a picnic area!
Our Roman Pizza recipe, Pinsa, is a lighter, healthier version of a traditional pizza. Pinsa has a unique crunchy outside with a soft inside, hand-stretched to perfection in the traditional oval shape. Yes - that's the Oval! The result is a more digestible, low gluten, low calorie, and low fat flatbread crust.

PIZZA • SALADS

47 S Hampstead Village Dr

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$7.50
Patio Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens • Cherry Tomato • Cucumber • Roasted Broccoli • Cranberry Raisins • Fresh Mozzarella • House Balsamic Vinaigrette
Meat Lover$11.00
BBQ Chicken Pinsa$10.50
Traditional$8.00
Build Your Own$8.00
Kids Cheese$6.00
Chicken Pesto$10.50
Greek Pinsa$10.50
Prosciutto Pinsa$11.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating

Location

47 S Hampstead Village Dr

Hampstead NC

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sawmill Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kornerstone Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tidewater Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

At Tidewater Oyster Bar, our succulent cuisine is lovingly prepared and locally sourced -- so you can taste all the freshness of the sea. Tide to Table.

Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston