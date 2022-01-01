Go
Pacific Coast Spirits

First Farm-to-Table Restaurant and Grain-to-Glass Distillery in San Diego under one roof. We take the synergy of cuisine and beverage to the next level.

PCS American Double Smash Burger$18.00
Distillery Fries$16.00
Sunny Side Egg, Crispy Chorizo Sausage, Cotija, Smashed Avocado Whiskey Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Frezno Aioli, Cilantro
O'Side Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi (3)$16.00
Hummus Board$16.00
Chèvre Arugula$16.00
Pretzel Nuggets$16.00
Hot Pickle Chips$12.00
Spicy Fried Dill Pickles, Blue Cheese, Nashville Hot Sauce, Comeback PCS Sauce
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

404 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
