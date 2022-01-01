The Kluckin Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
13328 Burbank Blvd
Location
13328 Burbank Blvd
Sherman Oaks CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ireland's 32
Come in and enjoy!
Massis Kabob Sherman Oaks
Come in and enjoy!
Hugo’s Tacos Studio City
Our recipes come from a collection of taste memories that thread across the border into Mexico and back again, fusing ideas, ingredients and family history; recipes that were never fully written down before, but were passed from family member to family member, with each generation adding their own imprint.
The Rustic Spoon
Come in and enjoy!