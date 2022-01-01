Go
Toast
  • /
  • Paia
  • /
  • Paia Fishmarket & Restaurant

Paia Fishmarket & Restaurant

Fresh Fish With Aloha

100 Hana Highway

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

100 Hana Highway

Paia HI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wailuku Coffee Company (Haiku)

No reviews yet

Ha'iku Town's WCC Located across from the post office parking lot.

MY THAI MAUI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

r.i.p.e. juice maui

No reviews yet

We make every one of our raw, cold-pressed juices to order, so please order in advance.
*Note that pickup and delivery times are displayed in your local time zone. If you are outside of Hawai'i, please translate times displayed to Hawai'i Standard Time.*

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston