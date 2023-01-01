Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paia restaurants you'll love

Paia restaurants
  • Paia

Paia's top cuisines

American
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Paia restaurants

Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar image

 

Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar - 115 hana hwy

115 Hana Highway, Paia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$0.00
Double shot espresso, whole milk
Iced Coconut Caramel Latte$0.00
double shot espresso, organic coconut milk, vegan coconut caramel
Iced Coffee$0.00
More about Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar - 115 hana hwy
Main pic

 

Paia Fishmarket & Restaurant - 100 Hana Highway

100 Hana Highway, Paia

No reviews yet
More about Paia Fishmarket & Restaurant - 100 Hana Highway
Restaurant banner

 

Aumakua - 114 Aleiki Pl

149 Hana Highway, Paia

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Aumakua - 114 Aleiki Pl
