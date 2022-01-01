Palo Cedro Inn
Come in and enjoy!
9191 Deschutes Rd
Location
9191 Deschutes Rd
Palo Cedro CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Goodtimes Pizza
Goodtimes, Good Friends, and Good Food.
22049 Old 44 Drive, Palo Cedro CA
Open 11 AM - 9 PM
7 days a week.
Chicken Shack
Skip the Line.
Order Online!
From the Hearth Cafe
A Fast-casual dining experience with great food, superb service, and unbeatable prices! Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner - Coffee - Smoothies - And More!
Wilda's Grill
Come in and enjoy!