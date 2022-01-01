Go
Toast
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Pampered Palate Cafe

Pampered Palate Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

5800 Peach Street Unit 745

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16 oz Refresher$4.50
Brownie$2.59
Sunday @ Grandma's$8.79
Blueberry Muffin$2.79
20 oz Macchiato$4.95
Cinnamon Roll$2.99
16 oz Coffee$2.59
Fresh Fruit Cup$3.59
16 oz Macchiato$4.25
2 Pack ROds$2.25
See full menu

Location

5800 Peach Street Unit 745

Erie PA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riverside Brewing Company

No reviews yet

A Brewery Built on History

Sammy's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Meats smoked daily!! We have dine in, carryout and On-line orders.
Let us feed your family or office party. Call Tammy at (814)598-5483 for more information.

Lakeside Beach Bar

No reviews yet

Beautiful view of the Lake while dining in a casual, fun atmosphere!

Sunset Grill

No reviews yet

We are a seasonal restaurant because we are mainly outdoors and right on the water. We have great food, refreshing drinks, and amazing atmosphere all summer long.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston