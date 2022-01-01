Go
Toast

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

Located on the South End of Long Beach Island, NJ. Serving LBI's Favorite Pizza, Pasta, Seafood and more for 41 years! Come in and enjoy or grab take-out!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

1106 N Bay Ave • $$

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Salad
Tomato, Black Olive, Chic Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers and Sliced Onions served over a bed of greens with your choice of dressing
Cranberry Walnut Salad$15.00
Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served over a bed of greens with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
French Fries$6.00
Steak Cut Crispy Fries
Lg Anniversary Pizza$25.50
"A House Favorite" Fresh Garlic, Dollops of Ricotta, Splashed Sauce, Romano Cheese & Fresh Basil
Lg Pizza$18.50
The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
Breaded Chicken, Sauce & Melted Provolone
Penne Vodka$23.00
Our Homemade tomato cream sauce prepared with vodka, tossed with penne pasta
Cheese Steak$11.00
Chopped Steak with Melted American. Customize and add your favorite ingredients!
Caesar Salad
Hand Chopped Romaine, Grated Romano Cheese tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with Croutons and a sliced hardboiled egg.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1106 N Bay Ave

Beach Haven NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bird & Betty's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Stop by and enjoy our open air deck dinning overlooking the bay!

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

No reviews yet

Experience the Difference!

RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston