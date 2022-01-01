Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream
Delivery minimum $20
M-closed T-TH 11:00-8:00 Fri-Sat 11:00-9:00 Sun 12:00-8:00
270 West St
Popular Items
Location
270 West St
Bolton CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
A Villa Louisa
Located atop scenic Birch Mountain, on the Manchester / Glastonbury / Bolton town lines, 15 minutes from downtown Hartford, sits Connecticut’s premier event and wedding venue, A Villa Louisa
Specializing in Events Since 1890, A Villa Louisa is the perfect setting for all occasions. Available 7 days a week, our social and corporate event venue can accommodate any party or function. At A Villa Louisa, we'll customize any package to your taste and budget! Planning events can be simple and enjoyable with our in-house consultant to assist you with décor, ordering invitations, menu planning, seating arrangements and more.
A Villa Louisa specializes in Wedding Ceremonies and Receptions and also accommodates Rehearsal Dinners, Off Premise Catering, Showers, Anniversary Parties, Birthday Parties, Bar-Bat Mitzvah, Retirement Parties, and Corporate Events, Proms and Holiday Parties.
The Hollow at Manchester Country Club
Come in and enjoy!
Mulberry Street
Come in and enjoy!
Fatima’s
From our kitchen to your table!