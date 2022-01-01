Go
Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream

Delivery minimum $20
M-closed T-TH 11:00-8:00 Fri-Sat 11:00-9:00 Sun 12:00-8:00

270 West St

Popular Items

Boneless Wings (6)$9.50
6 battered tenders fried to a golden brown tossed in your choice of sauce
Burger$8.50
Two 3.5 oz smash burgers served plain or with your choice of toppings and condiments
Kids Burger$6.50
A 3.5 oz kids burger served with fries
16" Cheese Pizza$16.00
Our signature red sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and our seasonal blend of spices
French Fries$4.50
Fancy Crinkle Cut french fries fried to a golden brown tossed in salt
Kids Chicken Tenders Basket$6.50
4 chicken tenders fried golden brown served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Cold Cut Grinder
Served toasted or cold on our fresh local baked grinder roll
LG House Salad$8.50
Make your own custom salad bowl, your choice of lettuce and toppings. All salad bowls are served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and our house made garlic croutons
Wings
A local favorite, Our bone in wings are brined for 24 hours for added flavor and color, served with bleu cheese or ranch
10" Cheese Pizza$11.00
Our signature red sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and our seasonal blend of spices
Location

270 West St

Bolton CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
