Party Fowl
Nashville's first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.
2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd 238
Location
2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd 238
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crystal's Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Kabobster
We are Middle Eastern Halal Restaurant so Come in and enjoy!
Acropolis
Voted Cityscope best Overall Restaurant 2018
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0237
Nothing Bundt Cakes