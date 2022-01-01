Go
Toast

FIAMMA pizza company

| Authentic Neapolitan and Sicilian style pizza | Pizza with Heritage | OPEN EVERYDAY 11AM - 10PM

PIZZA

405 N Market St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1494 reviews)

Popular Items

10'' Neapolitan$8.00
Cheese Bread$9.00
Soft bread, melted mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce
14'' Neapolitan$12.00
14'' Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, olive oil, fresh basil
14'' FIAMMA Pepperoni$21.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
Entree Arugula Salad$9.50
Arugula, pine nuts, parmesan, olive oil, fresh lemon
10'' Margherita$10.00
14'' Salsiccia & Pepe$24.00
Tomato sauce, bufala, sausage, caramelized onions, peppadew peppers, olive oil, fresh basil
Kid's Cheese Pizza$7.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Entree Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing on the side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

405 N Market St

Chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Bros

No reviews yet

Neighborhood pizzeria with local beer

Sluggo's North Vegetarian Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Basecamp Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Edley's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston