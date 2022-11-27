Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Southside Pizza

123 Reviews

$$

612 E Main St

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

20" Pepperoni
16" Red Pie
16" Pepperoni

16" Pizza

16" Red Pie

16" Red Pie

$15.00

Tomato Based Cheese Pie

16" White Pie

16" White Pie

$15.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Bases Cheese Pie

16" Pepperoni

$17.00
16" Bianco

16" Bianco

$18.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Parsley

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$17.00

Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

16" Spicoli

16" Spicoli

$18.00

Tomato Base, Double Sausage

16" Firestorm

16" Firestorm

$20.00

Tomato Base, Calabrese Salami, Calabrian Chili Peppers, Mikes Hot Honey

16" Mama Mia

16" Mama Mia

$23.00

Tomato Base, House Made Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Ricotta

16" Big Papa

16" Big Papa

$24.00

Tomato Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, House Made Meatballs, Bentons Bacon

16" Tartufo

16" Tartufo

$18.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Arugula

16" Veg Head

16" Veg Head

$19.00

Tomato Base, Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes

16" Buffalo Soldier

16" Buffalo Soldier

$23.00

Buffalo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Benton’s Bacon

16” BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Benton’s Bacon, Caramelized Onions

16” Papa Georgio

16” Papa Georgio

$23.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta

16” Supreme

16” Supreme

$23.00

Tomato Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Benton’s Bacon, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

16” Hawaiian

$19.00

16" Pizza of the Day

$24.00

20" Pizza

Tomato Base, House Made Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Ricotta
20" Red Pie

20" Red Pie

$19.00

Tomato Base Cheese Pie

20" White Pie

20" White Pie

$19.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Bases Cheese Pie

20" Pepperoni

$22.00
20" Bianco

20" Bianco

$22.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Parsley

20" Margherita

20" Margherita

$21.00

Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

20" Spicoli

20" Spicoli

$22.00

Tomato Base, Double Sausage

20" Firestorm

20" Firestorm

$25.00

Tomato Base, Calabrese Salami, Calabrian Chili Peppers, Mikes Hot Honey

20" Mama Mia

20" Mama Mia

$26.00

Tomato Base, House Made Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Ricotta

20" Big Papa

20" Big Papa

$28.00

Tomato Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, House Made Meatballs, Bentons Bacon

20" Tartufo

20" Tartufo

$23.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Arugula

20" Veg Head

20" Veg Head

$23.00

Tomato Base, Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes

20" Buffalo Soldier

20" Buffalo Soldier

$26.00

Buffalo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Benton’s Bacon

20” Papa Georgio

20” Papa Georgio

$26.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta

20” Supreme

20” Supreme

$27.00

Tomato Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Benton’s Bacon, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

20” BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Benton’s Bacon, Caramelized Onions

20” Hawaiian

$24.00

20" Pizza of the Day

$28.00

Gluten Free

Tomato Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Benton’s Bacon, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

10” Red Pie

$11.00

Tomato Base Cheese Pie

10” White Pie

$11.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Bases Cheese Pie

10” Bianco

$13.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Parsley

10” Margherita

$12.00Out of stock

Tomato Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

10” Spicoli

$12.00

Tomato Base, Double House Made Sausage

10” Firestorm

$14.00

Tomato Base, Calabrese Salami, Calabrian Chili Peppers, Mikes Hot Honey

10” Mama Mia

$15.00Out of stock

Tomato Base, House Made Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Ricotta

10” Big Papa

$15.00

Tomato Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, House Made Meatballs, Bentons Bacon

10” Tartufo

$13.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Arugula

10” Veg Head

$13.00

Tomato Base, Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes

10” Buffalo Soldier

$15.00

Buffalo Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Benton’s Bacon

10” BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Benton’s Bacon, Caramelized Onions

10” Papa Georgio

10” Papa Georgio

$15.00

Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta

10” Supreme

$15.00

Tomato Base, Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Benton’s Bacon, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

10” Pizza of the Day

$15.00Out of stock

Calzone

Calzone 1 topping

Calzone 1 topping

$11.00
Speciality Calzone

Speciality Calzone

$11.00

Stromboli

Stromboli 1 topping

Stromboli 1 topping

$11.00
Speciality Stromboli

Speciality Stromboli

$11.00

Dough Balls

Large Dough Ball

$6.00

Medium Dough Ball

$5.00

SANDWICHES

Meatball Parmesan

Meatball Parmesan

$11.00

House Meatballs covered with Marinara Sauce with Melted Provolone, Ricotta, and freshly shredded Grana Padano on a toasted Niedlov’s hoagie roll

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Breast covered with Marinara, Ricotta Cheese, Melted Provolone, Freshly shredded Grana Padano on a toasted Niedlov’s hoagie roll

1/2 Italian

$9.00Out of stock

PHILLY

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 Philly

$9.00Out of stock

Italian

$15.00Out of stock

Ham

$12.00Out of stock

1/2 Ham

$8.00Out of stock

Turkey

$12.00Out of stock

1/2 Turkey

$8.00Out of stock

Club

$13.00Out of stock

1/2 Club

$9.00Out of stock

SALADS

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.00

Fresh cut Romaine Hearts tossed in traditional anchovy Ceaser dressing and shredded Grana Padano cheese and croutons.

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$11.00

Fresh cut Romaine Hearts tossed in traditional anchovy Ceaser dressing and shredded Grana Padano cheese and croutons.

Small House

Small House

$7.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts, Iceberg Heads, and Spinach with a mixture of Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, and shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Served with house Red Wine vinaigrette dressings or Buttermilk Ranch.

Large House

Large House

$11.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts, Iceberg Heads, and Spinach with a mixture of Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, and shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Served with house Red Wine vinaigrette dressings or Buttermilk Ranch.

Large Italian Chop Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Small Italian Chop Salad

$8.00

Apps

A set of our hand rolled dough twisted and mixed with a garlic butter and served with Marinara Sauce
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

A set of our hand rolled dough twisted up and mixed with our homemade garlic butter and served with marinara sauce

Wings

$12.00

1/2 Bucket of Balls (5)

$10.00

Whole Bucket of Balls (10)

$18.00

Desserts

Cookie

Cookie

$2.00

Simply delicious chocolate chip cookie

Assorted Cheesecake

$3.75

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$3.75Out of stock

Sides

2oz Side of Ranch

$0.50

2oz Side of Parm

$0.50

4oz Side of Sauce

$1.00

2oz Side Of Sauce

$0.50

4oz Side of Banana Peppers

$1.00

4oz Side of Jalapenos

$2.00

4oz Side Of Cali Chilis

$2.00

2oz Ricotta

$1.00

4oz Ricotta

$2.00

Side Anchovy

$2.00

2oz Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Hot Honey

$0.50

Vinny

$0.50

2oz Ceaser Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$0.50

T-Shirt

Pizza Skull

Pizza Skull

$20.00

Pizza Zilla

$25.00

Classic T Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

Zip Up

Zip Up

$30.00
Pull Over

Pull Over

$30.00

Stickers

Pizza skull

$2.00

Place Setting

Dining kit

$0.25

Fork, Knife, Plate, and Napkins for one person

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

By The Slice Or Whole Pie 7 Days A Week

Location

612 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN 37408

Directions

Gallery
Southside Pizza image
Southside Pizza image
Southside Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Bros - Southside
orange starNo Reviews
1817 broad street Chattanooga, TN 37407
View restaurantnext
Slick's
orange star4.0 • 319
309 E Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2000 East 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN 37404
View restaurantnext
Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy - 818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114
orange starNo Reviews
818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Pizza Bros
orange star4.6 • 305
501 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,301
201 W Main Street, Ste 101 Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston