Go
Toast
  • /
  • Maiden
  • /
  • Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant

Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant

Persimmons will offer takeout service Tuesday - Saturday - from (11 am - 2 pm & 4:30-7 pm). Chef Antonio and staff have revised a family-friendly menu that will economically benefit your household during these uncertain times. Please visit our menu at persimmonsrestaurant.net to view descriptions of menu items.

100 Pollock St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

5lbs. Ground Beef 80/20$25.75
Date Night Steaks for 2 Meal Kit$19.99
2 choice of Steaks | Salad Kit or Spinach Dip | Starch Side Choice | Roasted Mkt Vegetable | Peppercorn Demi Glace | w/Recipe Card
Donate a Food Box$5.00
for out of work restaurant employees
Prime Rib Meal Kit for 2$31.99
2lb. Prime Rib Seasoned & Seared | Salad or Spinach Dip | Take and Bake Starch Side Choice | Roasted Vegetable Kit | Au Jus | Horseradish Cream | w/Recipe Card
Old School Cheeseburger [Single Patty]$6.00
Homemade American Cheese | Grilled Onions | Dukes Mayo | Sesame Bun
12oz Certified Angus NY Strip$8.39
(5) 6oz. Chicken Breast$6.99
12oz. Certified Angus Ribeyes$9.99
10oz. Certified Angus Sirloin Steak$7.65
Fish Tacos$9.00
Crispy MKT Fish | Green Apple & Fennel Slaw | Arugula | Radish | Chili Lim Vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

100 Pollock St.

New Bern NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Captain Ratty's

No reviews yet

The best meal in town! You haven't experienced New Bern until you try one of Captain Ratty's signature dishes.

Thai Angel

No reviews yet

1st Authentic Thai Food in Historic Downtown New Bern

The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern

No reviews yet

The Chelsea serves up delicious, local, seasonal New American Cuisine with careful attention to detail and an amazing amount of creativity. Our chef creates mouthwatering lunch and dinner menus that showcase the best New Bern has to offer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston