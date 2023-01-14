Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cork Wine Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

319 Bern St

New Bern, NC 28562

Antipasti

Marinated Olives

$6.00Out of stock

Assorted olives, sliced baguette

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Proscuitto, goat cheese, panko,garlic and herbs

Polpette

$8.00

Meatballs, red sauce, parmesan, basil

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

parmesan crisp, hollandaise

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Parmesan,rosemary

Chesapeake Fries

$8.00

Old bay, cheese sauce

French Fries

$6.00

lightly salted

Truffle burrata

$18.00

Charcuterie

Chef's Board

$22.00

Rotating selection of 3 cheeses & accoutrement

Big Board

$44.00

Rotating selection of 3 cheeses, 3 meats & accoutrement

Cicchetti

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Chevre,creme fraiche,parm crisp, dill

Proscuitto

$12.00

Ricotta, fig, hot honey

Beef Tenderloin

$14.00

Carmelized onion, blue cheese, horseradish chive aioli

Duck Breast

$14.00

goat cheese mousse, roasted cherry, hazelnut

Baccala Mantecato

$9.00

whipped cod

Salads

Brussel & Beet

$14.00

Crispy brussels, golden pickled beets,toasted pecans,dried cranberries, chevre

Italian Chop

$14.00

Romaine, proscuitto, salami, provolone, roasted red peppers, tomato, onion, Italian dressing

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Small Plates

Farmhouse Mussels

$16.00

Carmelized onions,bacon, blue cheese

Diver Scallops

$32.00

Blackened Diver scallops, blue cheese

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

White wine, garlic, herbs

Lollipop Lambchops

$27.00

Mint Chimichurri

Crab Cakes

$36.00

Bacon, scallion, Cajun remoulade

Petite Filet

$32.00

Red Wine demiglaze

Veal Cutlet

$17.00

Parmesan, lime wedge

Seafood en Brodo

$28.00

Wagyu Flat Iron

$42.00

Pasta

Penne ala Vodka

$16.00

Vodka sauce, parmesan, basil

Pasta Puttanesca

$13.00

Tomato, olives, capers, parmesan

Lamb Ragu Pappardelle

$16.00

Cold Sandwiches

Spicy Italian Hoagie

$13.00

Proscuitto, spicy capicola, genoa, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion

Mild Italian Hoagie

$13.00

Proscuitto, sweet capicola, genoa, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion

Roast Beef Hoagie

$11.00

In house roasted beef, provolone or cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion

Mortadella & Proscuitto Hoagie

$12.00

Mild provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion

Sweet Chicken Salad

$9.00

Dried Cranberries, celery, multigrain bread

Savory Chicken Salad

$9.00

dill, celery, onion, multigrain bread

Hot Sandwiches

Roast Beef Au Jus

$11.00

Provolone or cheddar, horseradish, au jus

Italian Chicken Cutlet

$12.00

Sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers

Meatball Parm

$12.00

Sauce, provolone

Roast Italian Pork

$12.00

Sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers

Angus Burger

$14.00

Cheddar, onion & jalapeno straws, garlic aioli, bacon jam

Grilled Cheese

French Onion

$12.00

Carmelized onion, gruyere, cheddar

Muffuletta

$12.00

Provolone, salami, capicola, olive tempanade

Brie

$12.00

Ham, pear, balsamic glaze

Bianco

$12.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, tomato

Pesto

$12.00

Specials

Grouper

$42.00

Hog Snapper

$42.00

Soup

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Lemoncello Mascarpone

$9.00

Triple choc cake

$6.00

Flourless Choc Torte

$8.00

Drinks

sweet tea

$3.00

unsweet tea

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

soda

$3.00

Special effects NA AMBER

$5.00

Special effects NA HOPPY IPA

$5.00

Special effects NA IPA

$5.00

Special effects NA PILS

$5.00

Extras

Extra Bread

$2.00

Red Wine BTL

BTL Aia Vecchia, Toscana Lagone

$48.00

Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon,Cab Franc Tuscany, 2019

BTL Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, 2020

BTL Domaine de la Rizoliere

$60.00

Camay AOP Beaujolais Villages, 2021

BTL Domaine Sick-Dreyer Pinot Noir

$70.00

Pinot Noir AOP Alsace, 2021

BTL Eraldo Revelli Autin Lungh Dolcetto

$72.00

Dolcetto Dogliani DOCC, 2019

BTL La Zerba Barbera

$72.00

Barbera Piemonte DOC, 2019

BTL Les Carteresses Cotes Du Rhone

$56.00

Grenache.Syrah.Carignan,Mourvedre AOP Cotes du Rhone, 2021

BTL OKO Malbec

$36.00

Malbec Mendoza, 2019

BTL Pa Cascina di Mela Barolo

$100.00

Nebbiolo.Barbera Barolo DOCC, 2017

BTL Piazza del Castello, Toscana Rosso

$44.00

Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot Tuscany. 2020

BTL Querce Bettina

$90.00

Sangiovese Rossi di Montalcino DOC, 2016

BTL Rickety Bridge Foudation Stone

$52.00

Shiraz.Cinsault.Grenache Noir,Mourvedre W.O. Western Cape. 2018

BTL Rickety Bridge Merlot

$64.00

Merlot Franschhoek, 2020

BTL Rickety Bridge Printer's Devil

$60.00

Cinsault, Cabernet Sauvignon Western Cape, 2017

BTL Scaia Corvina

$44.00

Corvina Veneto, 2019

BTL Zahringer Merlot

$60.00

Merlot Baden. 2019

BTL Zenato Amarone

$100.00

Corvina,Rondinella,Croatina,Oseleta Veneto, 2017

BTL Zähringer Cuvée Rouge

$64.00

Pinot Noir.Regent,Cabernet Cortis Baden. 2020

Rose & Sparkling BTL

BTL Alberto Nani Organic Prosecco

$40.00Out of stock

Clera, Veneto

BTL Jacquart Mosaique Champagne

$60.00

Champagne, France

Wycliff

$25.00

White Wine BTL

BTL Aia Vecchia Vermentino

$40.00

Vermentino Tuscany.2021

BTL Bex Riesling

$32.00

Riesling Rheinhessen,2020

BTL Cantele Chardonnay

$40.00

Chardonnay Puglia, 2021

BTL Chateau Lagrugere Bordeaux Blanc

$44.00

Bordeaux Blanc Bordeaux,2021

BTL Love You Bunches Orange

$44.00

Pinot Gris,Muscat,Gewurtztraminer,Semillon Santa Barbera, 2021

BTL Luccio Moscato

$28.00

Moscato Piedmont, 2020

BTL Metairie Chardonnay

$48.00

Chardonnay Pays d'Oc, 2020

BTL Pozzan Chardonnay

$44.00

Chardonnay Russian River Valley. 2020

BTL Rickety Bridge Sauv Blanc

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc Western Cape.2019

BTL Suavia Trebbiano

$60.00

Trebbiano di Soave Veneto, 2019

BTL Textbook Chardonnay

$56.00

Chardonnay Napa Valley. 2020

BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Veneto,2021

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Serving boutique Wines and European style dining

Website

Location

319 Bern St, New Bern, NC 28562

Directions

