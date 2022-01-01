Go
Toast

Piacenza

We are a mobile food service trailer. Family owned and operated. Made to order fresh northern Italian cuisine. Come and enjoy!

4702 W Laurel Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combo$14.00
Small pasta, small salad and a bottle water. Upgrade to a regular pasta +$6, Upgrade to a soda +$1
Bolo Pasta
Made to order! Your choice of pasta with Bolognese sauce served with Pesto bread.
Vinaigrette$0.50
Pesto Bread$2.00
Flatbread Sandwiches$15.00
Grilled flatbread, house made Calabrian aioli, cheese mix, mixed greens and Roma tomatoes. Served with a side of mixed grains.
Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes & grains with a vinaigrette of your choice. Add a protein/Alternative.
Sauteed Shrimp$4.00
BYO Pasta$15.00
Made to order! Choose your pasta, sauce & protein. Served with Pesto bread.
See full menu

Location

4702 W Laurel Lane

Glendale AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill

No reviews yet

Fun and Friendly Neighborhood Sports Bar with 27 TV's

Stinger's Sports bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

No reviews yet

Sports Grill by day ...Entertainment by Night! Neighborhood "dive" bar where we know you by name.

Daisy’s Cravings

No reviews yet

Delicious cravings made with real and fresh ingredients!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston