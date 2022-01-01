Go
Pietro's No. 2

679 Merchant St

Popular Items

Mini pizza$14.00
Chicken Caesar$18.00
12' Cheese$18.00
With pizza sauce. A classic!
16’ super special$34.00
16’ cheese$24.00
Family-Size Salad$14.00
Green Dinner Salad$8.00
Sunday Special$65.00
16’ Gino’s special$31.00
16’ all meat$38.00
Location

679 Merchant St

Vacaville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
