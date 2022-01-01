Go
Toast

Pig & a Jelly Jar

Southern-Inspired.
Brunch Driven.
From Scratch.
Every Day.

227 E 25th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits$10.00
Buttermilk biscuits, herbed sausage gravy and over a medium egg.
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup, one over medium egg served on top. // Add local bacon or house sausage $2
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.
Beignets$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
Kitchen Sink$9.50
House Recipe crumbled sausage, local bacon, diced tomatoes, red peppers, onions, kale, shredded provolone cheese, served with Bloody Mary salsa. // Add sausage patty $4
Waffle Pick & Fix$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
Green Eggs & Ham$12.50
Sliced smoked ham, fresh tomatoes, poached eggs over buttermilk biscuits, topped with green chili hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes
See full menu

Location

227 E 25th Street

Ogden UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Electric Alley Sliders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WB's Eatery

No reviews yet

MORE THAN A RESTAURANT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE…
We’re casual in every way, but we take our love of food, drink, and friends seriously! Art on the walls, cocktails in the shaker, coffee in the press - WB’s Eatery is your spot to kickback with friends, shop the market, and live the lifestyle.

Press Together

No reviews yet

Our juice bar's purpose is to bring the community together. We do that by serving cold pressed, raw and organic juices. We also serve organic smoothies, fruit/oatmeal bowls and fresh fruit.

Yu's Maple Garden Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston