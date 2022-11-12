Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Scrambled! - Breakfast + Lunch

review star

No reviews yet

2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041

Layton, UT 84041

Order Again

Popular Items

Oscar's Wicked Skillet
Original Breakfast Burrito
Double Trouble

Breakfast

Oscar's Wicked Skillet

Oscar's Wicked Skillet

$10.85

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, jalapeños, grilled onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese all mixed into delicious crispy skillet potatoes and served with two eggs on top any way you like them.

Original Breakfast Burrito

Original Breakfast Burrito

$9.85

Your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or steak (for additional cost), crispy potatoes, cheddar cheese and grilled onions wrapped in a fresh ﬂour tortilla. Served with hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes.

Grilled Breakfast Sandwich

Grilled Breakfast Sandwich

$9.35

Fresh eggs topped with sharp cheddar cheese and bacon on locally sourced grilled sour dough. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes.

Huevos Con Chile Verde

Huevos Con Chile Verde

$9.35

Fresh hash browns topped with grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Chile Verde and two eggs any way you like them. Served with small scone or slice of toast.

Avocado Toast Meal

Avocado Toast Meal

$11.35

Sprouted wheat toast topped with avocado, black pepper, sea salt and olive oil. Served with two eggs any style and turkey sausage (other alternatives available)

Single's Breakfast

$8.65

A fresh egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage link, or a slice of thick cut ham. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes and a small scone or slice of toast.

Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$10.85

Double the eggs and double the bacon, smoked sausage link or thick cut ham. Served with fresh hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes and a small scone or slice of toast.

Waffles on Waffles

Waffles on Waffles

$9.35

Delicious buttermilk wafﬂes topped with creamy butter, whipped cream and seasonal fruit or berries. Served with one egg, bacon, smoked sausage link or a slice of thick cut ham. Add Nutella or Cream Cheese Frosting for additional charge.

B & G Breakfast

B & G Breakfast

$9.35

Delightful buttermilk biscuit smothered in Scrambled’s original sausage gravy. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage link or slice of thick cut ham

Cakesss Breakfast

Cakesss Breakfast

$9.85Out of stock

Two house buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon butter. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage link or slice of thick cut ham.

1/2 Cakes Breakfast

$7.35Out of stock

Equally as delicious as the Cakes Breakfast but with one pancake instead of two!

I <3 French Toast

I <3 French Toast

$9.65

Fluffy, thick cut French toast topped with seasonal fruit or berries, whipped cream and butter. Served with one egg and your choice of bacon, smoked sausage or a slice of thick cut ham.

Signature Omelets

*All omelets include your choice of a small scone or slice of toast*

Denver Omelet

$10.85

Diced Ham, Green Pepper, Red Onion Onion, and Cheddar Cheese all cooked and folded into fluffy eggs. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.

Egg White Veggie Omelet

$10.85

Fresh Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Mushrooms all folded into egg whites. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.85

Diced Ham, Smoked Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese all folded into fluffy eggs. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$10.85

Sirloin Steak, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Fresh Jalapeños, and Cheddar Cheese all folded into fluffy eggs. Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.

Build Your Own Omelet

$7.95

Customize your perfect omelet today (base omelet includes eggs and cheese). Served with potatoes and a small scone or toast.

Lunch

Claudia's Pork Chile Verde Burrito

Claudia's Pork Chile Verde Burrito

$10.85

Fresh Pork Chile Verde, potatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with hash browns or Cajun potatoes. Upgrade to Enchilada Style for additional charge.

Scrambled Club

$9.95

Roasted honey ham, thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, sliced tomatoes, a pickle spear and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with Cajun potatoes or kettle cooked potato chips.

Classic Cheese Burger

$9.95

1/3 lbs. 100% beef patty served on a brioche bun topped with cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onion, and a pickle spear. Served with Cajun potatoes, hash browns or kettle cooked chips.

Cheddar's Special Burger

Cheddar's Special Burger

$12.65

1/3 lbs. %100 beef patty, candied bacon, roasted honey ham, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with Cajun potatoes or kettle cooked potato chips.

Kicking Jalapeno Burger

$12.65

1/3 lbs. %100 beef patty, crispy hash browns, 1 over hard egg, grilled onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and spicy Chalula fry sauce. Served with Cajun potatoes, hashbrowns or kettle cooked potato chips

BLT Croissant

BLT Croissant

$12.65

Thick cut candied bacon, crisp lettuce, and sliced tomatoes served with mayo on a ﬂuffy deli croissant. Served with Cajun potatoes or kettle cooked chips.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

Grilled sirloin, onions, green pepper, mushrooms and swiss cheese all inside a fresh hoagie bun. Served with Cajun potatoes, hash browns or kettle cooked chips.

Nachos Pork Chile Verde

$11.65

Fresh house made tortilla chips topped with cheddar jack cheese, pork Chile Verde, Roma tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, and cilantro.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Available on your choice of bread with cheddar, Swiss, and mozzarella cheeses. Served with Cajun potatoes or kettle cooked chips and a pickle spear

Honey & Eggs?

$8.65

A twist on the traditional egg salad sandwich. Hard boiled eggs mixed with Dijon mustard, cayenne pepper, oregano, sea salt, aoli and a hint of local Utah honey. Served on your choice of bread with kicking Cajun potatoes or kettle cooked potato chips.

Cob Apple Salad

Cob Apple Salad

$10.65

Fresh apples, refreshing iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, chopped candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles & two hard boiled eggs. Add Grilled Chicken or Avocado for additional charge.

Lemon Chicken Salad

$10.95

Crisp iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons and topped with roasted lemon chicken. Ranch, Italian Vinigrette, and Caesar dressing available

Sweet Treats

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.65

Greek Yogurt topped with granola, honey, and fresh seasonal fruit.

Nutella Delight

Nutella Delight

$9.35

Scrambled’s signature dessert! A fresh scone loaded with Nutella, Cream Cheese Frosting, Ice Cream and Whipped Cream to top it off!

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.35

Light, ﬂuffy and made each day and topped with house made cream cheese frosting.

Pancake Mania

Out of stock

1, 2, or 3 buttermilk pancakes with your choice of chocolate, coconut, or blueberries

Thick Cut French Toast

2 or 4 pieces topped with fresh fruit, berries, and whipped cream

Scone

Scone

$4.65

Made fresh to order, served with Butter, Honey Butter, or Cinnamon Butter

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.35

Steel cut oats cooked to perfection. Served with brown sugar, raisins, and seasonal fruit or berries.

Single Waffle

Single Waffle

$4.65

Fresh buttermilk waffle using Scrambled's own original recipe! Try it today!

Side Orders

Extra Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$5.65

Sausage Link

$5.65

Turkey Sausage

$5.65

Ham

$5.65

Hash Browns

$4.35

Cajun Home Fries

$4.95

Pork Chile Verde

$3.65

Chili Verde

$2.65

Sausage Gravy

$2.95

Biscuits & Gravy Side

$5.35

Toast

$2.65

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Apple Slices

$2.95

Avocado

$2.95

Strawberries

$2.95

Egg And Cheese Burrito

$5.35

Avocado Toast Side

$7.95

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.95

Specialty Drinks

Blended specialty coffees are only available in 16 and 24 ounce proportions.

Drip Coffee

$2.35+

Brewed fresh hourly

White Mocha

$4.85+

Espresso with steamed milk & white chocolate

Caramel Fusion

$4.65+

Vanilla & caramel latte drizzled with caramel

Vanilla Latte

$4.65+

Caramel Latte

$4.65+

Mocha Latte

$4.85+

Espresso with steamed chocolate milk

Bottled Cold Brew

$4.95

Bottled. Naturally sweet and chocolaty.

Latte

$4.15+

Espresso with steamed milk

Americano

$3.35+

Espresso with hot water

Chai Latte

$4.35+

Chai tea with steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$4.65+

Chai latte with espresso

Espresso

$2.10

Specialty Hot Teas

$3.35+

Ask about our current selection!

Cappuccino

$3.95

Espresso topped with frothed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.65

Steamed chocolate milk

Steamer

$2.95

Crackin Caramel

$5.65+

Blended vanilla latte loaded with real caramel

Glacial Latte

$5.65+

Blended vanilla latte

Glacial Mocha

$5.65+

Blended mocha

Almond Joy

$5.85+

Blended mocha with coconut and almond

Milky Way

$4.85+

Tropical Mocha

$4.65+

White chocolate, coconut and almond latte

Lovely Lavender

$4.65+

White Mocha with Lavender

Soft Drinks

Bottled Coke

$2.95Out of stock

Coke

$2.35+

Coke Zero

$2.35+

Diet Coke

$2.35+

Dr. Pepper

$2.35+

Fanta

$2.35+

Fuze Rsbry Tea

$2.35+

Minutemaid - Light Lmnd

$2.35+

Root Beer

$2.35+

Sprite

$2.35+

Water

Other Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.35

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.35

Apple Juice

$3.35

Cranberry Juice

$3.35

Dasani Water

$2.95

2% Milk

$3.35

Whole Milk

$3.35

Chocolate Milk

$3.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Locally owned breakfast and lunch diner serving some delicious classics as well as some fascinating new breakfast ensembles! Come try us today!

2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041, Layton, UT 84041

